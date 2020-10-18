Shares traded at very compelling sales multiples at the offer price and while these have risen substantially on the first day of trading, I like what I see.

Eargo (EAR) has gone public with a bang, with shares doubling on their first day of trading, after pricing was already quite strong. This momentum has killed very compelling valuation multiples at the IPO price, and while expectations have risen substantially, I think that shares look quite compelling. While I am not chasing the shares here, I think the risk-reward looks compelling given the long term potential for the business, as I will actively look for dips to initiate a position or await continued operational achievements which reduce forward multiples a bit.

Hearing Loss

Eargo is a medical device company which focuses on improving the quality of life for people suffering from hearing loss. The Eargo solution is a hearing aid which consumers want to use, by tackling challenges of traditional solutions such as social stigma, accessibility and cost.

An invisible, rechargeable and completely in-canal device, furthermore regulated by the FDA looks superior, at least on paper. The company claims that focus on innovation, industry and technical expertise, as well as expertise on a lot of other areas is what allows the company to succeed versus traditional solutions.

Improved accessibility, personalized and qualitative solutions is what has been driving the adoption of these systems, with 42,000 systems sold as of June 30. This is just a small number with more than 43 million adults in the US suffering from hearing losses, with the international market being 10 times larger (at least in terms of the numbers).

The hearing loss condition is largely explained by natural aging, and it has a big impact on quality of life, while it is very prevalent and set to happen more often as life expectancy is on the rise.

By targeting wealthier individuals in the US, the company targets a group of 14 million people with a target market of roughly $30 billion, indicating that revenues per device come in just over $2,000 per device. Note that actual annual spent was estimated at just around $8 billion last year, as it is crucial for the company to keep gaining insurance coverage to drive adoptions and revenue growth from here.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Initially Eargo and its underwriters aimed to sell 6.7 million share at a midpoint of $15 per share. Solid demand prompted the company and underwriters to hike the size of the offering to 7.9 million shares, now priced at $18 per share as gross proceeds of $141 million are substantially higher than initially anticipated at around $100 million.

With 36.7 million shares valued at $18 per share, equity of the company is valued at $660 million at the offer price, as this valuation includes a net cash position of nearly $200 million, implying that operating assets are valued at $460 million.

To justify this valuation, the company is demonstrating on rapid growth. The company generated $6.6 million in sales in the year 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $18.3 million. Revenues rose sharply to $23.2 million in 2018 as losses rose further to $31.6 million. Revenue growth was quite a bit more modest in 2019, with sales up ''just'' 41% to $32.8 million as operating losses continued to increase further to $44.0 million.

In that sense, I am a lot more impressed with the performance seen so far this year, despite, or perhaps thanks to Covid-19. Sales essentially doubled to $28.6 million and what is really encouraging is that operating losses narrowed from $19.1 million to $17.3 million. The tale of Covid-19 is really seen in the second quarter as quarterly revenues of $15.9 million rose more than 120% on an annual basis. The impact of the Covid-19 measures meant that cost were under control. Consequently, operating losses narrowed in a big way to $5.6 million.

At this rate, the company is generating sales of $64 million per year, which makes shares look like a steal in comparison to the $460 million enterprise value, given the growth rates reported. This is certainly the case as preliminary numbers for the third quarter look promising as well with revenues seen at $18.0-$18.3 million, although operating losses are set to increase to a midpoint of $7.5 million. This third quarter guidance is based on little over 10,000 systems being shipped as revenues now trend at an annualized rate of $73 million. The little over 6 times sales multiple for operating assets looks very cheap with sales up more than 130%.

At the moment of writing shares have rallied 100% on their opening day, now trading at $36 per share. At this level equity is valued at $1.32 billion, which implies that operating assets are valued at $1.12 billion. This makes that the valuation of the operating assets has risen from around 6 times sales to 15 times sales. At these levels the valuation looks much less compelling, yet the market potential, rapid adoption, operating leverage shown already, and the fact that growth rates surpass 100%, is that valuations look much more modest.

What Now?

I am a little in doubt here. Of course, the valuation has risen a great deal, yet the valuations looked very low at the start. Consequently, I have some doubts as I am very compelled to the >100% sales growth and the potential of the business, yet on the other hand believe that this is largely driven by Covid-19 as the personalized device and direct-to-consumer business model might be a game changer in this industry, happening to many industries in today's world.

Nonetheless, I am somewhat wary of the fact that revenues grew ''just'' 40% in 2019, with growth rates having tripled in percentage terms ever since. Risks to the investment thesis include the usual suspects including losses, (albeit not a big concern given the net cash position and declining losses) a high valuation, a disruptive business model (direct-to-consumer), high customer returns and reliance on a single manufacturer.

Other concerns include that of stiff competition from not just Costco (COST) but also pure players like Sonova and GN Store Nord, among others. Sonova is a Swiss giant with a current market value around CHF 15 billion, showing resilient growth while trading around 5 times sales. GN Store Nord which is trading on the Danish stock market is valued around 72 billion Danish Kroner, trading at similar sales multiples. Of course, US companies have a tendency to trade at higher multiples than US companies, certainly in hyper growth mode.

Consequently, Eargo deserves a very promising spot on my watch list as I find it unfortunate that I did not obtain an allocation with my broker in this IPO, as happens so often in this IPO market. I liked the risk-reward very much at the offer price and probably everywhere in the $20s, yet in the mid-thirties here I am not chasing the shares at this moment. Nonetheless, I have a very constructive stance on the shares, looking to buy on dips or if continued operational achievements is being delivered upon.

