Central Bank Week In Review (10/12-10/16)

However, he doesn't see the economy fully recovering until 2023. Hence he supports low rates for some time.

This is a review of economic and market information; there is no formal investment thesis for a specific security. Since the Fed sets interest rate policy, it's imperative for investors to monitor Fed statements to better understand Fed policy. The Fed is currently very dovish. The latest economic projections indicate the Fed will keep interest rates low for at least two years. This week's main speech from Fed Vice Chair Clarida supports that analysis. For a more complete overview of the US economic situation, please see here and here.

This was a light week for Fed economic speeches. Lael Brainard discussed the CRA while Vice Chair Quarles talked about the pandemic and banking stress. Although Dallas Fed President Kaplan did talk about the economy, it was in video format and not transcribed.

Fed Vice Chair Clarida gave a speech earlier this week which contained the following observation about the current recovery:

The flow of macrodata received since May has been surprisingly strong, and GDP growth in the third quarter is estimated by many forecasters to have rebounded at perhaps a 25 to 30 percent annual rate. ... Although spending on many services continues to lag, the rebound in the GDP data has been broad based across indicators of goods consumption, housing, and investment. ... In the labor market, about half of the 22 million jobs that were lost in the spring have been restored, and the unemployment rate has fallen since April by nearly 7 percentage points to 7.9 percent as of September.

Most of the indicators I track have rebounded fairly strongly: building permits are above pre-pandemic levels, retail sales are strong, home sales are up, and durable goods orders have risen. While others have focused on the amount each indicator still has to increase to hit pre-pandemic levels, Clarida does note that by historical measures, the rebound has been very fast.

He then compares the projected recovery from this recession to the Global Financial Crisis:

However, it is worth highlighting that the Committee's baseline projections summarized in the most recent Summary of Economic Projections foresee a relatively rapid return to mandate-consistent levels of employment and inflation as compared with the recovery from the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). In particular, the median Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) participant projects that by the end of 2023-a little more than three years from now-the unemployment rate will have fallen to 4 percent, and PCE (personal consumption expenditures) inflation will have returned to 2 percent. Following the GFC, it took more than eight years for employment and inflation to return to similar mandate-consistent levels.

It is important to note that the previous recession was a balance sheet recession, which is one of the most severe that can occur (for a deeper explanation please see the Debt Deflation Theory of Great Depressions). In contrast, this recession was self-imposed, and there was a large injection of fiscal stimulus almost at the same time the recession started. This should mean that the recovery will be faster.

Next, let's take a look at the government bond market, starting with the long-end of the yield curve:

Both the 10-year (left) and 30-year (right) are near five-year lows, which is due to a number of factors. The Fed has lowered rates to 25 basis points. Investors have plowed into Treasury debt as it sees weak growth and hence low inflation. The 2-year (left) and 5-year (right) have the exact same pattern.

Next, let's take a look at a few key interest rate spreads:

The overall yield curve spread (30-year-3-month) is now just below 150 basis points, which is a sign of economic expansion. The 10-year/3-month spread is also positive at 65 basis points. The belly of the curve (1-10 years) has also widened out. The 7/5/2-1-year spreads (left) and the 10/7/5-3-month spreads (right) are all positive.

According to the latest "dot plot," all Fed governors projected rates would be 25 basis points this year and next. Only one believes rates will be above 25 basis points in 2023. Clarida is obviously in the dovish camp for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the government bond market is now positively sloped, which means traders see a growing economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.