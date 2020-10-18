The 5G rollout is pushing the best participants to new highs with their stocks as the industry ramps up the infrastructure;

5G, the next level of mobile service, is being rolled out across the country and is going to be profitable for several companies in the industry. The investment in the infrastructure will be ongoing over the next several years. Crown Castle (CCI), as the nation’s largest provider of communications infrastructure, is well positioned as a leader in providing and leasing cell space to service providers throughout the nation. As such, in an environment of low interest rates, and the Work-From-Home (NYSEARCA:WFH) demand, Crown Castle is poised to grow as the nation adopts 5G. Although the stock price is a bit overvalued at this moment, I would buy this stock.

A look at the chart over the past five years helps to show the upwards trajectory of this company’s stock:

(Data Source: Trading View)

Along with many of the companies that have surged after the COVID-induced selling, and, just like the rest of the broader market, the stock surged higher. The Federal Reserve has promised ultra-low interest rates for a very long time with the economy reeling from the virus. Along with that, the federal government has passed one form of stimulus to keep the economy moving forward and has been doing more to get a second package put together. These factors have pushed the stock, and the broader market, upwards.

Here is a look at how Crown Castle has performed versus other companies within the 5G arena including Marvell (MRVL), Qorvo (QRVO), and Skyworks (SWKS):

(Data Source: Trading View)

The performance to date over the past five years is as follows:

Company 5-Year Performance Marvell 562% Qorvo 264% Crown Castle 118% Skyworks Solutions 95%

(Source Data: Trading View)

These are some of the many 5G companies and this is their performance over the past 5 years. While Crown Castle performs very well relatively, they are not the leader. Instead, however, keep in mind they are a REIT and a larger portion of their profits are paid out comparatively. If you are searching for a REIT to get into, over the past five years, Crown Castle would have performed well in your portfolio.

A look at the financials:

Crown Castle pays out a significant portion of their earnings in dividends. The current dividend is $1.20 for the quarter, with a $4.80 payout (FWD) for the year. This is a 2.85% yield on the current price of the stock. The company’s payout ratio is ~85%, meaning, the company pays out a significant portion of its profits and therefore does not reinvest much else to grow operations. Given that, you are mostly buying current revenue with incremental increases in revenue, earnings and dividends.

If you looked at Crown Castle as primarily a dividend-paying REIT, you are likely to continue to receive the dividend payout with its incremental gains. But, Crown Castle is in the 5G arena and so its earnings may be affected by continued expansion of 5G as the industry ramps up and builds the infrastructure that will power mobile phones throughout the next decade, or so.

For now, CCI has missed its mark with revenue over the past two quarters. Q4 was a miss by -$0.09 and Q1 2020 was a miss by -$0.10. This may be an opportunity as companies like Qorvo, a company within the 5G industry, have begun to see increases in revenue above expectations. There may be a correlation with the 5G rollout and companies hitting or beating expectations. I have been covering a few of the 5G companies and there has been positive news coming from these companies.

At the same time, the misses have me wondering if the company will be able to continue to reach its payout levels. The company is already at ~85% of revenue; if there are continued misses, then it is possible that the dividend rate will be affected; this would hit the stock price heavily.

The stock price itself is another concern. The yield is low when you consider the price you are paying for the stock. With a current yield of 2.85%, there are better opportunities to purchase companies with a higher yield. But, again, I keep pointing to the 5G aspect of this company that there could be improved revenue streams over the years as the 5G rollout and revenue from it continuously. It is for this reason that the stock continues to move higher over the past year. This is the balance you need to consider, the risks, the reasons for investing, in Crown Castle. It is a high-paying dividend with its 85% payout ratio, but is lower-yielding at 2.85%. And, it is in the 5G arena which brings in the opportunity for future growth.

Downside Risks:

As the company’s stock continues to push higher and higher, the value-to-investment dwindles. I’m not one of those people who says “If you bought Amazon when it was $3.50…” just to bring in a feeling of potential into the discussion. But, had you purchased this stock just this time last year when it was about $110.00, you would already be up about 50% now that it is sitting at $165.00. If you think about it, it would have made sense even back then to pick up this stock as the fundamentals of getting involved in the 5G arena were already there.

But, that movement is also my biggest concern. Yes, there is going to be a lot of investment into 5G and this rollout, just like the 4G rollout did, will take a few years to get the infrastructure established and the adoption by software companies and providers of the service itself. So, yes, over the years there will be more and more adoptees of this new service.

But, the price of the stock has made significant gains and it may be that we see volatility as soon as the end of this month with the presidential election and potentially any changes in the government. That potential volatility could put a purchase of this stock right now into jeopardy. As I have mentioned, although I like this company as a long-term purchase, I am not necessarily in love with the current price; the yield is stretched, in my opinion.

Conclusion:

I am a big believer in the 5G arena. Many companies are doing well with it as the rollout has pushed revenues upwards. But, my concerns with Crown Castle are simply the price of the stock. Given its current price, the yield is a bit on the low side. If there is a pullback in the company’s stock with a broad market selloff, then I think adding this stock to your portfolio is a wise consideration. Given the company’s position as the country’s largest provider of communications infrastructure, and the fact that the 5G rollout will provide continued revenues going in to the future, I can see an investment in Crown Castle paying off. This is likely why the company’s stock is moving upwards along with the other 5G companies. But, the miss on the two past quarters is disconcerting; I would have expected that since Crown Castle is within the 5G arena, and that a few companies are reporting better-than-expected-earnings, CCI would at least hit their consensus.

Largely, I am on the sidelines with this stock simply because of its low yield at the current price. However, I would consider buying if there is any broader market selling that pushes this stock lower. For that reason, I am neutral at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.