USD/CAD Is Set To Weaken Further As CAD Continues To Appear Undervalued

Provided that "this time is not different", this could be the start of a new, long-term cyclical upswing in the value of the Canadian dollar.

I believe the open price of under 1.30 is likely to revisited, and on the basis of an unfavorable change in the real yield, lower prices are likely.

More recently, USD/CAD has fallen back down to levels that were similar to January 2020, although the open price has yet to be revisited.

USD/CAD started trading at just under the 1.30 handle this year, in January 2020. COVID-19 saw the pair trade well above the 1.40 handle.

The USD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, has had a turbulent year thus far. Most recently, USD/CAD has traded in a more stable fashion as oil prices seem firmer. Crude oil products are a key net-export of Canada, while the broader energy sector has historically formed circa 10% of Canadian GDP. CAD's sensitivity to oil prices is therefore direct and meaningful.

The price chart below illustrates USD/CAD (the black line) versus crude oil futures prices (front-month contract; the red line).

When oil prices dropped below zero for the first time in history (April 20, 2020 in the chart above), the U.S. dollar had already surged and found its high versus CAD. Since oil majors generate sales through longer-term contracts, the front-month contract slicing through zero was, while unconstructive, not devastating. The first half of 2020 represented the peak of oil market pessimism; markets seem more balanced. Yet the significant reduction in volatility does make one wonder whether we are due for another surprise.

In any case, USD/CAD appears to have managed to retrace its steps back to its prior trading range ("pre-COVID"). The 1.31 handle has now been approached more than once, and the current state of markets would lend to a weaker USD/CAD. The trend is downward, and it is rare for currency pairs not to revisit their yearly opening prices at least once. USD/CAD opened at 1.2975 from the start of January 2020.

With the 2020 open price being this close to the present market price, I would imagine there is a reasonable amount of liquidity available at this level in the form of order placements (on both the long and short side), just under the 1.30 handle. There is probably enough to coax the market price back down at this juncture, even if such a revisit is brief. Therefore, for almost purely "mechanical" reasons, I would predict further downside is likely in the near term.

Longer term, we will likely need to see the start of a new economic boom before USD/CAD can fall much further. USD typically serves as a safe haven relative to "commodity currencies" such as CAD, and a new economic boom would help lend to stronger oil prices (which are still about a third lower versus late-2019 prices) and flows into key commodity exporters (i.e., like Canada). Perhaps now is the time; the chart below shows that there is possibly a cyclical nature to the Canadian dollar (in terms of U.S. dollars). The vertical black lines in the chart below illustrate the possibility that the 2020 high in USD/CAD (in March, earlier this year) will also mark a cyclical high.

Taking a cyclical view of the pair, it is also worthwhile to refer to a Purchasing Power Parity model; a model which measures the relative purchasing power of currencies internationally. To this end, I construct the chart below from the year 2000 using the OECD's PPP model data.

Speaking frankly, from the chart above, it would appear that USD/CAD is well-positioned to have already formed a cyclical high this year. The upper and lower bands in the chart above represent prices that are 30% away from the rolling fair value estimate (per year) based on the OECD PPP model data. The fair value in 2019 (the most recent estimate) was about 1.19. The current market price is 1.3183 (at the time of writing), which represents potential downside in the medium- to long-term, of 9.7%. From there, as we have seen in previous USD/CAD cycles, much steeper discounts are achievable.

For example, the cyclical low which I delineated with the vertical black lines in the penultimate chart above, in April 2011, represented a discount to fair value of almost 24% at this time. Relative to the 2019 fair value estimate, that would imply that the next cyclical low for USD/CAD would see the pair trading at the 0.90 handle. That is, over a multi-year time horizon; by 2030. This perspective is going to be contingent on the assumption that "this time is not different", that global oil markets will ultimately rebound, and energy markets will be (eventually) about as profitable as before (possibly a tall order).

Nevertheless, based on today's data, and assuming no significant change to the fair value estimate for 2020, USD/CAD would appear to still be overvalued. Further downside is possible; both a short-term, mechanical perspective and a longer-term, PPP-driven perspective supports this. We should however also check this view against recent interest rate and inflation data.

Based on year-over-year inflation data for the United States and Canada, I construct the table below which adjusts for inflation the short-term interest rates for these countries. This is informational, as it provides us with a more recent idea of whether or not USD/CAD has become more attractive this year, from the start of the year, based on real yield (inflation-adjusted yield).

The Fed Funds rate (the U.S. Federal Reserve target) in the chart above is calculated as being the midpoint of its prevailing target rate (most recently being +13 basis points, being the midpoint of its current target of 0.00-0.25%). As the table indicates, while both U.S. and Canadian rates have dropped heavily during the period January to August 2020 (in alignment), the fact that Canadian inflation has softened more heavily than U.S. inflation has meant that the change in the implied real yield favors a weaker USD/CAD rate.

Bear in mind that this is relative to January 2020, a month in which prices were technically lower (at the start) than current market prices. Therefore, it would make sense for USD/CAD to not only to return back to the 2020 opening price, but also fall below it.

I admit that there continues to be tail risk for USD/CAD. As a second wave of COVID-19 makes one wonder whether another risk asset price crash is due over the winter months, on the flip side I believe that if risk assets can sustain current prices through winter, it is possible that the "elimination" of this currently near-term tail risk (as time washes the uncertainty away) could help CAD strengthen significantly. USD/CAD could fall, backed by a new economic cycle (preferencing CAD), with a steady real yield spread, PPP fair value of less than 1.20, and the possibility of a new upswing in global oil markets over a multi-year cycle.

