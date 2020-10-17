However, the new product launch is promising, as is the shift toward omnichannel and the growing presence in China.

The Sonova (OTCPK:SONVF) recovery is gaining traction, and supported by strength in the broader market and a promising new product launch, along with improved profitability from ongoing productivity initiatives, things look to be heading in the right direction. However, the current share price seems highly priced at c. 34x P/E, reflecting the improved medium-term growth and margin outlook signaled by management. Coupled with the optimistic guide, I think shares are vulnerable to a downside surprise, and therefore, am on the sidelines.

Strategy Update

Sonova's recent Investor Day event saw a timely strategy update, and even though management appears to be favoring the evolutionary over the revolutionary, a low-risk and predictable approach might be the way to go. In summary, the Sonova strategy is built on the following strategic pillars: 1. Innovation, 2. omni-channel, 3. multi-channel partnerships, 4. developing markets, 5. process improvement, and 6. M&A.

Hearing Instruments Headed for a Faster Recovery

In line with the business update preceding the Investor Day, the hearing aid market remains on track for a faster-than-expected recovery. August volume growth, for instance, was +11% in Germany, offsetting weakness in the US market, which remained softer at -13%. Existing customers have supported sales through the pandemic, but new customers are also starting to contribute more following the ramp-up of marketing activity in June. This suggests robust consumer demand ahead, assuming a limited second wave of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The recovery has been slower for cochlear implants, as hospitals have been more constrained in opening up to elective surgery. However, trends through September have been promising, with 75-80% of North American hospitals performing CI reopened. Similarly, for Europe, that number is even higher at 85-90%. A full recovery is still some way away, as full capacity at these hospitals remains constrained due to an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Phonak Paradise Launch Kickstarts a New Product Cycle

The launch of the Phonak Paradise was also a key highlight of the event. The product offers a range of differentiated features relative to its predecessor Marvel, including speech enhancement, dynamic noise cancellation, and motion sensor hearing. The myPhonak app also includes AudiogramDirect, a remote testing and fitting solution, which management believes will allow it to tap into demand for remote support and offers a more personalized solution.

With the latest launch, Sonova appears to be well ahead of its major competitors in the near term, which leaves the company with a great opportunity to gain share. Overall, I see positive top- and bottom-line implications from the product launch momentum.

Retail Shift Towards Omnichannel

In the Audiological Care business, Sonova also saw further adoption of remote fitting in FQ2 during the height of the lockdown, although this has since normalized to a low-single-digit % of hearing aid fittings. This likely suggests a preference for in-person visits at an audiologist as part of the hearing aid adoption process, and therefore, I see fears of an accelerated channel shift online as unwarranted.

Nonetheless, having integrated Audionova and harmonized the regional brands, Sonova is focused on executing in omnichannel and streamlining c. 200-300 points-of-sale to improve efficiency across the store network. This should, in turn, have positive margin implications longer term.

Building Out a China Presence

In addition to its expansion into omnichannel, Sonova also plans to leverage partnerships in China with major players such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba Health (NYSE:BABA). As a result, management will have exposure to 320 stores, which puts the company far ahead of the competition in the region. At present, China remains a small contributor to the group, but there remains plenty of room for expansion, and therefore, I see China emerging as an increasingly important growth driver over the longer term.

Positive Guidance Numbers Signal a Continued Recovery Ahead

Sonova largely confirmed its upgraded guidance issued in late-September, with a broader recovery from COVID-19 now the base case. The fact that management has assumed no re-tightening of lockdown restrictions in major markets does leave room for doubt a surprise, however. At present, the company is expecting a recovery to c. 79% and 92%-94% sales level relative to the prior year in constant-currency terms and c. -30% and flat adj EBITA growth for H1 '20/21 and fiscal 2020/21, respectively.

The company's medium-term, post-pandemic growth targets are also unchanged - excluding currency impacts, the company expects a sales CAGR of 5%-7% (4%-6% organic). Meanwhile, the key positive was that the previous medium-term structural cost savings target was accelerated as a result of COVID-19, resulting in a run-rate of CHF50-70 million in savings in fiscal 2020/21.

A Pricey Recovery Play

Sonova remains the leading, investable hearing aid company today, with high-quality wholesale and retail businesses. However, I am concerned that the guidance does not account for the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19, which does leave room for a downside surprise. Considering the rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates and the colder months ahead, I do think the company's major markets could suffer some near-term headwinds.

Yet, shares have already rallied strongly off the year's lows and now trade at a fairly lofty c. 34x P/E. As such, I think shares have already priced in much of the recovery potential, leaving limited room for upside ahead.

