With no brand equity and high dependence on third-party sellers, we believe an investment in VNCE is a pure gamble.

The company, whose products cater to the high-end luxury market, is finding itself with inventory that is out of trend.

Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) is in a tough position from several angles. The company, whose products cater to the high-end luxury market, is finding itself with inventory that is out of trend. For what is unusual to see, VNCE ended its second quarter with an inventory balance that was 23% higher if compared to its prior-year period. We say unusual because for the vast majority of retailers we've covered, inventory balances decreased during Q2. Management notes the inability to cancel inventory receipts, older inventory ready to sell to the off-price channel that didn't move during the quarter, and order cancellations from its wholesale partners as reasons for the increase in inventory levels.

VNCE depends heavily on wholesale partners for distribution. At the end of 2019, wholesale revenue accounted for approximately 59% of total sales, with heavy exposure to department stores. The rest comes from a direct-to-consumer channel that consists of 64 stores and a digital channel.

We believe VNCE's main banner brands, Vince and Rebecca Taylor, don't possess the brand equity and loyalty in its target markets, as expressed by its weak and volatile financial results for the past years. Operating income margins have gone from 20% in 2015 on $350 million in revenues to 1% in 2019 on $375 million in sales. Margins were negative in 2016 and 2017, and 2% in 2018.

It could take a while before the company reaches the number of sales it did in 2019. With heavy exposure to department stores and the tough position these businesses are facing due to the acceleration of e-commerce, we expect VNCE to struggle. From a watered-down macro perspective, it is not hard to imagine high-end discretionary items to underperform in a recession. Adding to that risk is the uncertain outlook surrounding the impact of COVID on consumer habits and behaviors. Consumers won't be looking to buy dresses and accessories if social events and gatherings are still postponed.

In our opinion, investors should avoid VNCE. The risks are too high at this point. The company's out-of-trend, high-end luxury inventory doesn't sit well in the current environment. Its wholesale partners are also facing tough headwinds, which could make them re-think their strategy and delay orders. This defensive position would make it tough for VNCE. With no brand equity and high dependence on third-party sellers, we believe an investment in VNCE is a pure gamble and should be avoided.

Weak Numbers

VNCE reported second-quarter sales of $37 million, down 60% on a year-over-year basis, and missing expectations by $4.5 million. The company reported GAAP EPS of minus $1.28 for the quarter.

The news of a weak quarter is not surprising. The decrease in revenues reflects the closure of all Vince and Rebecca Taylor retail stores for most of the quarter as well as a reduction in orders following the temporary closure of wholesale partner doors.

By brand, Vince's second-quarter consolidated net sales decreased 54.9% to $32.2 million compared to $71.4 million in the same prior-year period, comprised by a decrease of 46.2% in its direct-to-consumer segment to $15.1 million, and a decrease of 60.5% in its wholesale segment to $17.2 million. Consolidated sales within its Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands decreased by 76.9% to $4.8 million during the quarter. Offsetting the decrease in sales for the quarter was a 60% growth in its vince.com website.

Gross profit margins decreased to 36% of net sales compared to 47% in the prior-year period. Gross margins were pressured as the company had to increase promotional activity and had to adjust its year-over-year inventory reserves. Lower sales also deleveraged its supply chain costs, affecting gross margins.

Not Much Optimism

If trends towards casual and athleisure apparel persist throughout the back half of the year, we believe the company would continue its high promotional activity, putting pressure on profit margins.

The company ended its second quarter with a net inventory position of $92.1 million compared to $74.9 million at the end of the second quarter last year. Due to order cancellations and temporary store closures, VNCE saw an increase in seasonal inventory levels:

From an inventory perspective, a lot of the increase in the inventory is we said seasonal inventory, obviously, it comes from the spring, summer and pre-fall seasons. - Q2 call

The company expects to move that excess inventory through its own outlet channel and via off-price retailers. That said, management at Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) made it clear at its conference call those off-price retailers are hesitant to take upfront orders:

There's a lot of excess inventory still out there from the brands, and they anticipate that they're going to have a lot of closeouts to buy. And so I think they're holding back on upfront orders because of that. - Steven Madden Q2 call

With trends changing towards comfort and casual apparel, we question the willingness of off-price channels to take inventory that is out of trend. That would put a company like VNCE in a tough negotiating position, and it might have to take losses as a result.

The action by management to use off-price channels also reinforces our opinion that VNCE does not have brand equity. By using discount channels, we believe the company is diluting the image and pricing power, if any, of its brands.

On a more positive note, management made comments about how the company was the best-performing contemporary brand in Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) anniversary sale in August, with the "best-ever" sell-throughs. That said, given the steep decrease in gross margins, we believe promotions and heavy markdowns played a great role in that accomplishment. Also, the company recently expanded its partnership with Bloomingdale's for the launch of its collection in select stores and on bloomingdales.com.

The Bottom Line

VNCE's liquidity position is something investors need to pay attention to. The company ended its second quarter with just $782 thousand in cash on its balance sheet and $73 million in long-term debt that matures in August of 2023. Looking at the cash flow statement, weak results have resulted in a use of $21.3 million in cash from operations. To make up for the negative operating cash flow, the company had to draw on its revolving credit facility.

At quarter-end, VNCE had $34.5 million available in revolving credit and a recent amendment to the facility has temporarily suspended the requirements to maintain a specified Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio until the end of July 2021. However, a balance of less than $15 million in the revolver would trigger the coverage ratio covenant once again.

From a valuation perspective, VNCE is a company hard to value due to the volatility in its results. That said, the company currently trades at an EV/Sales multiple of 0.88x. For context, VNCE has traded at a five-year average sales multiple of 0.78x, making it slightly overvalued.

At this point, we would consider an investment in VNCE as a complete gamble. If conditions don't improve, and to be fair, some of it lies beyond management control, then the company would continue to burn cash, putting it in a tough position against its debt covenants.

We believe investors should stay away from VNCE. The high dependence in wholesale distribution, with heavy exposure to department stores, plus inventory that is out of trend adds to the risks.

