The current economic uncertainty has driven many investors to the safety of bonds, as reflected in U.S. 10-year treasury yield, which sits near its historical lows at just 0.75%. The same holds true for most U.S. households, as a recent survey found that the average savings balance for American adults is 10% above where it was last year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans saved a record 33.7% of their income in April, and that rate has trended at 20% in the months since. This is far greater than the average 7.5% savings rate before the pandemic.

This leads to a conundrum for savers who are looking for yield on their savings accounts and CDs. I pulled the following average CD interest rates for the week of Oct 14th. As seen below, these rates are rather paltry. For example, a retiree with $1M in a 5-year CD would generate only $4,300 in annual income. This is hardly enough to live on.

(Source: Bankrate)

I believe far better options exist for investors who seek a safe income stream. In this article, I’m focused on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), which is a net lease REIT that has a track record of delivering steady and growing income. I evaluate what makes WPC an attractive investment; so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey is a leading net lease REIT with a long history of delivering steady income and growth to its investors. It has a diversified tenant base, and invests primarily in mission-critical commercial real estate to creditworthy tenants in the U.S. and Northern/Western Europe. It currently owns 1,216 properties covering 142M square feet, and has 352 tenants. It has a long weighted average lease term of 10.7 years, and as of the end of Q2, it had a 98.9% occupancy.

I find WPC’s net lease model to be attractive, as it’s able to pass on maintenance, taxes, and insurance to its tenants, thereby simplifying its business model. I also see WPC as being fairly immune to the effects of inflation, as 99% of its leases have contractual rent increases, including 62% that are linked to CPI (consumer price index). In addition, WPC has the benefit of a diversified property base, which protects it against weakness in any one sector. As seen below, WPC’s property type is diversified across Industrial/Warehouse, Office, Retail, and Self-storage.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

WPC demonstrated strong performance during the second quarter, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company’s comprehensive same store rent declined by just -2.6% YoY, which reflects the impact of deferrals and rent collections. Overall, I’m encouraged to see that rent collections remained strong during the challenging second quarter, with 94% for warehouses, 98% for Industrial, 98% for Retail, and 99% for Office.

Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see minimal impacts to rent collection. This is supported by the 98% rent collection rate that WPC saw in July. In addition, WPC has an active deal pipeline, and management expects to close on a number of deals in the second half of the year.

Turning to the balance sheet, WPC maintains a solid BBB credit rating from the S&P, with a total consolidated debt to gross assets ratio of 40.7%. Its net debt to EBITDA sits at 6.0x, which is the level which I consider to be safe for REITs in general, and especially for those in the net lease sector.

I like the fact that WPC has a long track record of dividend growth, through the growing and uninterrupted dividends since 1998. This speaks to the durable nature of the business model, which has enabled WPC to continue paying dividends through thick and thin. The current 6.3% dividend yield appears to be attractive in this low-yield environment, and is covered by FFO, with a forward dividend to trailing twelve-month FFO payout ratio of 85%. The dividend has grown on average about 2% per year over the past 3 to 5 years.

Turning back to the retiree example, I put together the following comparison showing the difference in annual cash flows between a $1M investment in a 5-year CD paying 0.43% per year, versus the same investment in WPC paying the current 6.27% dividend, with 2% annual dividend growth. As seen below, WPC can be expected to pay an inflation-adjusted income stream that a retiree can realistically live on, with a potential total cash flow that is more than 15x that of the CD.

(Source: Created by author)

Risks to Consider

It should be noted that no equity investment should be considered as pure alternative to the safety of principal that one can expect from a CD or a bond. As with most REITs, WPC’s share price is sensitive to interest rates, and higher rates could raise the cost of funding for WPC’s future developments. This risk is mitigated by the fact that most of WPC’s leases have rent escalators that are tied to the CPI and its strong balance sheet.

In addition, WPC’s exposure to retail and office could be another risk. I’m encouraged, however, by the solid rent collection rates so far, which is a reflection of WPC’s prudent underwriting standards. In addition, WPC invests in mission-critical real estate that its tenants generally cannot do without.

Investor Takeaway

W.P. Carey’s durable net lease business model has weathered the current economic difficulties fairly well. This is supported by the mission-critical properties which it owns and seeks to acquire. Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect continued steady results, as supported by the strong rent collection rate in early Q3 and the active deal pipeline that management sees for the remainder of the year.

As the cash flow exercise demonstrated, WPC provides a solid alternative to CDs for retirees who seek steady and growing income, with a potential 15x total cash flow return compared to that of a 5-year CD today.

Given the durable nature of WPC’s net lease business model, I find the shares to be attractively priced at the current price of $66.56 and a blended P/FFO of 14.3, and see upside potential. Analysts seem to agree that shares are undervalued with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $75, which sits 13% above where the shares are currently at.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.