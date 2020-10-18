Rice Outlook: Abundant Production Projected In The 2020/21 Season

Rice is a staple in many households globally, notwithstanding location and economic level. This soft commodity is produced and consumed by both developed and emerging countries and is undoubtedly the predominant agricultural commodity consumed by half of the world’s population. China is the world’s leading rice producer accounting for 35% of global production, followed by India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. Asia, Africa, and the Middle East account for majority consumption as rice consists, for the most part, a daily caloric supply. Rice futures have declined by nearly 3% since the beginning of 2020, and nearly 40% since the highest traded price during the month of June.

In this article, I will discuss the projected increase in rice production and supply forecasts for the 2020/21 season and their impact on price. Investing in Elements Rogers International Commodity Agriculture ETN (RJA) is a way for investors to track rice futures higher and lower.

2019/20 Season Price Outlook

Prices of this soft commodity started 2020 relatively well trading above $12.9 CWT, and as the months progressed, prices pressed on with their upward trend. COVID-19 related trade restrictions and supply chain disruptions negatively impacted most agricultural commodities supply, demand, and prices, unlike other commodities, rice futures surged due to an increase in demand. Due to the pandemic, several rice exporting countries began to impose export bans and as a result, countries began to stockpile this soft commodity, panic buying from consumers also supported the surge in rice futures. The highest traded price for this soft commodity was recorded during the month of June, where prices spiked to 7-year highs, trading above $20 CWT.

Rice futures receded during Q3 of 2020 returning to pre-pandemic levels, trading below $12.5 CWT, as a result of the major rice exporting countries easing export bans and travel restrictions. Currently, the price of this soft commodity has declined by nearly 3% since the beginning of 2020, and by nearly 40% since the last highest traded price during the month of June. The price decline is mainly attributed to the projected increase in production for the 2020/21 season and higher stocks.

Production Forecast Higher from Major Producers

Rice production in the 2020/21 season is forecast higher m/m, at approximately 501 MMT, compared to the previous forecast where production was approximately 499 MMT. Output is raised higher by 1.9 million tons mainly on higher projected output from India, and the Philippines. Rice output in the 2020/21 season is forecast higher compared to the previous season where output was approximately 496 MMT. Output from India is forecast higher to a record 120 MMT, compared to the previous season’s estimate which was approximately 118 MMT, according to data released by the USDA. The increase in output is primarily driven by favorable weather and an increase in acreage.

Rice production in Thailand is forecast to recover in the 2020/21 season, as the drought had impacted output in the previous season. According to USDA data, rice output in Thailand is forecast at approximately 18 MMT, an increase compared to 17 MMT, the increase in output is primarily driven by favorable weather conditions at the beginning of the planting season. Rice output in the U.S is forecast to increase to approximately 7 MMT compared to the previous season where production estimates were approximately 5 MMT, the increase in output is primarily driven by higher harvested area and yields.

China’s projected output is forecast at approximately 147 MMT in the 2020/21 season, the increase is driven by policies introduced by the Chinese government to meet increasing feed demand, and amongst the policies introduced is the return of double-crop rice planting. Output is forecast to increase from Pakistan to 7.40 MMT a slight increase compared to the 2019/20 estimate, output from Burma is forecast to increase partially to 12.90 MMT, and output from the Philippines is projected higher m/m to approximately 11.70 MMT, according to USDA data. Production forecasts from Vietnam remain unchanged, where production forecasts are approximately 27 MMT.

Despite challenges faced by some major producing countries due to the impact of the pandemic, rice output in the 2020/21 season is forecast higher, thus I believe the projected increase in output will have an impact on rice futures.

Supply Forecasts Lowered

Rice supply in the 2020/21 season is forecast lower m/m to approximately 678 MMT, a 2.7 MMT decrease compared to the September forecast. The decrease in supplies is attributed to an increase in India’s rice consumption and exports in the 2019/20 season. The increase in consumption is a result of the Government of India introducing food assistance programs, addressing the economic impact of the pandemic. Pakistan rice exports have been revised downwards for the 2020/21 season, due to an increase in domestic rice prices, and the impact of the pandemic on certain export markets.

Earlier this year, rice futures were greatly impacted by the limited supply as major exporting countries imposed export bans and travel restrictions, and as a result, tightened supply and increased demand propelled rice prices higher. Major exporting countries have relaxed export bans and travel restrictions, thus leading to a slight recovery in supply compared to the 2019/20 season. Although most countries are still recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic, I believe a solution will be found.

Rice supply was impacted by the pandemic earlier this year, and will still have an impact on rice supply forging ahead. I believe countries will adjust to the “new normal” and implement strategies to address the economic burden caused by the pandemic, and this will have an impact on supply

Conclusion

Rice output is forecast higher in the 2020/21 season, as production from major growing countries is forecast to rebound. The 2019/20 season was plagued with supply issues due to the impact of the pandemic, and as a result, tightened supply impacted rice futures positively. The projected increase in output in the 2020/21 season and the recovery in supply will have an impact on rice futures. I believe the increase in output, and recovery in supply will depress rice futures.

