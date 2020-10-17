REITs Hit As Earnings Loom

Retail sales were far stronger than expected in September, gaining for the fifth month in a row and setting new record highs. Retail sales are now higher by 5.4% from last year, led by the e-commerce and home improvement categories.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets finished flat this week as better-than-expected economic data and a solid start to corporate earnings season were offset by the continued stalemate on fiscal stimulus negotiations and pressure on technology stocks amid an escalating controversy over the censorship of a New York Post report critical of former Vice President Joe Biden. Global markets held surprisingly firm despite a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the European continent, sending several Eurozone countries back into lockdowns.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Gaining for the third-straight week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) eked out a 0.1% gain and is now just 3.2% below its all-time highs set on September 2nd. After surging on Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) ended the week on a four-day skid as Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (FB) now face Congressional subpoenas following a move that critics decried as an "assault on the free press." REITs were under pressure this week ahead of the start of earnings season next Tuesday. Coming off its best two-week gain since April, the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) finished lower by 2.7% with 17 of 18 property sectors in negative territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) declined by 1.0%.

Investors were dealt a dose of both positive and vaccine news this week as Pfizer (PFE) said it could be ready to apply for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine by late November, days after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) temporarily halted its coronavirus vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness, while AstraZeneca's (AZN) trials also remain on hold. Meanwhile, fiscal stimulus talks again appear to be stuck in neutral based on comments this week by House Speaker Pelosi in a now-viral interview with CNN. Six of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished in negative territory this week while the high-flying homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index finished mostly lower ahead of a jam-packed week of housing data.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Ahead of a busy jam-packed week of housing data, the red-hot housing markets are showing few signs of cooling. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a single-family home remained strong last week and are now higher by 24% from last year while refinancing applications are now higher by 44% from last year. The 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate with conforming loan balances stands at 3.00%, at record-low levels, and down nearly 75 basis points from last year. Record-low inventory levels combined with robust levels of homebuying activity have put substantial upward pressure on home values since the start of the pandemic.

As it relates to an emerging V-shaped recovery, perhaps a "close second" to the housing industry in the velocity and magnitude of its rebound has been the retail industry, which has regained all of the lost ground during the pandemic. Retail sales were much stronger than expected in September according to data from the US Census Bureau this morning, gaining for the fifth month in a row and setting new record highs. Aided by the WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus over the last several months, retail sales gained 1.9% from last month and 5.4% from the same month last year. Naturally, e-commerce sales have led the charge this year with online sales now higher by nearly 24% from last year while brick-and-mortar sales rose 2.0% from last September.

Housing-related retail categories have seen a similar resurgence in recent months as the homebuilders themselves as the Building Materials category is second only to e-commerce as the top-performing retail category with a 19.1% higher sales rate than last year. As we've discussed for several months, the building materials category - which includes Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) - has been a notable positive standout during the pandemic, reflecting the continued resilience of the housing sector and the fact that households have exhibited a propensity to prioritize investments in home improvement amid the "work-from-home" era. Also this week, the NAHB's Remodeling Market Index recorded a surge to 82 in the third quarter as builders expect strong home improvement demand to continue into 2021.

While the housing markets have continued their relentless upward trajectory, the employment recovery has shown signs of losing steam in recent weeks. Data from the Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims ticked higher to 898k from last week's upwardly revised 845k, and roughly steady with the historically-elevated levels seen over the last month. Continuing Claims, however, decreased to 10.02 million, down another one million from last week. Since the peak in early May at 24.9 million, Continuing Claims have retreated by 14.9 million. The insured unemployment rate slid 0.9 percentage point to 6.8%, the lowest unemployment rate since February, and generally consistent with last month's BLS report that showed that the "headline" unemployment rate ticked down to 7.9% from 8.4% in the prior month.

Inflation is also showing signs of stalling-out following several months of hotter-than-expected data. The BLS reported this week that the Core Consumer Price Index was cooler than expected in September, rising by 0.19% from last month, keeping the annual rate steady at 1.71%. Producer prices were firmer, however, with the BLS reporting that Core PPI rose 0.4% in September to 1.81%. While we don't believe that inflation is a near-term concern yet, the fiscal and monetary policy environment may end the "lower for longer" economic regime that was the defining economic trend of the 2010s, particularly if Democrats secure a grip on the fiscal reigns next month.

Commercial Equity REITs

It was a rough week for REITs ahead of the start of third-quarter earnings season next Tuesday, which kicks off with Prologis (PLD), Rexford (REXR), Agree Realty (ADC), and Equity Lifestyle (ELS) on Tuesday. As with last quarter, earnings season will provide pivotal information on rent collection and future dividend plans in what will surely be another newsworthy and potentially volatile several weeks. We'll also hear earnings results from a handful of high-flying homebuilders including NVR, Inc. (NVR), PulteGroup (PHM), Meritage Homes (MTH), and TRI Pointe (TPH) which we previewed in Homebuilders: A V-Shaped Vendetta.

Healthcare REITs were in focus this week on a flurry of M&A news. Ventas (VTR) announced that its recently-formed Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund - of which VTR owns a 20% stake in - has acquired a life science portfolio in San Francisco for $1 billion. On a related note, the Wall Street Journal reported that Blackstone is looking at selling or taking public BioMed Realty Trust, the second-largest U.S. owner of life-science buildings with 93 properties, formerly a public REIT that Blackstone took private in 2016. As discussed in Healthcare REITs: Signs of Life, the healthcare sector has bounced back over the last quarter as fundamentals have stabilized, led by resilience in the life sciences sector. Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) is currently the only pure-play life sciences/research REIT.

M&A was also a theme in the industrial REIT sector this week. Americold Realty (COLD) finished lower by 4% after it announced a $1.74B deal to acquire Agro Merchants Group, the fourth-largest temperature-controlled warehouse company globally. As discussed in our report on Industrial REITs last month, in addition to robust organic growth, industrial REITs continue to benefit from the added tailwind of external growth. After years of relying on ground-up development to fuel external growth, strong equity valuations have allowed industrial REITs to go on a "buying spree" and get back to doing what REITs do best: using their equity as "currency" to fund accretive acquisitions. Industrial REITs are the third best-performing property sector this year, behind only the data center and cell tower REIT sectors.

Speaking of cell tower REITs, this week we published Cell Tower REITs: 5G Is Here. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the high-flying cell tower sector has thrived. Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 12 launch represents the true "arrival" of 5G, the much-anticipated next-generation mobile network that promises to usher in a new era of technological innovation. The three major U.S. carriers - AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS) now boast "nationwide" 5G networks, built primarily by upgrading equipment on existing macro towers, an upgrade cycle that is expected to continue for the next half-decade, at least. Cell tower REITs - American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications (SBAC) - continue to benefit from favorable competitive positioning within the telecommunication sector. While these REITs are priced for perfection, low supply and high demand should translate into continued pricing power for cell tower REITs.

Cell Tower REITs are also one of the only REIT sectors to be unscathed by the wave of dividend cuts to sweep the REIT sector this year. That said, there's been far more good news than bad news for REITs on the dividend front in recent months ahead of Q3 earnings season with just four dividend cuts since the start of July. This week, small-cap specialty REIT Gladstone Land (LAND) declared a $0.0449/share monthly dividend, a 0.2% increase from its prior dividend. We've now tracked 31 equity REITs in our universe of 170 REITs to raise their dividend in 2020 compared to 65 equity REITs that have reduced or suspended their dividend. 74 REITs have maintained payouts at prior levels.

Apartment REITs had a rough week despite a handful of strong rent collection reports. Bluerock Residential (BRG) reported that rent collection from its multifamily properties totaled 97% in Q3 while Investors Real Estate (IRET) announced that it collected 98.8% of rent in 3Q and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) reported that it collected 98% of apartment rents in Q3. Last week, we reported that while much has been written over the past four months about the potentially devastating effects on the rental markets from the July 31st expiration of several relief measures offered by the Cares Act in July, so far these dire forecasts have not come to fruition. The NMHC's Rent Payment Tracker found 86.8% of apartment households paid their rent by October 13, which was a modest 2.4% below the pre-pandemic rate last October.

Last but not least, a new real estate ETF launched this week, the Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (REC), which invests in a portfolio of corporate fixed-rate real estate bonds. REC, which has an expense ratio of 0.48%, Solactive U.S. Real Estate Bond Index, tracks the Solactive U.S. Real Estate Bond Index, a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of corporate bonds issued by U.S. companies in the real estate sector. For inclusion in the index, bonds must have at least 36 months to maturity and have a minimum credit rating of B-/B3 from S&P and/or Moody's. We analyzed the holdings based on property sectors below. Just three out of 26 of those listed in Morningstar's U.S. Real Estate ETF category are in positive territory this year, as discussed in Brad Thomas' report, Best Real Estate ETFs of 2020.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs finished mostly lower this week as residential and commercial mREITs each declined by 1.2% on another fairly quiet week of news flow as investors await the start of Q3 earnings season which kicks off on October 26th. Redwood Trust (RWT) was among the leaders this week after it provided a business update in which it estimated that the fair value of its securities investment portfolio increased approximately 10% in Q3. Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT) finished modestly lower after it announced plans to internalize its management by making a one-time cash payment of $44.5 million to Pine River, its external manager, effective on December 31, 2020. While the vast majority of equity REITs are internally-managed, the majority of mREITs continue to operate as externally-managed REITs.

Commercial mREIT Sachem Capital (SACH) was also among the leaders this week after it maintained its dividend at pre-pandemic levels, one of just a small handful of mREITs to avoid a dividend cut this year. Five other mREITs maintained their dividends this week, but at payouts that remain below pre-pandemic levels: Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT), Tremont Mortgage (TRMT), Orchid Island Capital (ORC), Broadmark Realty (BRMK), and Dynex Capital (DX). Out of the 41 mREITs in our coverage, 31 reduced or suspended dividends, 8 have maintained, and 2 have raised. Last month, we published our Mortgage REIT Earnings Recap where we discussed some of the broader trends in the mREIT industry.

REIT Preferreds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher Yield Without Excess Risk. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week lower by 0.8% and is now lower by 12.1% on the year. This week, Digital Realty (DLR.PK) called its 5.875% Series G Preferred Stock (DLR.PG), a security that was issued in 2013 and was initially eligible to be called in April 2018. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 21.18% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively more limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" convertible preferred offerings.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 17.2% and Mortgage REITs are off by 40.5%. This compares with the 7.9% gain on the S&P 500 and the 0.3% gain on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Five of the 18 REIT sectors are in positive territory for the year, while on the residential side, five of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. The gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - regional malls - remains a whopping 85% in 2020. At 0.74%, the 10-year Treasury yield (IEF) has retreated by 118 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 250 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

We have a jam-packed slate of housing data in the week ahead. On Monday, the NAHB will release Homebuilder Sentiment data for October, which last month climbed to the highest level on record, driven by a surge in potential homebuyer traffic. On Tuesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits for September. Last month, single-family starts climbed to 1.021 million, which was the third-strongest rate of single-family housing starts of the past 14 years while the 1.036 million rate in single-family permits was the strongest since 2007. On Thursday, we'll see Existing Home Sales for September. Last month, Existing Home Sales rose by 10.5% from the prior year to the strongest sales pace in 14 years.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, High-Yield ETFs & CEFs, REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Subscribe to iREIT on Alpha For the Full Analysis Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! This idea was discussed in more depth with iREIT on Alpha members. Exclusive articles contain 2-3x more research content including access to iREIT on Alpha's REIT Ratings and live trackers. Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.