Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on October 19; Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), UBS (NYSE:USB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Netflix (NFLX) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on October 20; Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Tesla (TSLA), Lam Research (LCRX), Chipotle (CMG) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) on October 21; Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), AT&T (NYSE:T), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) on October 22; American Express (NYSE:AXP) on October 23.



Tesla (TSLA) is due to reports Q3 earnings on October 21 after the market closes. Consensus estimates are for the automaker to report revenue of $8.26B and EPS of $0.56, but analysts thinks the focus could be on automotive margins (ex-ZEV credits), which fell to 18.7% in Q2 amid plant shutdowns. The biggest drama may be on the call to see if Tesla holds the line on its full-year deliveries guidance for 500K vehicles. The EV stock that correlates the tightest with Tesla on good days and bad days is Nio (NYSE:NIO).



A flurry of Wall Street firms boosted their price targets on Netflix (NFLX) ahead of the company's earnings report. Charging in hard were Morgan Stanley ($630 PT), KeyBanc ($634), Bank of America ($670), Canaccord Genuity ($630), Goldman Sachs ($625) and Bank of America ($670). "We continue to see short and long-term benefits to Netflix growth and earnings power due to the changes brought on by the pandemic," previews Morgan Stanley ahead of the report. "The virtuous cycle of leading global distribution scale and rising investments in film, unscripted, and local originals should create increasing and outsized returns," adds the firm. Look for Netflix to delve into the temporary spike in cancellations on the conference call and weigh in on the impact of new competition from Peacock and Disney+.

Investors are expected to get a crack at McAfee (MCFE) when the 37M-share IPO prices in an expected range of $19 to $22. The company's FY19 financials included $2.64B in net revenue with a $236M net loss and adjusted EBITDA of $799M. Datto Holding (MSP) and Guild Holdings (GHLD) are also expected to price their IPOs. Analyst quiet periods expire on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) on October 19; as well as PMV Pharma (NASDAQ:PMVP), Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD), Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) on October 20. Keep an eye on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) this week, with IPO share lockup periods expiring for both.

Shareholders with Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) vote on the acquisition offer from an affiliate of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) on October 22. The tender offer for the Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)-Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) deal is October 22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is holding a virtual Investor Day on October 20. Topics of discussion will include introduction of 2021 financial guidance and an overview of financial outlook for the next three years. The FDA action date on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)'s Qtypyta is on October 20, although approval is called unlikely after a discipline review. The Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat on October 23 will include presentations on Phase 1 data from Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) on MB-105. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) will host a Twist Biopharma Analyst & Investor Day event on October 23.

GM Hummer Event: General Motors (GM) will hold an event to show off the new Hummer, which it calls the world's first supertruck. The automaker says the Hummer EV pickup will feature 1,000 horsepower; 0 to 60 mph acceleration of three seconds; and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. GM is launching a high-profile ad blitz next week to get the word out on the Hummer rebirth to about 80% of U.S. adults across social media and streaming platforms. GM will begin taking reservations and $100 refundable deposits for the vehicle next week, while sales are expected to begin shortly after production starts at a Detroit factory next fall. "It will be interesting to see if Hummer loyalists will make the leap from the brand’s traditional gasoline drivetrains to an all-new, all-electric vehicle," says iSeeCars analyst Karl Brauer. The company says its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be reconfigured to an all-electric vehicle assembly plant to be known as Factory ZERO. In regard to the big picture out of Detroit, the Hummer is expected to be the first vehicle to showcase GM's next-generation electric vehicle platform and batteries under the $20B plan to shift to electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025.



WSJ Tech Live: The list of speakers for the event hosted by The Wall Street Journal includes execs from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK), Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Uber (NYSE:UBER), IBM (IBM), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Snap (SNAP), Intel (INTC) and AT&T (T).



.conf20: Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) .conf20 is the company's two-day innovation conference open to all. Keynotes addresses on October 20-21 will be made by Splunk's CEO, Chief Technology Officer and Cloud/Chief Product Officer. Shares of Splunk are up 39% YTD.



6G talk already: FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will headline day one of the 6G Symposium with a fireside chat to explore Beyond 5G and 6G initiatives in the United States, hosted by InterDigital CEO Bill Merritt. The discussion will outline current spectrum policy and progress towards 5G deployment and leadership in the U.S. A top exec with AT&T (T) will also talk 6G potential at the event.

Investor meetings and business updates: Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) will host a virtual Investor Product Demo Day on October 20. The event will include an inside look at the company's product strategy, demonstrations of its current and future products and a live Q&A. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) will host a presentation and question and answer session on October 20 to discuss operational details regarding its recently announced three-year guidance and additional opportunities in its portfolio. Gap (NYSE:GPS) will hold its virtual investor meeting, with an update on the company's strategic growth plans and drivers of value creation promised to be delivered by CEP Sonia Syngal and team.



Data reports: New containerboard/box pricing info is due in from Pulp & Paper Week. Analysts think the key report could jolt International Paper (NYSE:IP), Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), Berry Global (NYSE:BERY), Domtar (NYSE:UFS), Clearwater (NYSE:CLW), Greif (NYSE:GEF) and Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE).

