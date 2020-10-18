It's Time For Inflation Hedges: Consider Gold, Mining Stocks And Farmland

There is no asset that is obviously a slam dunk for an inflation hedge, but gold, mining stocks and farmland should be considered.

There are possibilities in all these categories, though investors should not expect any of these to work perfectly.

It's time to start worrying about inflation. Although inflation has been low and fairly steady in the past decade, prices will begin accelerating in 2021 and 2022. The Federal Reserve will be slow to react, allowing inflation to accelerate for two or three years, as I argued in Higher Inflation From The Fed's New Strategy - And More Business Cycles. Increasing inflation has implications for businesses and workers, but this article will focus on investors. What's a good inflation hedge, and how good a job can one do?

The classic inflation hedges are gold, other commodities, real estate and, some argued, stocks.

The answers here are speculative. We lack good data over multiple inflation spells to know for sure how different assets perform as inflation hedges, and of course plenty has changed since the early inflation episodes, such as Egypt under Ptolemy IV (221-204 BC), Rome (from Nero through Claudius II) or China during the Song Dynasty (960-1279). But history tells us that inflation can happen anywhere, typically where rulers choose to spend more than they take in from tax revenue.

Gold is the classic inflation hedge. Early inflations were caused by debasement of metal coins. A king would substitute a cheap metal such as copper for some of the gold content, keeping the extra gold for the treasury. Those who held gold itself, rather than coins minted by the government, preserved purchasing power, or so it seemed.

The actual value of gold as an inflation hedge is hard to determine for the United States, because for most of our history we were under a gold standard. That is, the dollar was defined in terms of gold, so holding gold was the same as holding dollars. However, during some inflationary periods the U.S. Treasury suspended conversion of dollars into gold. In those cases, holding gold was clearly better. (Those episodes included 1813-1814, 1837, 1862-1878, and from 1933-1968. Conversion was also suspended during a turbulent period in the 1850s that was not inflationary).

During America's worst inflationary period, 1968-1982, the Consumer Price Index rose an average of 7.3% per year, while gold gained 17.1% per year. That sounds pretty good, but the four years of inflation from 1988 through 1992 saw a fall in gold of 5.1% per year, while prices rose 4.6% per year. Another reason for caution is that misjudging whether inflation will start or continue will often leave an investors with losses, or no gain, while stocks and bonds are doing well.

Over the long haul, gold isn't much of an investment. Since 1800, the price of gold has gained an average of 2.0% per year, with inflation 1.2%. So that's a gain, but far less than a buy-and-hold investment in stocks, bonds or real estate.

A milder inflation hedge would be mining stocks, which rise with inflation but usually produce earnings even in non-inflationary times. We don't have great data, but they are probably a better inflation hedge than stocks, but not at all perfect. Precious metals mining stocks probably provide a better inflation hedge than base metals and other commodities, but the other types may serve as a partial hedge that also provides annual returns.

Stocks used to be considered an inflation hedge on the theory that higher prices meant higher earnings. Stocks almost kept up with inflation from 1968-82. That, however, was a disappointing result, as stock market returns normally exceed inflation by a wide margin. The problem seems to be with companies that buy raw materials or merchandise for resale, then sell the finished products at a later date. The inflationary gains are taxed as if they are productive earnings. Companies are, in effect, over-taxed in inflationary times. This will be less a problem for service businesses.

Land has logical basis as an inflation hedge. It's fixed in amount (almost), so higher prices for consumer goods should translate into higher value for the land the produces consumer goods, be that food, textiles, minerals or energy. Two farmland REITs provide an easy way for investors to participate in the asset class (Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)). There are several crowdfunding projects related to agricultural land open to accredited investors as well, described by Motley Fool.

In the high-inflation period of 1916-1920, farmland prices rose an average of 9.9% per year compared to 14.7% for consumer prices. That's not a great hedge, but gold was unchanged and stocks rose only 0.3% per year. So farmland was better than alternatives. These are land value gains, not counting profits from producing on the land. Last year, net farm income was about four percent of the land value.

During two spells of inflation in the 1940s (1941-43 and 1946-48), farmland once rose less than inflation and once more, but both times exceeded stock market returns.

The worst inflation era, 1968-82, saw farmland prices rising 11.2% per year, better than the 7.3% inflation gains, and also better than stock market returns of 7.0%.

Before we get too excited, though, when higher inflation returned in 1988-92, land prices rose only 3.5% per year, less than the 4.6% inflation and much less than 20.2% stock market returns.

Overall, though, farmland looks like a good diversification move for those worried about inflation. Investors should be aware of annual fluctuations which can turn negative. More importantly, long-term investors must confront the fact that global crop yields per acre are growing faster than global population. Thus, food supply will grow faster than demand, pushing down land values. Tremendous variations will occur across land types, of course, with marginal farmland returning to forest or grasslands.

Developed real estate, including offices, commercial buildings and apartments, could also be inflation hedges, but current values are dominated by pandemic effects. The investor looking for a simple inflation hedge must look elsewhere in 2020.

There is no asset that is obviously a slam dunk for an inflation hedge, but gold, mining stocks and farmland should be considered.

