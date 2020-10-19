When we last covered Welltower Inc. (WELL), we rated the company a hold. Back then we were impressed with WELL's ability to generate cash flow growth in the senior housing operating segment, at least compared to other REITs. That positive was offset by other negatives unfortunately. Specifically, we said that:

On the negative side, there may be headwinds brewing with the triple net segment having some rather abysmal coverage metrics. The dividend payout ratio is high, and the yield is not high enough to get us interested. The stock has good debt metrics, but at 18X FFO, we think all the good news is priced in. We rate this one a "Hold".

A lot has happened since then, including a pandemic and a dividend cut. WELL today has a very different set of challenges ahead of it. We dissect the current numbers and give you our take.

The Portfolio

Welltower is a senior housing focused REIT.

Source: Welltower

Based on Q2 2020 numbers, about 58% of its net operating income or NOI comes from senior housing.

Source: Welltower

As can be seen in the numbers above, the senior housing operating portfolio suffered a huge drop in NOI in Q2 2020.

Q3 2020 and Beyond

Based on the latest update from the company, the operating portfolio occupancy declines have slowed down but continue to erode.

Source: Welltower

To put what is happening in context, one must realize that the average occupancy in Q2 2020 was 1.85% higher than what it was at the end of Q2 2020. Taking that further, September 2020 occupancy was a further 1.5% below that seen in June. In other words, the run rate on October 1 was being derived off an occupancy rate 3.35% below that seen in Q2 2020 results. How big a number is that? A pretty big one in our opinion. Do note that the average occupancy in Q2 2020 was about 3% below that in Q1 2020 and it produced a NOI drop of 24.5% year over year. Factor in another 3.35% starting from Q3 2020 and we think there are some serious challenges ahead.

Triple Net

While WELL's operating portfolio looks weak, its operating portfolio has stayed steady. Tenants have continued to pay rent on time. But from a 50,000 foot view, what bothers us here is that WELL is possibly the best operator out there. If WELL is having such a steep NOI drop, what about the rest of its tenants?

WELL has 17 leases that could barely make rent based on tenant's EBITDAR coverage.

Source: Welltower

Remember that ratio is reported on a trailing 12-month basis and had not fully reflected the damage from the pandemic.

Impact

We expect funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations to come in below analyst estimates for the next few quarters. The occupancy declines are leveraged in WELL's portfolio and the next two quarters will send more tremors down the operating portfolio numbers. We also expect Genesis (GEN) to fold into bankruptcy in 2-4 quarters. GEN is a very large tenant for WELL. WELL has also extended very large loans to GEN.

"The Welltower Real Estate Loans are subject to payments of interest only during the term with a balloon payment due at maturity, provided, that to the extent the subsidiaries receive any net proceeds from the sale and/or refinance of the underlying facilities such net proceeds are required to be used to repay the outstanding principal balance of the Welltower Real Estate Loans. The Welltower Real Estate Loans have a maturity date of January 1, 2022 and an annual interest rate of 12.0%, of which 7.0% will be paid in cash and 5.0% will be paid in kind. The Company agreed to make commercially reasonable efforts to secure commitments to repay no less than $105.0 million of the Welltower Real Estate Loan obligations. As of June 30, 2020, the Company has not yet secured the total required repayments or commitments. As a result, the annual cash component of the interest payments was increased by approximately $2.0 million with a corresponding decrease in the paid in kind component of interest. At June 30, 2020, the Welltower Real Estate Loans are unsecured. The Welltower Real Estate Loans contain a conversion option, whereby up to $50.0 million of the balance can be converted into Class A common stock of the Company or a 10-year note bearing 2% paid in kind interest. The conversion option is available to the Company upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, the most significant include: The raise of new capital and application thereof to existing Welltower debt instruments, the repayment of $105.0 million to Welltower, as described above, the partial repayment of the Term Loans, and the partial repayment of the Welltower Real Estate Loans, such that the remaining outstanding principal balance does not exceed $50.0 million. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company divested the real property and operations of the remaining facility that was subject to the Welltower Real Estate Loans, using the sale proceeds to repay $9.0 million on the loans. The Welltower Real Estate Loans had an outstanding accreted principal balance of $203.0 million and $208.0 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively."

Source: GEN Q2 2020 10-Q

As these events play through, expect steady pressure on overall NOI and FFO for WELL. Lease modifications and rent reliefs will be ongoing across many tenants in 2021.

Debt Downgrades

Currently, WELL enjoys good ratings from the three rating agencies, but debt to EBITDA is climbing into the mid-6 region.

Moody's moved their credit outlook to negative in early 2020.

"Welltower's ratings would likely be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were expected to remain above 6.5x (including treating 75% of preferred stock as debt) on a sustained basis, secured debt as a % of gross assets reach the mid-teens, or if the REIT were to experience material operating weakness causing fixed charge coverage to fall below 3.0x."

Source: Moodys

Fitch followed suit and actually expects debt to EBITDA to go past 7.0X. WELL will have to deleverage rapidly in this case and selling assets in a non-optimal market will further hurt FFO.

Dividend Safety

WELL cut the dividend quite recently, but the fundamentals continue to deteriorate. Additionally, preserving the credit rating will take some work. Q2 2020 payout ratio was modest, but we expect payout ratio to continue to climb for the next few quarters. Overall, though, we see the dividend as safe for the next 12 months, but we will periodically update this assessment for our subscribers. WELL currently enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

WELL's yield may look lucrative.

Data by YCharts

But it is a trap at this point and we are not attracted to the company. Right now our target portfolio is overweight real estate, but WELL is extremely overpriced in relation to its fair value. WELL also trades at about a 40% premium to our estimate of its liquidation value. We can generate far better yield than the stock does just by committing to buy this at our estimate of its fair value. At the moment, we are not even interested in doing that. But if that changes, we will issue a trade alert for our subscribers.

