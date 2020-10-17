We resolve those issues by using Market-Making-firm professionals' actions when negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

Comparisons among industry investment alternatives needed: how likely are profits, what kinds of loss might be encountered, how long realization may take.

Today AMD’s buyout of XLNX will draw lots of attention and active price expressions in competition. SMTC may be getting overlooked in the process.

Semiconductor stocks usually attract investors to the big well-known names, INTC, AVGO, NVDA and others. But sometimes less well-known issues have special-circumstance opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is an established active investment alternative in competition with dozens of other semiconductor enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than just a takeover with evolving competitive opportunities.

That measure in SMTC rests importantly on already-developed and proven proprietary capabilities. The comparative forecasts of well-informed securities markets pros are an important tell-tale. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances including the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time, the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how actual market prices have previously behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Description

"Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,900 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-RANGE forecast instead of just a price-TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward~risk balances currently appear for SMTC and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors and of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in medical technology treatment and research.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from IPGP at [8] to NVDA at [9] to AMD at [15] to LSCC at [6]. The "market-average" notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is at location [12] and our interest-focus is on SMTC at [16].

Alternatives to SMTC are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past five years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss exposure [F] so that when appropriately odds-weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and identifies SMTC's capital gain prospects just below those of AMD and NVDA.

So why are we favoring SMTC if the MMs expectations produce larger odds-weighted gain prospects? Answer: It comes back to the viewer's confidence, comfort, and preferences. When the Range Index gets over 50, the potential exists for a loss greater than the offered gain. Just as many investors would avoid an investment where the odds for a loss are greater than the odds for a gain, many would prefer to avoid situations where larger-sized losses may be incurred than the potential gain to be earned.

A stock which has the combination of high Win Odds [H], an above-50 Range Index [G], and the historic presence of relatively brief (< 25 market day) holding periods at current RIs, may frequently be regarded as a "momentum" issue. The frequent prompt prior sell-target achievements may be accompanied by relatively small average net payoffs [ I ] as its price has relatively short room to run to the top of its forecast range.

Our top 3 semiconductor issues in Figure 2 have some of these features. But SMTC's RI of only 20 offers four times as much upside price reach as downside forecast. Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia Corporation have pink-flagged RIs, but good odds of profitability in their prior forecasts with today-like risk and reward balances, and have delivered credible payoffs in five-week holding periods, giving them large CAGRs, not to be ignored.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, all three are very competitive today. SMTC's fom [R] of 43 is far better than the market-index ETF SPY's current sick 0.8 and its CAGR of +10%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM-forecast population of 2900+ have upside fom average prospects larger than other semiconductor stock alternatives, and is well above the 27 bp/market-day needed to produce a capital investment double when sustained for year. SMTC, AMD, and NVDA all offer even more.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past six months of SMTC daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of each forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

Source: Author

SMTC's price declines in the past month-plus have brought its prospective prior price performance to a level beyond which many other established semiconductor stocks can compete. Many diverse influences are at work presently, but Market-Makers are continually called upon to provide market liquidity for their institutional portfolio-manager clients' adjustments. Where we are now puts SMTC in a favored near-term-cap-gain list.

Comparing Value Prospects

The Figure 4 map comparing likely next three months' capital gains for most promising semiconductor stocks provides a perspective on their odds of achievement. As in Figure 1, down and to the right is the desired direction. The vertical scale is [ I ] in Figure 2, and the horizontal draws from [H]. SMTC is at location [8] here. MRVL at [11] when checked on Figure 2 reveals an average based on a sample of only three prior forecasts in five years.

Figure 4

Conclusion

Investors looking for good near-term semiconductor stock capital-gain are likely to find satisfaction now in a Semtech Corporation investment as a diversification to AMD and NVDA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2020 to date have produced over 4100 profitable position closeouts in a 76%/24% win-loss ratio.