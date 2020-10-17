PepsiCo's three-year forward CAGR estimate of mine at 7% is fair and will give you growth with the increasingly growing world economy and population after the virus is controlled.

PepsiCo's dividend yield is above average at 3% and has been increased for 48 years in a row as a dividend aristocrat, an increase to 49 years expected next year.

PepsiCo (PEP), one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of snack food and beverages, is a buy for the dividend growth and total return investor. PepsiCo has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, add new products, and increase the dividend each year. Even with an earnings beat in the last quarter, Mr. Market viewed PEP as fully valued. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great defensive company at a discount if you do not have a company position. PEP is 0.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies balanced in all styles of investments.

As I have said before in previous articles:

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, PepsiCo had a good chart going up and to the right in a fairly steady slope for four of the five years, then in 2020, the coronavirus correction hit, and PEP dropped with the market. The market has come back up some, but PEP is bouncing like new tennis balls and is still priced below the one-year target of $160 and a buy.

Fundamentals and company business review

The method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return, as shown from my previous articles in the section below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the Good Business Portfolio's objective. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2016 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years with fair and bad performance.

PEP total return of 60.18% is good compared to the Dow base of 54.26% and makes PepsiCo a good investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested would now be worth over $16,600. This gain makes PepsiCo a good investment for the total return investor and has future growth as there is worldwide demand for more of PepsiCo's snacks and drinks.

Dow's 57-month total return baseline is 54.26%

Company name 57-month total return The difference from the Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage PepsiCo 60.18% 5.92% 3%

PepsiCo does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 48 years. The five-year earnings payout ratio is high, at 83%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I estimate the dividend will be raised next May to $1.07 or a 5% increase. The dividend income is good, and the present future growth of 7% is very safe and lets you sleep at night, even in a pandemic.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. PEP passes this guideline. PEP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $191 billion, well above the guideline target. PepsiCo's 2020 projected cash flow at $10.3 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth and increased dividends.

I also require the CAGR to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 6% is above my requirement, passing my guideline requirement. PepsiCo's fair future growth can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy as it comes back from the coronavirus. I believe that the growth is above my requirement at 7.0%, and I will add to my position if cash is available.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. PEP's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a one-year target price of $160, up $15 from my last report, passing the guideline. PEP is below the target price at present by 16% and has a moderate-high PE of 24, making PEP a buy at this entry point if you consider the business's solid growing dividend and defensive nature.

One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the above-average growing dividend income makes PEP a great business to own for growing income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying companies that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business, and generate a good income stream. Most of all, what makes PEP interesting is the reasonable future growth rate of its business. The snacks make you thirsty, so you want more of their drinks; a nice combination of products and sports will be coming back for more game parties as the COVID-19 virus is controlled.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on October 1, 2020, PepsiCo reported earnings that beat expected by $0.18 at $1.66, compared to the previous year at $1.56. Total revenue was higher at $18.09 billion more than a year ago by 5.2% year over year and beat by $850 million from the expected total. This was a great report with bottom-line and the top-line beating expected and higher than last year. The next earnings report will be out late February 2021 and is expected to be $1.50 compared to the previous year at $1.26, a nice increase.

PepsiCo is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of snack food and beverages in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters:

PepsiCo is a global food and beverage company. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East, and North Africa (AMENA). The FLNA segment includes its branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada. The QFNA segment includes its cereal, rice, pasta, and other branded food businesses in the United States and Canada. The ESSA segment includes its beverage, food, and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. The AMENA segment includes its beverage, food, and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Overall, PepsiCo is a good business with my estimated 7.0% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with increasing demand for PEP's products. The good earnings and revenue growth provide PEP the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt-on companies and foreign expansion.

According to the 3rd quarter's earnings call, PEP is weathering the pandemic very well and is still growing its product base with new and enhanced products. They are adapting to the new way shoppers are buying their products. They continue with their method of sustaining the top line's growth and bottom line in a balanced manner. They had $150 million of costs due to the COVID-19 virus in the third quarter and expect some costs "will continue to some degree in Q4". In the foreign markets, they had 60%-70% drags in April and May, which are now down to 30% at present and improving. They did not provide any guidance for 2021 because of the virus uncertainty.

This shows top management's feelings for the continued growth of the PepsiCo business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PEP has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows after being vaccinated. The company's products complement each other in that the snacks make you thirsty, so you need their drinks after the snacks, a great combination.

Conclusions

PepsiCo is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average growing dividend income and a good choice for the total return investor. PepsiCo is 0.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased when cash is available. If you want a steady growing dividend income and good total return, PEP may be the right investment for you in a growing snack food and beverage business.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to October 2 by 0.63%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 2.99% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season is over, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance; the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

