George always liked Indus Holdings' assets, but company had made some mistakes before he came on board. Now it's operating at an enviable scale.

George Allen, formerly of Acreage and a friend of the show, joins us to discuss the MSO scene and some of the myths surrounding the US cannabis industry.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last Wednesday with George Allen. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Rena Sherbill: Welcome again to The Cannabis Investing Podcast, where we speak with C-level executives, scientists and law and sector experts to provide actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. I'm your host, Rena Sherbill.

Hi, everybody. Welcome back to the show. Great to have you listening. Today, we have a good friend of the show back on, George Allen, who was on in February BCE, that's before COVID era. And he joins us again today to give us an update on where he is.

He's now the Chairman of Indus Holdings (OTCQX:INDXF). He was the former president of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). And he comes on the show today to discuss why he chose Indus Holdings as his next move, the state of the California cannabis market, which we've been discussing for the past few weeks, directly and indirectly. And it's nice to get a perspective from George who has a wealth of experience in the U.S. MSO field, and shine some light today on where he sees the future of the U.S. cannabis industry, primarily, why they're focusing on California and the other things they have upcoming. And also just the general state of the industry and where he sees it going.

He also talks to us about the recent spate of SPACs, which he almost got involved with and didn't. And he talks to us about what that shows and reflects about the state of the market. And in general, it's just a great conversation if you want to know what's going on in the market, where an investor should be looking or focused on and again, the signs of a well-run company. There's so much being discussed about many companies in the cannabis industry needing to pivot and move on from different management. And that's the case at Indus Holdings. And George gets into that a bit with us.

And just really great update on where the industry is, and where it may be heading from one of the foremost players in the space, and also the need for all of us to do a better job at helping the social justice equity side of the industry and what we can all do to help stop these really archaic laws that are still on the books and help bring forth change each in our own way, whether it's through the companies that we frequent and purchase from, the causes that we give money to, ways that we can help with sweat equity, and helping further causes that deserve progress to be made.

So lots of work to be done. I hope you enjoy this talk. I know I enjoyed having it. And before we begin a brief disclaimer. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort. And in my model cannabis portfolio, I'm long, Trulieve, Khiron, GrowGeneration, Curaleaf, Vireo Health and Isracann BioSciences.

Welcome back to the show, George Allen, Chairman of Indus Holdings. We're super excited to have you back on the show. Thank you for joining us.

George Allen: Hey, Rena. Thanks for having me I really appreciate it.

RS: And as I said, just before we started recording, I'm not going to call you Chairman of the Board to be confused with Frank Sinatra. We're going to stick to Chairman, so nobody confused who we're having on this podcast today.

GA: I think if you knew me, it will be hard to confuse me for Frank Sinatra. But there we go.

RS: No golden pipes, no golden pipes?

GA: Very few, very few in the closet.

RS: Well, it's great to have you on. We were also talking about, last time we talked it was an entirely different world that we were speaking about. Now in this new iteration of our world, you also have some news and where you are these days. You want to catch listeners up with what you're doing these days.

GA: Great, thanks. Yeah, I'm looking forward to talking to you about it. I -- yeah, the world has certainly changed over the last five months or so. It has been absolutely crazy. When we last spoke the landscape for opportunities in the cannabis industry sort of after the sort of correction had occurred, and I think we had more legs to go at that time than we knew of, but we were looking around for a few things to do in terms of undervalued opportunities, and we were choosing what market to go after.

And one of the things that I had decided when picking up sort of the pencil again and going back into the industry, I decided that I really wanted to focus on a single market, was a certain mantra of perfecting what you do before you try to do too many things. And I like the idea of pursuing a single market and when you boil that down and look for a market that has enough opportunity and the leg room to run, California sort of rises to the top of the pile.

And it just so happened to be that I had been in discussions with recapitalizing Indus Holdings, when the sort of bottom fell out of the market, and in early March earlier to late March. And, it turned out that an investment that I was going to make alongside a handful of others to recapitalize that business sort of ended up being I was the last man standing, as well as discovering the fact that the business needed a management change.

And so, it went from being an investment for me and my partners, turned into a full-fledged operating initiative to turn around a business and to lead an investment rounds. So we lead a recapitalization of Indus Holdings, which is a California based operator, a public company in Monterey Valley. And that has been sort of all consuming for the past five or six months, and I'm really grateful to say, we've discovered a phenomenal team, and I think we're hitting stride.

We're in our second full quarter of ownership now and I'm really grateful for the efforts we've made and the successes we have. And I see a lot of blue sky in front of us. So, I'm looking forward to talking to you about what our plans are.

RS: Nice, what was the genesis of that partnership even starting?

GA: Well, I had known the former CEO Rob and in that time, the President Joe Bayern, who's now moved on to Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). I've known them pretty well and followed their progress in California. And I had always liked the assets and not the assets that they had specifically the greenhouse that they operate in Salinas, California, built cultivation at massive scale, and the likes of which I hadn't seen anywhere else in the country.

And I kept on watching the valuation of the business fall below replacement cost, and then fall below at a massive discount to replacement costs. And then the more I learned about California, the more I learned, not only is replacement cost a factor, but there's a huge time delay in terms of getting these businesses up and running and how long it can take structurally to get past all the California red tape to launch a business.

And so, as I looked at the business, it felt to me extremely compelling. It was obvious that there had been some obvious missteps by previous management, as well as I think the company, to put it bluntly, just went public way too early, and made decisions as a public company, to try to maintain valuation and standing with investors as opposed to making sort of the right balanced reaction decisions to the conditions in the market.

And that left them all sort of penniless with unfulfilled that really were necessary to make the business at scale. And then on the other side, after making those investments, the businesses got a real chance at being the leading player in California. I estimate today that we're somewhere in that top five to top 10 producers of flower in the state. And we've just only begun in terms of our production levels.

RS: You know, this is something we've talked a little bit on the podcast about in terms of having the right management and obviously we're seeing it across the sector, a ton of management changes throughout the sector. And we've been talking about how essential it is to have that financial acumen in your management, in your leadership.

Do you think that was a factor in terms of the missteps? Do you think it was not having that kind of financial background, would you attribute it to that?

GA: Well, far be it for me to sort of go back and criticize, like, I think situation was different. And they were solving for different things. And there were different constraints. But I wouldn't say -- I guess I wouldn't say that just financial acumen is the key ingredient to success.

I think, if you look at the management team that was at in this and the success that they've had, moving on from Indus but yet the crater that they left at Indus, it would suggest that either they learned a heck of a lot more or the business was really hard at Indus.

I think the reality is, it's about financial acumen. But it's about a whole bunch of different things, including the simplicity of mission. And I think the simplicity of mission at Indus is one thing that we have worked really hard. So I'll give you an example for this, like, the traditional MSO is sort of become a multi headed beast these days, in terms of middling tiers of management with regional and then Super Regional titles in their names just to manage this sort of vast, sprawling networks of businesses.

And what that introduces, I learned from my days of acreage, it introduces just a tremendous amount of decision making friction in the business in terms of your ability to iterate quickly in a market that demands that type of behavior. And by simplifying the mission in Indus, by making sure that everybody in the company knew our job was about growing cannabis, and about making products for the California consumer.

That simplification was really pivotal and different from what the mission had been before. Because I think before, I think the vision had always been that the MSOs were the darlings in the investor's eyes and that every company was on sort of some manifest destiny to try to become an MSO.

And therefore, as quickly as you can leverage your credibility and market cap, frankly, to go try to do business in another state the better the more you should. And I think that, when we really boil it down, that just creates a tremendous amount of us in an organization that's really hard to manage.

And California is such a large market for us where we feel like if we do nothing else, but become the largest operator in what is today a $3.5 billion $4 billion market. We feel like we've got a tremendous amount of running room from where we are. And it allows our management really flat, which is a good thing.

Our management team is doing a phenomenal job at responding to market conditions and consumer appetite at a pace that I think is really hard to do in an organization where a decision has to go five rungs up the ladder and then trickles down five rungs down the ladder and the person at the top of the ladder is focused on a wide variety of market conditions spread across the country.

And I will say the California consumer is not one that you can sort of cater to on a timeshare basis, if that consumer is finicky, that the consumer is cost conscious, that consumer is quality conscious and very discerning. And they talk to one another and it's really important to give that consumer your undivided attention.

RS: Yeah, it's interesting. I mean, California is a huge market and a sophisticated market and well full filled with consumers and patients wanting cannabis. But at the same time, it's a super saturated market. How have you found -- and also I might add one who suffers from onerous regulations, even more so than in other states. And there's for those reasons, there's still like a huge legacy black market there. Talk to me about navigating California in particular?

GA: Well, as I said, the consumer certainly is the ultimate decider of quality. I think there's a lot in what you said, and some of which I would probably take some issue with. I think California, the regulatory environment in California is actually quite friendly to cannabis businesses comparatively to other states.

I will say that, they haven't cracked down on the illegal grows to the extent that I think everybody in the state would like to see them do that. But that's a hard challenge to do in a political environment that frankly doesn't take kindly to the perp walk for folks with cannabis file.

I think but most importantly, the California market is indeed, as you say, it's very, very fragmented. But what it isn't is, it isn't populated by a vast array of well funded and well organized operators. For the most part, California is an array of boutique operators. Of those operations in California is about 14-13,000 14,000 square feet.

If you compare that to our level of scale, which is, we operate at 225,000 square foot growing, our level of scale is orders of magnitude larger than those footprints, which means that the supply stack in California has a much higher marginal costs of production than we do.

And the backdrop of that, even more compounding that phenomenon is that 85 of the licenses that have been granted are not annual licenses, meaning that the operators in those markets still have to comply with a whole bunch of regulatory hurdles every single year and to show progress against those regulatory hurdles, in order to keep their licenses.

And we're seeing a growing trend in California where folks are starting to lose their licenses, both made up of operators with a higher marginal cost, who are substantially smaller, and that that supply stack is indeed shrinking. The California consumer is, as I said, extremely picky. And there has been a number of sort of there's been a lot of hearsay in the past as to whether or not the California consumer is actually choosing to shop at legal dispensaries.

From what we can tell, the California market is migrating towards the legal channel and that, frankly, most of the illegal rows that occur in California actually don't tailor to the California consumer. So if there's an illegal grow, for example, down the street from us, they're not really our competition. And the reason for that is, actually quite obvious that the average price for an eighth in California is somewhere between $30 and $40.

The average price for an eighth on the streets of New York City is somewhere between $50 and $70. And so, if you're willing to break the law and not comply with California rules and regulation, the incremental step of putting that product on a FedEx truck and shipping it out to New York, where you're going to get a price that's substantially higher than you would get in California is a pretty obvious decision.

So frankly, the illegal market in California is one we can get is a certainly a factor and one that will be a factor in cannabis going forward. But we don't view them as competition. I think, we do view them as a certainly a noise factor that we have to pay attention to. But when it comes to supply, we don't view them as competition.

So our angle in this market is really about bringing a level of scale to the market that we haven't seen yet. And if you think about California, it often gets compared to Canadian LP market, right. They have there are several aspects of the California story that rhyme with the Canadian story, that licenses are relatively easy to get and that there's a number of suppliers.

The difference between California and Canada is that Canada was way over funded, I mean, just perversely overfunded with capital relative to the opportunity. And I won't go into all the reasons why that happened. But it was a perfect storm of capital markets and retail investors. What that meant was, California was left with a supply stack that is made up of a sort of a relatively long list of extremely well-funded and sophisticated operators.

In terms of California, the California market never received institutional financing that even came close to that, as a matter of fact, the golden era for raising capital in U.S. Canvas 2018, almost none of the businesses that were financed in that sort of $25 billion sort of brouhaha that was on Bay Street in Toronto. None of that money went into California, it all went into a limited license dog races in California and Illinois and Pennsylvania, and across the rest of the country.

Because by that time, it had become de rigueur with investors that California was sort of lost and commoditized. And I saw this firsthand in acreage, and I think one of the two myths that exist out there about the MSO landscape. And I think the investors fall into these traps, despite the fact that we've seen it happen time and time again in other industries, is pretty obvious is that a limited license marketplace is a proxy for a monopoly.

I think that just because you have fewer operators, that you get closer and closer to the holy grail of price power. But the reality is, like microeconomic theory teaches us that, as long as you have to independently operating competition and the competitors in a marketplace, you have nothing approaching a monopoly, right.

And when you have 10, 15 or 20, extremely well financed operators who are all fighting for market share and press releases and earnings... those markets get over financed. And they don't even come close to the economics that you would hope you would get from sort of some sort of oligopoly.

And I think that's the first myth that we fall into as investors that these limited license marketplaces are sort of a proxy stand-ins for monopoly economics. The second thing I think and I think is subject to further debate, but the second sort of myth that I think exists out there from the MSO landscape is that the deregulation event in this country, however, far down the road, you think that that's going to occur.

But a deregulation event in this country is still going to preserve the state by state sort of market structures that have been set up. What's going to happen after deregulation occurs? Why can't this product be sourced from one single place, like every other product that is shipped to the American consumer? And I think that those are the two myths that I think we sort of get lulled into as cannabis investors thinking that there's nothing on the other side of that deregulation event which threatens the marketplace.

In terms of laying down tracks, I could tell you that California and where we are in California, which is basically we're a third of leafy vegetables, and some like 25% of tomatoes are grown in the country is decidedly the most economic place in the world to grow cannabis. And that's why our view is before the rest of the universe starts paying attention to that marketplace, we're going to stitch together a large footprint of cultivation capacity into our own manufacturing. So that's the business plan in a nutshell, it's not that much, it's not more sophisticated than that.

RS: Interesting, interesting. The other thing about California is just how big it is. And I've heard from operators like in Northern California tell me, they were so surprised at the consumer, by the consumer, let's say in Southern California, compared to the price points that they're willing to pay for an eighth in Southern California than in Northern California, it's almost like, the similarities that you're talking about between Canada and California. California is really like almost its own country in terms of that.

GA: It is, and by the way, as its own country, it is the largest country in the world for cannabis. A 100%.

RS: Right. It's interesting. So, and also the thing with the black market, COVID has really helped people I think understand even those who were reluctant to leave that black market, I think has helped understand the need for regulations, especially during a time where people are hyper aware of what's going into their cannabis and who's handling it and how it's been handled. And so there's been, I think, what you're saying, and also just inherent strides just based on where we're at, which has been, I think, an interesting...

GA: Glad you brought that up. I'm so glad you brought that up. Because I think one thing, we're watching what's happening in COVID. And I've been fascinated by consumer behavior, and I think COVID has accelerated, especially in California, the transition from in store to online where a consumer is making a purchase decision.

The day that we've seen in California is that 50% of consumers are making a purchase decision online, and then either having the product delivered or picking it up curbside. And that, I think that's really an interesting juncture as well, because it changes how influenced the customer can -- where the customer gets influenced.

The bud tender was sort of the gatekeeper for so long in this industry. And as the decision making moves to a digital trend, the influence that can be held over consumers has to shift, it shifts to the more traditional CPG type of marketing and online discovery and community sharing via social network. So it's really fascinating to see how that's moving.

RS: Yeah, it's almost like Indus it sounds like you, I apologize if the comparison will offend you. But it sounds like you're kind of doing in California what Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) has done in Florida. Would you agree with that?

GA: I think I would say, boy, I could have just kind of -- I'm quickly trying to truncate my thoughts here because I could go off on this topic to the point where you literally have people dropping out of this podcast left and right.

But so, Trulieve is an amazing business. It's different. Florida is a market, there's a number of factors that contribute to their enormous success in that market. I will say that they are vertical in that market, they have to be vertical in that market. And that's part of the reason why they're so successful. I mean, consumers choose the place that has the most selection and products, and Trulieve has by far the largest skew count than anybody.

And so, it's no secret to how dominant they are. And almost 50% market share in state which is just truly remarkable given the number of competitors that they have. But I will say that, the strategy for us is we haven't done retail. And we think a lot about retail... a very democratic and sort of a very distributed phenomenon.

There's 650 dispensaries in the state, the largest chain of which is somewhere around six to seven dispensaries, right. So there's just no, there's no dominant footprint for retail. But what we are vertically integrated in, where we think it makes a huge difference in the operators that grows our own product, that make factored goods from our own -- from our -- and then owns our own distribution network to bring products on our trucks to dispensaries where our drivers walk into the door and have a conversation with the bud tenders and dispensary managers about how the product is selling.

And I think that food chain there being vertically integrated in that food chain is an aberration in California. So, to take a step back, the fashionable model that occurred in California financing was that let's put all of our money into branding and marketing, some hot new brand. Maybe we'll go out and hire a celebrity endorsement. And but let's not bother with cultivation, right. It was just -- that's a commodity. We can buy the feedstock. We can do it. We could send a truck up to Humboldt County and move around and buy a great product or sort of the farmers' choice product and then resell that under our brand. And we can get consumers loyal to our brand by spending marketing dollars.

That business model has really belly flopped in California and left a huge opportunity for operators like ourselves. There's been some -- there's a number of reasons that sort of contribute to why that business model is really flailing in California, the first of which is that product, raw material costs have been have risen, the price for cannabis has been rising in California, meaning there's a ton of margin pressure on anybody who's not producing their own product.

But also, it's very hard to get a sustainable supply of consistent quality when you source it from a wide array of operators who some of which are not financed or have the infrastructure to provide a consistent supply. So that's really the opportunity for us, that's where we are vertically integrated here in California, who does what we do, which is grow our own product, we make our own manufactured goods from that product, and then distribute them that are up from our own Salesforce in our own distribution mechanism.

Whether or not we bring retail into that, I think it would be very hard to imagine bringing a retail footprint into California that is as ever present as Trulieve has accomplished in Florida. And I'm not sure that the effort would be there. I think retail in California is a really challenging business. We've seen this time and time again.

We see tremendous amount of deal flow in state. And retail in California is challenged, because every single retail dispensary is a diminishing asset of source, right. If you own a great location and you're in San Francisco or Oakland or in LA, that asset serves a footprint. But the second that another license gets granted across the street and someone puts in a couple million dollars to building out a nice dispensary, you might as well just divide your customer list by two.

Because you're going to split share with those benefits and so, since we have this sort of ever present list of a growing number of dispensaries in the state, our view is, I think I like dispensaries. I like having some dispensaries in our sort of portfolio, the ability for us to showcase product, the ability for us to clear out inventory when we want to move from one product to the next.

I think there's some real value to that. But the idea of owning the consumer in California through retail, I think this is sort of diminishing, especially when you consider the fact that more and more decision making is going to be happening online. So consumers going to go look for a product and then, the product is going to dictate where they buy it from and who does last mile fulfillment. And I think you're going to start to see margin shift is that occurs out of the retail sector.

So look, we follow it closely. And I like the idea of having a dialogue directly with the consumer, but we can't own that dial.

RS: Well, kudos you truncated your answer perfectly. I think that was a very good explanation.

GA: Seven minutes later.

RS: Hey, you know truncation is all relative. I wanted to ask speaking of supply chain, I mean, there's been all this devastation with these fires across the West Coast in Northern California. How much is that affecting Indus? And how much do you think that affects the California market in general?

GA: Well, first I have to start and say, there's been such devastation in California. I mean, just it's a tragedy all the way around. And I frankly just think that, it's a tragedy that it's unfortunately buried in news headlines behind so many other tragedies.

We've seen severe devastation. We've seen crops themselves getting burned in Lake County, in Mendocino County. But even, we don't really know yet the full impact of what's happened in California because, even if your crop doesn't burn what tends to happen in these fires is that, the organic matter when it burns, it also contains pesticides and other heavy metals which sort of float in the air in the form of ash.

And then that ash lands on your plant, and then you go to test your plant which was grown outdoors underneath the California sun and it's supposed to be 100% natural, and that plant suddenly contains arsenic. For Indus, first of all, most importantly, all of our employees were safe. I was grateful to hear that our team, it's unbelievable to me the amount of focus and commitment they had, literally while their neighborhoods were burning down.

I mean, it's just, I can't tell you how grateful I am for their focus and commitment in that kind of context. Because frankly, you couldn't ask for it, as a leader of a company it's simply is too much to ask for. But, our business we were spared, I mean, our business happens to be in the plains of the valley in Salinas and Monterey.

And, unless dirt starts suddenly becoming a combustible material, our business wasn't at risk of burning down. And there were some operational challenges that I think our team handled exceedingly well. But I think more broadly, this is a gut punch to the cannabis industry, which didn't need another gut punch.

And frankly, I talked about the subsistence living of this long tail of operators in California, these are not well funded companies that just go drink, drain a bank revolver to weather the storm of a wildfire or insurance company. These are family run companies or organizations that frankly are just pushed to the brink of their existence.

And it's a real tragedy. I will say, we follow it closely and it's our -- we talked about it a lot as a management team to sort of how hard it's been on so many of our friends in the industry.

RS: Yeah, yeah, it's absolutely terrible. I mean, it's terrible to read, I know that it's a lot more terrible for these growers and these families who are dealing with it. And, as you said, as a leader of a company for you to have that compassion for your employees and to see how much they're doing these superhuman efforts. It was also it's nice to see the community rally around. There are all these stories of people helping for free and saving crops and taking it to safe houses and so, a lot of devastation.

GA: Yeah, I heard that story on your podcast the other day, and I thought that was amazing. I mean, it was just a truly remarkable story. And just, I think there this industry is filled with people with big hearts and I think it's our tests to match.

RS: Yeah, yeah. We're always praying for better news. Switching a minute to something you talked about on the last -- the last time you were on the show was your kind of dislike, you may change that word if you like, but your dislike of CBD and then I found it interesting that Indus shed their Shredibles, would you say that was your advice or are you are kind of just trying to streamline them even further just to focus on the cannabis, the THC side of things?

GA: Yeah, I'm part of the restructuring in Indus. We were just as I said before we were just doing too many things. We're trying to do too many things before perfecting any one of them. And the good news is there were seed kernels in there, things that we're doing exceptionally well.

We've got an amazing growing team at Indus. And they're pumping out product which is rivals indoor product that has substantial discount to what it would cost to produce indoor product. So, the team is great at some things, but the wide variety of things that they were trying to do like, let's put out a brand for this community and let's put out a product, because we can, not because there's a huge addressable market, but because we can.

And I think it was sort of like a press release bouillabaisse of products that had it. We're not necessarily grounded in real consumer demand or appetite, and produce. As a cannabis grower in California, the rules at which we'd have to produce new CBD based products, even if it doesn't contain THC, are so ridiculously onerous and cost prohibitive relative to what anybody who's just in the CBD business.

It frankly, makes very little sense that that sat well with me, because I'm a skeptic CBD. I just, I think you want to know what the market demand is for THC grow thousands of years of like illicit consumption. But I don't know that, there's been a huge black market illicit demand for CBD for reducing swelling.

It's just, I mean it's -- I think in some respects, I have a probably a pretty uninformed but a bias that CBD is a little bit of like a manufactured product for consumers to get excited about and that they're here today, gone tomorrow, whereas I think that we know how long lasting demand for THC has been with consumers, because they've been doing it despite severe repercussions for centuries and so, everything specifically for a 100 years in the United States.

So I think if you're going to do CBD, you better focus on CBD and there are folks who are doing that.

RS: Fair enough, fair enough. So going forward, let's say we talk and another six months to a year. Do you see Indus as remaining in California only or do you see any expansion at all?

GA: Yeah, so it's a great question. I've laid out in our one year objective and I laid that out about two months ago, something like two months ago. Our one year objective is to get to a million square feet of cultivation capacity in California. Now we're heads down at work on that plan and expanding our business to do that.

In addition to that, we are going to do everything we can to use our market position and core strengths to drive our products at the leaderboards into the state. There's way too many products in California. California consumer has told you how they evaluate products. They evaluate products based on cost and efficacy, and we're going to deliver the highest cost or sort of highest efficacy for the lowest cost for the consumer.

And that's where we're headed. And I don't see that plan changing for the foreseeable future. I do see consolidation coming down the pike for us. There's a number of players that I respect a lot in the state. And there are players who have done similar levels of scale to us. I think, ultimately, the future here is that we're building a business that either that serves the largest cannabis country in the world California.

Possibly can serve the largest country -- largest cannabis country in the world, that deregulated United States when that occurs and to the extent that someone wants to come in and get a material market share in California. We're going to build up the most obvious player for that. And I think that brings me to one of the other things that I think is really important about the MSO landscape is that, you have to do your homework as an investor.

One of the traditional ways for an investor to make money is that their company gets sold. A lot of these MSOs, there is no possible vector for those businesses to get sold. If you have an MSO and they have a footprint in Massachusetts, that business cannot get sold. Pennsylvania unlikely, that that business can be get sold. Illinois, there's licensed caps in Illinois, it's very hard, there's licensed caps in Nevada.

So it's very hard to consolidate MSOs. As a matter of fact, we haven't seen a merger of two MSOs since Curaleaf bought grassroots. So I don't think, one of your sort of poker out sitting at the cannabis investor table is usually that the business can get sold for a pretty substantial premium. That doesn't exist for a lot of operators.

In California, there's no arbitrary limitations on scale and so, that's one of the things we're building towards is, let's build the best business we can in California, and make us the undeniable front runner for anybody who wants to enter that market in scale. And so that's the mission and I don't see it changing.

RS: Yeah, yeah, those are really interesting points. Those are really interesting points, especially, there were all these rumors of the GTI Trulieve merger. We had some guests on talking about the non-feasibility of that happening. But yeah, to your point, it's very true.

So what do you see, it's we're in crazy times and especially in the States, that you guys have an upcoming election, what do you see going forward in the States? Or do you feel like who knows let's wait and see probably a state by state approach is the likeliest option?

GA: Oh, boy, it's a hard one. I think first of all, a lot hangs on the election one way or the other. I think anybody who tells you that they know what Donald Trump does after he wins a reelection if he does win, I think is sort of lunatic because I don't think he knows.

But it's sort of anybody's guess as to what happens from a regulatory perspective after that. I think in the event that Biden wins, I think we've got a pretty -- I think we've got and even when Biden wins, there's a decent chance that the senate switches over, you've got a pretty benign environment for cannabis change.

And so I think in that scenario, it's highly likely that we see some sort of federal deregulatory event. And I think descheduling is on -- is certainly on the table. I think the State's act is sort of like a minimum -- at a minimum on the table. I don't think all is lost. If Trump wins reelection at all, I think I just don't know, that government functions all of that much, if Trump wins reelection.

And especially you've seen the democrats, they chose to table the decriminalization bill that was slated for earlier this week. They chose to table that. And frankly, they just don't want to rock the boat before the election. But I think that, there's bigger fish to fry right now, unfortunately for cannabis investors out there.

But we can make aid and the current regulatory environment for our business is pretty favorable to what we're trying to do. I mean, so I don't see us relying on some sort of watershed moment.

RS: Yeah. Do you have any thoughts about like safe banking or the onerous tax codes like 280e? Do you have any opinion on like those being rectified anytime soon or it's kind of like a crystal ball question, who knows.

GA: Well, the 280e is, you know just nobody is going to tackle that on its own. I just, I think the political appetite to go after 280E as an unfair tax regime for cannabis. Companies just think there's too much I don't know, who has an audience for that among voters. Just it isn't an industry that impacts enough voters to get attention.

But it happens necessarily when they do some sort of de-scheduling event. So either de-scheduling or decriminalization occurs to any one necessarily fall for them. In terms of safe banking, it's a huge issue. It's a huge issue. And, broadly speaking, the retail investor in the U.S. has not participated in this industry. And that's by virtue of the fact that like, it's just really cumbersome to participate and the banks that you know and trust and the research houses you know and trust are largely sitting on the sidelines.

And so, I think it actually means, I think it's a good thing for the investor who's intrepid in this marketplace. They can -- there's not going to be some mad giant rush to the finish line, but investors who actually do their work and dig in on the fundamentals of businesses can differentiate between the wheat and the chaff. And then when something does happen down the road, there'll be, there'll sort of be a multiplying event.

RS: Yeah, yeah. One thing that's happened since last we talked was this huge spate of SPAC in the industry. Given your background, I wanted to get your opinion on what investors should be looking at with all these SPAC and kind of your advice to the investment community?

GA: So, I actually was really close to doing a SPAC in the U.S., and frankly, and I spent a lot of time on it. And I would generally say the SPAC is a vehicle itself, whether or not it's a signal for the top of the market or a replacement for the IPO, which has become so burdened with regulatory red tape that is outdated.

I don't know. I don't know whether or not the SPAC is here to stay or a signal for the top of the market. I will say that when it comes to, there's been very few successful de-SPACs in cannabis, there's a number of ticking clocks out there I mean, SPACs that are sort of backing up against their two year deadline to complete a transaction.

And I think it's going to be interesting to see whether they get done. I talked to the CEO of one of the largest multi-state operators that's still private the other day, and what he told me was sort of what you would expect to happen, which is, he has a number of SPACs all sitting at the table and he is basically doing a reverse auction with them to see which one of them is going to give him the lowest friction to going public and delivering cash as possible.

And so I think, generally, what happens in these sort of bake offs for a SPAC is that, the management or the sponsor of the SPAC is going to give up a fair amount of economics, is going to give up a fair amount of economics that would ultimately dilute the company that is going public as SPAC. I would say the other thing that's happened to these SPACs, which I think is monumentally ridiculous is that there's a number of them that are attempting to sort of cobble together multiple assets and sort of a going public event.

And that's a Herculean effort involving just tremendous amounts of moving pieces is that I think are difficult. The reason they're doing it is because they perceive this sort of Holy Grail of unlocking some amalgamated value. But it's a challenge and I'm interested to see where it comes out. I do think that, there's a number of private MSOs that are out there at scale levels specifically, if you look at anybody who's in Illinois, they're all looking to go public.

And I think that they're all sort of -- there's more SPACs than there are companies that should go public and so therefore, the power sort of nurse to the issuer. And we'll see where that goes. I would say investing in a SPAC before the de-SPACing event, it feels especially if you're investing over par over 10 bucks a share, no, no that's, it shouldn't be money you're counting on for your kids graduation.

RS: Yeah. If your kid graduates these days, I mean, my gosh.

GA: Exactly. Maybe that's the point.

RS: Well George anything you want to leave our listeners with before we go, any advice you want to give to investors or anything you want to say again about Indus or leave us with about Indus?

GA: Well, I'll just generally say I'm so, I'm so grateful for the podcast and everything you've done to bring awareness here. I think it's this is not the cannabis is not for an industry who's tremendously passive. And I think that that's really great for anybody who's shedding light into.

The other thing that I, we do track here is just, I think one thing we've all lost a little bit of time and attention for in this, is the social justice issues that's around this industry. There's so much happening broadly speaking with social justice, but in specifically the cannabis, we do owe a debt to those people who were out there, who are our customers and or who are out there and sort of at the front lines of the battle for cannabis.

In my eyes we turn towards this case for Sean Worsley -- I'm sure you follow it but, the veteran is a Purple Heart, who is basically he's going to five years in prison in Alabama. And that's just I just I think that it's important for our industry, for our investors, anybody who's made money on the sector, to be thinking about how we can give back to the folks who are really severely and disproportionately punished by arcane laws.

RS: Absolutely, I mean, very well said, and I appreciate the support of the podcast. And I would like to similarly support you for trying to do good things in the industry and spread goodwill and do good by your company and further the cause for consumers and patients and the whole cannabis community. So, always happy to have you on George and I hope that we talk again soon. And I hope the world changes as drastically as it did from the first time we talked to.

GA: Okay, no okay, let's see yeah, let's see this as a punctuation mark in history. Let's make it so. Let's go pass it.

RS: Yeah, exactly. All right, George, talk soon. Thank you so much.

GA: Thanks Rena. Take care.