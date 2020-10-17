Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of Oct. 19

TFI International is the next All Star on tap to raise dividends this week.

Kirkland Lake Gold adds to my thesis that gold stocks are becoming more reliable income stocks.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

After a short trading week on the TSX Index, earnings season is about to ramp up in a big way. This week, several All Stars are scheduled to release quarter results but only one is on tap to announce a dividend raise.

Before we jump into that, let's quickly recap last week's activity.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Once again, there is no update to share from last week. SmartCentres REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF) [TSX:SRU.UN] did not declare its monthly dividend, which means the announcement will come this week.

Of note, I spent some time last week talking about gold stocks and how they have become viable income plays. Worth noting, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)[TSX:KL] announced a 50% raise to the dividend last week.

It marks the fourth consecutive year of dividend growth for Kirkland Lake, and it is on pace to become an All-Star in 2022. Assuming it achieves this mark, Kirkland Lake will be the first gold stock to achieve Aristocrat status in almost a decade.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

TFI International (TFII) [TSX:TFII]

Current Streak: Nine years

Nine years Current Yield: 1.60%

1.60% Earnings: Thursday, October 22

What can investors expect: TFI International is a leading trucking and logistics company. The company is on the verge of achieving a decade of dividend growth and typically raises along with third-quarter results.

TFI International has been one of the best-performing, non-tech stocks on the TSX Index. The company's stock price is up by an impressive 48% so far this year.

Given the company's strong performance amidst the uncertainty of the current economic backdrop, investors have reason to be optimistic - a raise is likely on the way.

Over the course of its growth streak, TFI International has achieved dividend growth in the low teens. Considering the company's low payout ratio (~29%) and the expectation for double-digit earnings growth in 2021 (~11%), another double-digit raise is certainly possible.

A small caveat here. At the beginning of the pandemic, TFI International alluded to the attractive M&A opportunities that were developing. True to this, the company has been making opportunistic acquisitions at a faster-than-normal pace. As such, there is a possibility that the raise comes in lower than expected as it focuses on the multitude of M&A opportunities.

Of note, TFI International is one of my favourite stocks. The company has consistently averaged double-digit earnings growth and the expectation is much of the same moving forward.

Furthermore, it trades at only 14.79 times forward earnings and has an impeccable record of meeting or exceeding expectations. In fact, it hasn't missed earnings estimates in over three years.

TFI International is what I would call a rare triple threat. It provides income, growth at an attractive value and is good option for investors of all types.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 11.54% $0.03 $0.29

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.