The York Water company (YORW) is America's oldest continually operating investor-owned water utility. Serving an area of Pennsylvania approximately 40 miles north of Baltimore, MD, their region of service has an approximate population of 201,000 people. York provides water to more than 160,000 customers through 66,000 service connections. They provide water and wastewater services to residential customers (65% of their business), commercial and industrial customers (28%), and various other entities (7%). While utilities like York do not have the sizzle and sex appeal of high flying tech names like Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA) or Apple (AAPL), they can often be reliable investments in terms of both earnings and dividend growth. York is such a case. This historic company has many characteristics that should make it a good investment for years to come.

(Lake Williams Reservoir. Source YorkWater.com)

Finances

First and foremost, the York Water Company has consistent fundamentals that show regular growth in key metrics. Since 2010, total revenue and net profits have grown year over year in all years except one. The annual dividend has increased for 22 years straight. While the yield is only moderate at 1.67% (based on the $43.66 share price at the time of writing), the fact that it has been paid for 200 years uninterrupted, and has been raised for more than two decades provides investor confidence that the income is reliable and should continue to grow over times.

Revenue (Millions) Net Profit (Millions) Return On Equity (%) Dividend (Per share) Shares Outstanding (Millions) 2010 39 8.9 9.8 .52 12.69 2011 40.5 9.1 9.5 .53 12.79 2012 41.4 9.3 9.3 .54 12.92 2013 42.4 9.7 9.3 .55 12.98 2014 45.9 11.5 11.0 .57 12.83 2015 47.1 12.5 11.5 .60 12.81 2016 47.6 11.8 10.4 .63 12.85 2017 48.6 13.0 10.9 .65 12.87 2018 48.4 13.4 10.6 .67 12.94 2019 51.6 14.4 10.7 .70 13.02

Source (Valueline)

As you can see from the numbers in the table above, from 2010-2019, the total revenue increased by 32.3%. In that time, revenue rose each year except for between 2017 and 2018. Net Profits also increased 61.7% in that same period, only having one year-over-year decline between 2015 and 2016. Dividends have risen each and every year for a total increase of 34.6% during this time. (38.4% based on 2020 announced dividend of $0.7208 per share.)

The company's return on equity has averaged 10.3% in the past 10 years. This is a respectable number, and shows management has done a good job of investing earnings to drive shareholder value. While 10.3% is below the higher values that can be seen in more growth oriented names (which can often be 15-20% or higher), it is a solid return for a company presenting stable earnings growth and dividend growth in the way that York Water Company does.

With 13.0 million shares outstanding (as of their last report), the number of shares has only fluctuated around 2.5% during the last 10 years. While management has made small changes to the number of total shares available, in both positive and negative amounts, the overall number has remained quite constant during the last decade. Going back to 2004, the only large increase in shares outstanding appears to have occurred during the Great Recession when the number increased by 21.58% (from 10.33-12.59 million). Since then, the level has been pretty constant. This is a positive in that it indicates that the company is not financing expansion, infrastructure maintenance, or day to day operations through the sale of additional shares. It also indicates that shareholder investment and control is not being diluted with additional offerings.

York Water Company is relatively stable on the liabilities side of the balance sheet as well. They currently owe $99.6 million in long-term debt. This is up 14.48% over the last 5 years (they owed $87 million in 2015), and while that number is a bit higher than I would prefer, I don't believe it represents a real threat to the business. (I usually look for companies to be able to pay off their long-term debt in 5 years or less, using net profits.) As a utility, they have a de-facto monopoly as the area's water supplier and sewage processor, and while their pricing is regulated, they have been able to increase prices over time. This should enable them the earnings consistency and pricing power to handle their current debt load. In addition, other liabilities are actually reducing. In the same 5-year period, their pension liabilities have fallen by more than 60% (from 11.1 million in 2015 to 4.4 million at the last report). This is extremely positive, as pension liabilities are and have been toxic for many publicly traded companies.

1800's wooden water main, source YorkWater.com

Growth

The York Water Company continues to grow its service area through strategic acquisitions. They look to purchase water providers and wastewater servicers through acquisitions based on book value appraised value, versus a fair market approach, thus enabling them to avoid raising rates in new service areas. This also allows them to avoid adding large amounts of debt to the balance sheet, or issuing large blocks of new shares, to finance overly costly acquisitions.

In 2020, they have completed two such acquisitions, bringing the total number of municipalities served to 50. In April, York acquired the Felton Borough Wastewater system, and in September, they announced a deal for the Letterkenny Township, Franklin County Wastewater System. These types of acquisitions should enable them to continue to increase the size of their customer base, and to consistently grow earnings and revenues, as they have done in the past 10 years (see first table).

Infrastructure Maintenance

Management continues to invest in maintaining and improving their infrastructure. This should help to control unexpected costs going forward, and thus help to ensure stable earnings. According to their 2019 Annual report, the company replaces roughly 1% of their existing pipe per year, or roughly 50,000 feet of water mains each year.

"This reduces main breaks, water leakage, potential property damage, and reduces costs."

This work helps to reduce costs associated with inefficient water delivery systems, as well as unforeseen costs that would result in sudden failures.

In addition, management works to coordinate such work with their covered municipalities, to be completed before roads are resurfaced, thus saving the customers the increased costs that would be associated with repairing roads damaged by work otherwise.

York also consistently works to update and improve their storage reservoirs to enhance safety and prevent the catastrophic failures that have been seen by dam failures, in recent years. This is crucial to preventing massive liabilities that could result from such failures.

Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway almost lead to failure. (Source Wikipedia.org)

Value and Entry

With a current forward PE ratio of 34.99, many investors might consider the York Water Company to be overpriced. Historically speaking, it is a bit rich compared to its 5-year average PE of 31, and its 10-year average of 27.34.

(Source: CNBC.com) 20-Day EMA in Red

The shares have pulled back from a recent high of $51.27 and look to have started back up from the most recent low of $40.71. So, it is possible that an uptrend has started. With both the PE and recent price action in mind, I am recommending the following course.

I would look to begin a small position in York, if this company meets your investment objectives. While it is possible that the company will pull back to be more in line with the average PE ratios over the past 5 or 10 years, it is also possible that it won't anytime soon. A pullback to $38.44 would be needed to reach the 5-year average of 31, while the 10-year average PE (27.34) would require a pullback to $33.90. Moves of that depth could take months or maybe even years. Looking at the chart above, the recent move up and back down from a similar price took 6 months. If the company is indeed beginning a new uptrend, it could be another 6 months or more.

With that in mind, I would look to begin a position with no more than 20% of the capital you wish to invest in this name. Then if the stock moves up, you are in, and can participate in the capital gains as well as receive the consistent dividends. However, if the company does move down, you have kept the majority of your powder (80%) dry, and ready. With a down move, you can nibble at the position as buying opportunities present themselves. Thus, you can average your way into a position at a better price, as presented with buying opportunities. I would look to keep at least the final 20% ready in case the level falls to the 10-year average PE in the future.

Risks

I do not see a lot of risks in establishing a position in York. Their debt is a bit higher than I would prefer, but I don't think it reaches a dangerous level. If I were to establish a position in this company, I would certainly keep an eye on the debt levels to be sure they do not continue to grow, or begin to grow dramatically. However, that is wise with any investment. There is some opportunity risk here, in that you might feel that your money could generate a better return in a higher flying name. That is possibly true. However, one does not usually invest in utilities for the big returns. That being said, a utility like York, also is less likely to have large downside moves, or huge profit and revenue shocks. They have been in business for over 200 years, and in that time, they have delivered a dividend for 200 years straight. This is the type of name that provides consistent income, and lower levels of risk to a portfolio, while also including room for price movement.

The biggest short-term risk is that the company could pull back to be more in line with their historical valuations. However, by stepping in phases, that risk is largely muted.

I believe that York Water Company presents a solid investment for a portfolio looking for consistent dividends and mild to moderate price appreciation, with a lower level of overall risk. It may not be right for everyone, but for people nearing retirement, or those who are generally risk averse, York could be an excellent investment.

Good luck, and good investing.

My Price Targets

12 months: $46-50

24-36 months: $55-$60

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.