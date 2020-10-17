10 Dividend Growth Stocks For October 2020

This month, I'm presenting stocks with the highest defensiveness scores, based on a new scoring system presented by David Van Knapp.

I use DVK Quality Snapshots to obtain quality scores and rank stocks by breaking ties with additional metrics.

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of dividend growth (DG) stocks in Dividend Radar and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. Dividend Radar a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To compile this month's candidates, I used a new scoring system to screen for defensive stocks. As described in an article by David Van Knapp, the new scoring system considers four safety indicators and assigns 0-3 points to each indicator for a maximum of 12 points. I screened for stocks scoring 10-12 points.

As usual, I used DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of DG stocks. To rank stocks, I sorted them by descending quality scores and broke ties using additional metrics.

Screening for Defensive Stocks

In a recent article on Defensive Dividend Aristocrats, I noted that GICS sectors are grouped into super sectors based on how they perform throughout the business cycle. According to this grouping, defensive sectors include Consumer Staples, Health Care, and Utilities, and, by implication, stocks in these sectors are defensive stocks.

David Van Knapp proposed another intriguing approach. Rather than labeling stocks defensive based on sector membership, he suggested using safety indicators to measure a stock's defensiveness. This makes it possible to compile a list of defensive stocks, independent of sector membership.

The new scoring system uses the following safety indicators:

SSD provides data for three of safety indicators, while VL provides the remaining safety indicator.

Source: A Different Look At "Defensiveness" by David Van Knapp

The system is most appropriate for DG stocks and indirectly favors DG stocks with dividend increase streaks of at least 10 years.

Ranking the Candidates

The latest Dividend Radar (dated October 16, 2020) contains 748 stocks. Of these, only 56 stocks have defensiveness scores of 10 or higher. I ranked these stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks in this article for consideration.

To rank the candidates, I use DVK Quality Snapshots to obtain quality scores, sort them in descending order, and break ties using the following metrics, in turn, as necessary:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for October 2020 Created by the author based on this article's ranking. Click here to review the September Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks.

I own all but two of this month's top 10 DG stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

The following company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Health Care

Founded in 1886 and based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, JNJ has grown into one of the world's largest companies. The company is a leader in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer products industries. JNJ distributes its products to the general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals.

2 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) - Health Care

MRK is a global health care company. Known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, MRK offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

3 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) - Consumer Staples

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care, Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

4 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) - Consumer Staples

Founded in 1976 and based in Issaquah, Washington, COST operates more than 700 membership warehouses in the United States and internationally. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. COST also operates gas stations, pharmacies, food courts, optical dispensing centers, photo processing centers, and hearing-aid centers, and engages in the travel business.

5 Medtronic plc (MDT) - Health Care

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

6 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) - Industrials

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

7 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) - Consumer Staples

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP, and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

8 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) - Consumer Staples

CL is a consumer products company whose products are marketed in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. CL was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

9 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - Industrials

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

10 Walmart Inc. (WMT) - Consumer Staples

WMT is the world's largest retailer and the biggest private employer in the world. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and founded in 1962, the company is a multinational retailer with more than 11,000 stores worldwide. Additionally, the company operates e-commerce websites in many countries. WMT operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

Please note that the top 10 DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide a table with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including the dividend increase streak (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), as well as the CDN. I also provide the five quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as a fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock. With up to 11 estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

The last column provides each stock's defensiveness score (Def. Score).

Table created by the author; includes data sourced from Dividend Radar.

The table includes a column for the so-called Chowder Number (CDN), calculated by summing a stock's current yield and its five-year dividend growth rate. I color-code the CDN according to the likelihood of generating annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. Green CDNs are favorable.

Commentary

It is interesting to note that two DG stocks in the Industrial sector made the top 10, while no stocks from the traditionally defensive Utilities sector managed to do so! Looking down my list, the top Utilities sector stock is NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE), which is ranked #15.

Only half of the top 10 stocks are trading at discounted valuations. Of these, the highest-yielding stock (3.09%) is GD, which also is discounted the most and is the only stock with a favorable CDN. GD's current yield is 47% above its five-year average yield!

Source: Portfolio Insight (dated 16 October 2020)

My GD position represents about 0.85% of the total value of my portfolio. Because I consider a full position to be about 1% of total portfolio value, it means I would need to add about 24 shares to turn my GD position into a full-sized position.

As for the other discounted stocks I own, JNJ (+61 shares), MRK (+48 share), MDT (+14 shares), and LMT (+3 shares) are not yet full positions. I'm looking to increase my defensive exposure, so I'll be looking at increasing these positions in time.

Given their low CDNs, I'm not really interested in CL and WMT at this time.

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top 10 DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Source: Finbox.com

The portfolio would have returned only 66% over the last five years compared with 67% returned by the S&P 500 over the same period, a remarkable correlation! Notice also that the portfolio's performance was less volatile, with visibly smaller price declines, indicating the individual stock's lower betas. Collectively, the portfolio has an upside of 7.4%.

Interestingly, only COST, LMT, and MDT outperformed the S&P 500 over a 10-year time frame:

Chart created by the author using data from Google Finance

Please note that this is a price-performance chart and does not include dividends.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked DG stocks in Dividend Radar with the highest defensiveness scores, as determined using a new scoring system that considers four safety indicators, courtesy of David Van Knapp. The 10 top-ranked stocks include five that are trading below my fair value estimates. I consider GD to be the best candidate, given its high yield, deep discount, and favorable CDN. However, I'll be looking for good opportunities to expand my positions in JNJ, MRK, MDT, and LMT as well.

As a bonus, here are the DG stocks ranked #11 through #20:

Created by the author based on the ranking performed for this article.

I own the six highlighted stocks.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, GD, JNJ, MRK, PG, MDT, PEP, LMT, KO, BMY, MMM, HRL, NEE, CNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.