Making certain assumptions, I suggest that for non-ventilated patients, SOLIDARITY might suggest benefit from RDV for these COVID patients. A full data set and peer review are needed.

My thinking is that ventilated patients at the onset of the study should not have had their data consolidated with less sick patients for whom RDV is normally given.

GILD has been trashed again since the publicity given to a preprint of WHO's SOLIDARITY study of several COVID candidates.

Remdesivir - Some Background

On May 25, my initial take on the NIAID/NIH ACTT-1 clinical trial of Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir (Veklury) for COVID-19 has become reality. I titled the article, NIH Study Supports Wide Use Of Gilead's Remdesivir In COVID-19. With the final report of the study in the NEJM on October 8, the strong data from this randomized, double-blind study, we have peer-reviewed data showing that remdesivir (RDV for short) shortens hospital stay meaningfully and has a suggestive mortality benefit that did not quite meet the requirements for statistical significance. GILD's detailed take on this study is worth considering. Some highlights from this open letter from the CEO include these points:

In a post-hoc analysis of mortality rates for patients receiving low-flow oxygen, there were 70% fewer deaths among patients receiving remdesivir compared with the placebo group.

Today's new results add to the totality of evidence on remdesivir that has been generated across three randomized controlled Phase 3 studies.

While RDV was Phase-3-ready, having been studied (and found ineffective) in Ebola, the typical Phase 2 and the Phase 3 studies for a drug for a completely new indication would take years; this has been compressed into months with RDV. Note, RDV has emergency use authorization by the FDA, not a full approval, due to these issues.

While you may wish to review Mr. O'Day's entire open letter, I would emphasize its major point:

Note the word "randomized."

Next, a review of the preprint from the SOLIDARITY study

Beyond the headlines of SOLIDARITY - why RDV could actually have helped mortality meaningfully

The preprint of SOLIDARITY, Repurposed antiviral drugs for COVID-19; interim WHO SOLIDARITY trial results, was published on Oct. 15. This was an open-label study, which to me means that it may be worthless from start to finish.

The media widely presented the study as a "failed" one for RDV, but taking the data at face value (see next section for other reasons beyond the open label issue to criticize the study), I want to show why I titled the article as I did.

Focusing only on the RDV arm of the study, there were 301 deaths out of 2,743 total RDV patients. This was compared to 303 deaths out of 2,708 placebo cases. The mortality percentages were: RDV= 10.97%; placebo = 11.19%.

The RR, or relative risk, was 0.95, favoring RDV over placebo. The 95% confidence interval ranged from 0.81 to 1.11.

Before making the one adjustment I will make next, it is clear that the results are inconclusive, and slightly on trend favor RDV over placebo.

However, the study included patients on ventilators. We know now that RDV has appeared ineffective this late in the disease.

For example, an NIH document from July 24, when RDV was in short supply, reads:

Recommendation for Prioritizing Limited Supplies of Remdesivir

Because remdesivir supplies are limited, the Panel recommends prioritizing remdesivir for use in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who require supplemental oxygen but who do not require oxygen delivery through a high-flow device, noninvasive ventilation, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) (BI).

Once COVID progressed to respiratory failure requiring assisted ventilation, very likely an inflammatory phase has come into play.

Why this group was included in any analysis with the less sick patients in statistical analysis is unclear. I will attempt to exclude this group, using the limited data in the preprint, which says:

... 28-day mortality was 12% (39% if already ventilated at randomization, 10% otherwise).

Next, I am going to make the assumption, for modeling purposes, that those numbers also apply to the RDV group. If so, the above data suggest that roughly 5% of patients were on ventilators at study entry.

Using that estimate, I will next assume that the same mortality rate, 39%, that applied to the ventilated group as a whole applied to the RDV group.

That adjustment would bring the RDV mortality analysis from 10.97% to 248/2606, or 9.52%. (The denominator drops by 137, or 5% of the total RDV group; the numerator drops by 39% of 137).

This adjusted number, 9.52%, is only 85% of the 11.19% mortality rate for the placebo group. It is clinically meaningful.

So my take is that even with the many limitations of the study, the obvious study adjustment that should not have expected ventilated patients to have any benefit from RDV based on prior learnings is consistent with at least a clinically meaningful trend of RDV on mortality in COVID-19.

The authors of the preprint may acknowledge this given the cautious wording they use to help sum up the results (emphasis added):

No study drug definitely reduced mortality (in unventilated patients or any other subgroup of entry characteristics), initiation of ventilation or hospitalisation duration.

The highlighted word was, I believe, not added incidentally. Basically it strikes me as a hedge, a fudge, an evasion. Not being "definite" re a therapeutic benefit is not the same as "it didn't work."

Other issues with the study exist.

A flawed study in several ways

First, so far as I can tell, the study used an obsolete dose of RDV, namely a 10-day treatment throughout, rather than the now-standard five-day treatment, reflecting a study which was already published on May 27 in the NEJM. It is reasonable to assume that giving a strong medicine for additional several days with no therapeutic benefit can only do harm, so RDV may have received a clinical trial headwind it did not deserve by use of this dose regimen.

Second, note this is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed.

Third, GILD quickly issued a statement that included this additional critique (emphasis added):

The SOLIDARITY Trial is a multi-center, open-label global trial that provided early access to Veklury, among other investigational COVID-19 treatments, to patients around the world - particularly in countries where ongoing trials of investigational treatments were not available. The trial design prioritized broad access, resulting in significant heterogeneity in trial adoption, implementation, controls and patient populations and consequently, it is unclear if any conclusive findings can be drawn from the study results.

A disclaimer from me is that I have no special knowledge of the internals of this study, so I present GILD's comments with adding my own here.

Conclusions

As we await GILD's important upcoming earnings report and conference call on Oct. 28, I want to focus only on RDV in this article. This drug, Veklury, has had randomized studies that I find high quality. Antiviral drugs for acute illnesses such as those caused by a coronavirus are normally used as early in the disease course as possible. GILD's first major drug, Tamiflu, is labeled to be started only within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms - a high bar indeed. So I am impressed that Veklury has established its data set for use far beyond 48 hours of symptoms. Saying that it is unhelpful for hospitalized patients with pneumonia on, say, low-flow oxygen by including patients so far gone they are already on ventilators - or even close to needing to go on a ventilator - is I think comparing two different things.

Thus I wonder if the latest sell-off in GILD, back down to $62 at Friday's close, was indeed related to the WHO study or to some other problem at the company that we may learn about on or about Oct. 28. This strikes me as a potentially very important earnings report and conference call. But I await the actual results of the SOLIDARITY trial with a certain equanimity.

