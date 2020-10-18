Enerplus could be a reasonable investment right now, but there is a chance that the dividend might be cut if energy prices do not improve.

Natural gas has much better fundamentals than oil right now, and the company is in a position to take advantage of this with its Marcellus acreage.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is a Canadian independent oil and gas company that focuses on operating in some of the most prominent and resource-rich basins in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly a Canadian royalty trust until the Canadian government forced these companies to convert into corporations. The company retains some of the legacies of its past and as such is one of the few independents to boast a reasonably attractive dividend. The company is also much more well-financed than some of its peers, so this dividend is likely to appeal to many investors interested in the sector. The stock itself has been utterly devastated by the pandemic and the resulting decline in oil prices so it may offer a much better value than it did at the start of the year. In this article, we will investigate and determine if this is indeed the case and if the company could be right for your portfolio.

About Enerplus Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Enerplus is an independent exploration and production company that operates in some of the most resource-rich basins in the United States and Canada. As of today, these basins are the Canadian Waterfloods, the Bakken shale, and the Marcellus shale:

Source: Enerplus Corporation

Perhaps curiously for a Canadian company, the overwhelming majority of the company’s production is in the Bakken shale. As we can clearly see above, the company produces approximately 44,080 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the Bakken, which is just over half of the company’s second quarter 2020 production of 87,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. We can also see that more than half (48,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day) of the company’s production consists of crude oil. This is something that was a bigger advantage prior to the pandemic than it is today. This is because the price of crude oil has fallen much more year-to-date than natural gas prices have. Prior to the pandemic, crude oil had much more favorable pricing. Thus, a company that is very heavily biased towards oil would have its revenues impacted much more severely by the pandemic than a company focusing mostly on natural gas.

One strategy that many energy companies use to protect themselves against the sometimes volatile movements of the commodity markets is the use of hedges. Basically, the company uses forwards, futures, options, or other derivatives to essentially lock in prices for the resources that it sells. Enerplus is no exception to this. Here is a selection of the hedges that the company currently has in place:

Source: Enerplus Corporation

In addition to these derivatives, Enerplus has a fixed sales agreement in place for 16,000 barrels of oil per day from its operations in North Dakota at a price of WTI minus $6 per barrel. One thing that we notice here is that the company’s hedges only cover a relatively small percentage of its total production. Thus, Enerplus still has a relatively high level of commodity price risk. This may or may not be a bad thing depending on what crude oil prices do. Admittedly though, I find it unlikely that crude oil prices will recover any time prior to 2022 due to the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on the demand for travel. Thus, we want to investigate whether or not the company can make money with oil prices at the current level.

Enerplus operates in two regions of the Williston basin (Bakken and Three Forks shales). These areas are Sleeping Giant and Fort Berthold:

Source: Enerplus Corporation

The company has much higher production in Fort Berthold as only 4.5% of its Bakken production comes from Sleeping Giant. Thus it is Fort Berthold that matters the most. Unfortunately though, there are some signs of a problem here. Here we can see the economics of the wells from this acreage:

Source: Enerplus Corporation

The company has a breakeven over $38 per barrel on its Williston basin operations. Rather, this is the price that the company needs to receive in order to generate a 10% internal rate of return, it is not actually the amount that the firm needs to receive to make anything at all. As already mentioned though, Enerplus has a fixed agreement in place to sell 36% of its production from this region at a price $6 per barrel less than WTI. Given today’s crude price of $40.92 per barrel, that would be considerably less than $38 per barrel. This could strain the company’s ability to produce a reasonable return.

Fortunately, Enerplus’s operations in the natural gas-heavy Marcellus shale are doing much better. This is partly due to the fact that natural gas prices have held up much better than crude oil prices have and all the advances in drilling over the past few years have allowed natural gas to produced profitably in the Marcellus even at today’s low prices. We can see this in the fact that Enerplus has consistently generated a positive free cash flow off of its Marcellus operations:

Source: Enerplus Corporation

We do however see that the company saw its free cash flow decline this year even here. This is despite the price that natural gas prices have held up reasonably well and the company reducing its spending on capital expenses. This is certainly somewhat concerning. In today’s environment though, any amount of free cash flow is helpful because it can help to offset losses elsewhere. The economics here are still challenging however:

Source: Enerplus Corporation

As we can see, Enerplus requires a natural gas price of $2.19 per thousand cubic feet in order to generate a 10% internal rate of return off of its operations in the Marcellus basin. This is lower than today’s price of $2.79 per thousand cubic feet, although it was not too long ago that natural gas was trading well below this level. Thus, its operations could be challenged fairly quickly if the country has a relatively warm winter (which is not currently expected).

Natural Gas Fundamentals

One of the nice things about Enerplus’s acreage in the Marcellus shale is that it positions the company well to take advantage of the strong fundamentals for natural gas. As I have discussed before, governments all over the world have been taking steps to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations out of fear of climate change. One of the methods that they are using to do this is encouraging the conversion of coal and oil to natural gas because natural gas is a much cleaner-burning fuel. The International Energy Agency expects that this trend will continue. Over the next 20 years, the agency expects that the demand for natural gas will increase by 36% globally compared to only 9% for crude oil over the same time period:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

The United States is one of the few countries around the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of natural gas to meet this demand due to the wealth of regions such as the Marcellus shale. In order to take advantage of the growing international demand though, Enerplus would need to be able to get the natural gas to the coast so it can be exported. Fortunately, the company has already solved this problem. This is because it has already secured pipeline capacity between the Marcellus and the Gulf Coast in order to accomplish this. The company does not state exactly how much pipeline capacity it has secured (which is typical) but it does state that it is enough capacity to allow for its future growth in the area as it seeks to take advantage of this. The fact that the company does have this Marcellus acreage is nice because it gives it the ability to take advantage of the strong fundamentals here given the fairly weak outlook for oil.

Financial Considerations

As we have already seen, Enerplus may struggle to generate a reasonable free cash flow with energy prices at today’s levels so we should have a look at the company’s finances to analyze it. Unsurprisingly, the company is currently not generating a positive free cash flow:

TTM Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Free Cash Flow -23,887 -17,030 -8,859 87,656 -85,885

(All figures in thousands of Canadian dollars)

This is very concerning, especially for those investors who are attracted to the very high 4.81% dividend yield that Enerplus currently boasts. This is because free cash flow is the money left over from the company’s ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and capital expenditures. This is the money that determines the company’s ability to pay off debt, pay a dividend, and buy back stock. The fact that the company failed to generate a positive free cash flow so far this year implies that it cannot currently afford its dividend.

Fortunately though, the company does have a long history of producing a positive free cash flow on an annual basis:

FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2017 Free Cash Flow 62,912 115,746 3,697

(All figures in thousands of Canadian dollars)

This does differentiate Enerplus from many other North American independents. As I have pointed out before, the North American shale industry has generally failed to generate a positive free cash flow over the past decade:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean (RIG)

The fact that Enerplus has historically managed to produce a positive free cash flow gives it an advantage over these companies because it has less need to depend on the external markets to finance itself. It is not generally a good idea to have to depend on external markets because if they turn sour on the industry, like what the energy industry is facing now, then the company could find itself unable to pay its bills. Enerplus does have a fairly low debt load that should allow it to weather through for now, but this is a problem that it needs to fix as quickly as it can.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus is a reasonably well-positioned company to weather the current troubles in the energy industry. The company is certainly not without risks, however, as it could struggle to produce crude oil profitably in today’s environment. Its natural gas operations provide a certain hedge to this though as they are still fairly profitable today. The company also struggles to produce a positive free cash flow, which could be troubling for its ability to maintain its dividend. With that said though, the company might be worth taking a chance on, especially if you are willing to see the dividend reduced temporarily until oil prices ultimately improve.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.