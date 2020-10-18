The Q3 earnings season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has finally begun, and one of the most recent names to report its preliminary results is Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF). The junior producer operating out of Newfoundland, Canada, reported a new two-year high for gold production of 5,444 ounces, up 16% year over year. These solid operating results combined with a near-record gold (GLD) price allowed the company to generate over C$12 million in revenue, and the company has finished the quarter with C$12.2 million in working capital after a favorably priced capital raise in early Q3. Based on Anaconda Mining's reasonable valuation and organic growth potential with Goldboro, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Anaconda Mining released its preliminary Q3 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 5,444 ounces, which is the highest production for the company since Q4 2018. These results translated to 16% growth year over year from the 4,687 ounces of gold produced in Q3 2019. In other news, Anaconda has begun mining at its Argyle deposit, which lies northeast of its Point Rousse Complex, with Argyle expected to provide the predominant source of ore over the next two years. This is a significant development as it should bring costs down for Anaconda, with the possibility for 50% margins at a US$1,960/oz gold price. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As we can see from the table below, it was a solid quarter for both productivity and processing at Point Rousse, with ore production of 187,200~ tonnes, up from 134,300~ tonnes in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, Anaconda processed 120,400~ tonnes, up from 114,400~ tonnes in Q3 2019. This higher processing rate of 1,340 tonnes per day coupled with 5% higher feed grades of 1.59 grams per tonne gold led to a significant boost in gold production. The other driver of the more robust performance was increased recovery rates, with gold recovery hitting 88.5%, a 290 basis point improvement year over year. These higher recovery rates were due to the higher gold grades fed to the mill during Q3.

In other news, Anaconda has begun mining at its Argyle deposit, which lies northeast of its Point Rousse Complex, with Argyle expected to provide the predominant source of ore over the next two years. This is a very positive development for Anaconda because the Argyle gold reserve comprises 35,400~ ounces at an average grade of 2.06 grams per tonne gold, a significantly higher grade than Pine Cove, which is home to an average gold grade below 1.50. These higher grades should lead to an improved feed grade at the Point Rousse Complex and allow the company to maintain a gold production rate of over 5,000 ounces per quarter, an improvement from the semi-volatile quarterly production statistics the past two years. The benefit of Argyle is that it lies barely 5 kilometers from Pine Cove, so trucking costs should be very minimal.

The other piece of good news we got in the quarter is that we continue to see exceptional drilling results from the Stog'er Tight deposit, which lies roughly 3 kilometers east of the company's Pine Cove Mill. As reported in August, Anaconda intercepted 15 meters of 4.37 grams per tonne gold, 8 meters of 3.32 grams per tonne gold, and 9 meters of 2.40 grams per tonne gold, all from less than 100 meters below the surface. Based on the drilling success at this deposit, Anaconda has increased the drill program to 4,000 meters, with the hopes of increasing the current resource of 13,200 ounces at 3.06 grams per tonne gold. To date, Anaconda has delineated a deposit over a strike length of 650 meters, and this could be another meaningful source of ore for Anaconda going forward which is even higher grade than Argyle.

Based on the higher gold sales in Q3 combined with a much higher gold price, Anaconda was able to generate quarterly revenue of $12.69 million, which translated to a 44% growth rate year over year. This revenue was based on gold sales of 5,015 ounces at an average selling price of $2,486/oz (US$1,866/oz). This robust revenue growth has pushed the company's trailing-twelve-month revenue up to $38.1 million, and Anaconda is now on track to report over $50 million in revenue for FY2020. Assuming the company hits this target, Anaconda will have an industry-leading revenue growth rate of over 69% for FY2020 ($50 million vs. $29.6 million).

Generally, I would avoid gold producers this small, but Anaconda also has a development project it's passively working on in Nova Scotia. The company is currently working on a Feasibility Study for Goldboro expected in the next three months, which has the potential to outline an operation with over 40,000 ounces of gold production per year. The Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in 2018 estimated a very modest upfront capex of US$36 million, which is manageable with a capital raise and taking on some minor debt. This is, of course, contingent on a Positive Feasibility Study being reported when the study is released next year.

Assuming the company went ahead with Goldboro, the company could transform into a 50,000-ounce per year gold producer, which would command a valuation of at least double current levels. However, until we have a positive construction decision and funding in place, the market will not assign much value to Goldboro. This is understandable given there are still hurdles in place, including financing, permits, and a final economic study. However, even if we assign minimal value for Goldboro, Anaconda is still trading at a very reasonable valuation. This is because the company is trading at a revenue multiple of 2.03 based on trailing-twelve-month revenue of $38.1 million and a market cap of $77.5 million.

If we look at Anaconda's technical picture, we can see that we've seen a surge in volume off of the 2020 lows suggesting that buyers are quite interested. Also, the recent correction has done nothing to damage the bigger picture. In fact, Anaconda Mining is nestled up against multi-year resistance near C$0.59, and a quarterly close above this level would be quite bullish. Given that the stock's fundamentals have improved considerably since its previous tests of this area with Goldboro closer to a production decision and the gold price much higher, a breakout through here would not be surprising in the next six months.

While Anaconda Mining is a relatively small producer that's under the radar, I believe the reasonable valuation at 2.03x sales and the organic growth potential with Goldboro make the stock one to keep an eye on. For now, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. However, if we were to see a pullback below C$0.46, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

