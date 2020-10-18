Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has grown and kept its impressive performance over the years. Despite the negative impact of the pandemic, the operations remained under control and generated sales and earnings within the three quarters. It had more than enough that it acquired several companies. Moreover, the dividends remained growing, which could have caused the undervaluation of the stock price as estimated using the Dividend Growth Model.

The Growth in the Company's Operations Over the Years

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

The company had an impressive trend of operating revenue from 2009 to 2014 as it grew from $20 billion to $24 billion. However, it fell to $22 billion a year later due to the economic difficulty it faced then. In 2016, the company decided to sell businesses for $5.2 billion as part of its divestitures and repositioning. With this, sales further decreased to $14.52 billion. It had to restate its 2015 financial statement, so sales in 2015 decreased to $16.25 billion. This is normal for companies that sell their business units as these generate sales. But it's a strategy for many to improve their operations and focus on what works best for them. In 2017, it increased by 5.1% as it rose to $15.2 billion. It grew further in 2018 and 2019 to $17.41 billion and $18.37 billion, respectively. It shows that the remaining businesses continued to do well as revenue kept increasing significantly for the last three years. Using the Linear Trend Analysis, the revenue is estimated to decrease by $7 million at the end of FY 2020 but will increase again by $65 million in 2021. In 2024, it may reach $21 billion.

Likewise, the operating costs have moved in the same trend but were kept lower. The difference between sales and costs remained wide. As the company sold some of its business units, the costs of operations decreased drastically as well. Hence, their gap remained wide and gross income remained high at $7 billion to $8 billion on average. As estimated, sales would move faster than the costs, and their gap would become wider for the next five years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Emerson Electrics' Annual Financials

The quarterlies showed a consistent increase in sales from 2017 to 1Q 2020. Sales amounted to $4.15 billion. This was the highest value of sales in 1Q for the last three years. The next two quarters showed that sales fell but remained impressive. As a company that both utilizes technology and engineering, one can't deny that the pandemic negatively affected the company. Nevertheless, one can see that despite the situation, the company utilized its resources and handled the operations efficiently. It had adequate sales amounting to $4.16 billion and $3.92 billion in 2Q and 3Q, respectively. It proves the firmness and resilience of the company as it withstood the negative trend in the market.

Taken from MarketWatch: Emerson Electric's Quarterly Financials

Net income

Net income has been variable but in an upward trend for the last 10 years. From 2009 to 2015, net income already changed by $800 million as it increased from $1.72 billion to $2.52 billion. In 2016, it fell to $1.59 billion. This happened due to the sale of its businesses that decreased sales. This is normal, as doing so decreases profit-generating units although it's part of the company's strategy to refocus and reinvigorate its operations. Besides, it has corresponding payments. Moreover, the parallel movement of the two since the sale of business units showed the consistency between its core operations and non-operating transactions. In 2017, net income slightly increased to $1.64 billion. The next two years had fruitful results as it significantly grew to $2.20 billion and $2.32 billion, respectively. It just proved that the company did the right thing as it easily bounced back. Having earnings above $1 billion proved that the company has always been viable with or without the disposal of some business units. Meanwhile, the estimation showed that upon the closing of FY 2020, net income would decrease but would remain above $2 billion. This is not at all surprising as the pandemic is taking its toll. Nevertheless, it also showed that the company's performance is strong to generate ample sales and earnings. It will increase again for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Meanwhile, the effect of the crisis was visible as the company's earnings declined in 2020. But it is good to see that the quarterly earnings did not fall below $300 million. The second quarter was quite surprising as it increased by $20 million compared to 2Q 2019. The company realized an accumulated amount of $1.25 billion in three quarters. Indeed, the company managed the situation well as earnings remained reasonable and did not fall below $1.20 billion. It remained within the range values of earnings for the last three years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

From 2009 to 2015, Return on Asset (ROA) moved from 8% to 11%. Within those years, the company earned 8% to 11% for every asset or $8 to $11 for every $100 asset it purchased. In 2016, upon the disposal of business units, the assets decreased by about $1 billion which also decreased the company's earnings. As a result, ROA decreased to 7.3%. This proved the consistency between the strong operations and profitability of the company as the value of the ratio remained ideal. Also, the remaining units proved to be efficient and strategic for the company. In 2017, it went up to 8.4%. In 2018 and 2019, it reached 10% and 11%, respectively. The efficiency and viability of the company in terms of its assets went up after the sale. It went according to the company's goal to reposition its portfolio and increase its earnings. Moreover, if one watches the trend of ROA closely, they will see that it is almost identical to net income. Indeed, the profitability of the operations and the sustainability of its assets remained intact and consistent. It is an assurance of the company's capacity to operate and sustain for a long period. As estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis, ROA will slightly decrease like net income, but will rise for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Like ROA, the company's Return on Equity (ROE) has been in a generally upward movement over the years. Also, it's identical to the trend of ROA and net income. This indicates the consistency between the company's viability with long-term sustainability as shown by ROA earlier. The value never fell below 18%, and most of the time, it exceeded 20%. To confirm if this is a desirable value, we have to check it with the average ROE of its peers. The average ROE of its peers for the last 10 years was 17.43, but the company had 23%. In 2019, their gap became wider as the ROE of the company, and the industry was 28% and 20%, respectively.

Furthermore, it's good to see that both ROE and ROA were higher than the ideal value. The value of ROA is almost half of ROE. It means that the company has managed its financial leverage over the years. It has maintained the balance between borrowings and equity. It agrees with the idea that the company can sustain its operations in the long run. Hence, one can observe its sound financial health.

Meanwhile, the Sustainable Growth Rate (SGR) of the company shows the ability of it to grow. With its ROE of 28% in 2019 and the retention ratio of 47%, the SGR was 13%. It means that the company can grow by 13% without increasing its financial leverage. It further confirms that the company can further sustain its growth and viability for a long period. The estimation of the ROE suggests that the company may grow substantially for the next five years.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

The Company's Adequacy to Sustain Dividend Payments

Dividends Per Share

The company continued to share a part of its earnings to its investors over the years. As one of the Dividend Champions, the company has already proven its generosity and capacity to sustain and increase dividend payments. With an average annual growth rate of 4% over the past decade, the dividends have changed by $0.64 per share. However, it seems that dividend growth has been sluggish. From $0.488 per share annually, it slowly grew to $1.96 per share. But there were years when it substantially increased like in 2007 and 2008, it changed by 9.89% as it increased from $1.092 to $1.20. It happened again in 2011 to 2012, when the dividends jumped by 16% from $1.38 to $1.60 per share. Lastly, in 2015. it grew by almost 10% from $1.72 to $1.88 per share. Also, one must take into consideration the Common Shares Outstanding (CSO). The more shares issued, the more prudent it should be in declaring and distributing dividends per share to make sure it has more than enough to do so. Using the Dividend Growth Model, the dividends are estimated to reach $2.50 for the next few years.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividend Payout Ratio

With the constant increase in dividends, one must determine the ability of the company to suffice it. Emerson Electric continued to have a generally increasing net income with values that never went below $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, as the shares decreased, the dividends per share continued to increase. In 2019, the dividends amounted to $1.20 billion. With a large number of shares and an increasing amount of dividends per share, the company must ensure its capacity to pay the shareholders. The remaining amount must still be enough to cover other payable and to sustain the operations. The company remains prudent and secured. Over the past decade, the average Dividend Payout Ratio has been 57% and the earnings grew. The company was able to distribute a significant portion of its earnings to the investors while making sure that it had enough to sustain its viability and growth. The operations remained stable as sales and earnings remained high while slowly increasing. For the next few years, as the dividends are estimated to make more significant increases, the Dividend Payout Ratio may rise to 60% to 70%.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

The stability of the operations and the sustainability of Emerson Electric's earnings were already confirmed by its ROA and ROE. It can also be confirmed through its Free Cash Flow (FCF). With an average amount of $2.42 billion, one can easily see that the company had more than enough free cash to pay its dividends and borrowings. After accounting for the income and expenses for a specific period and the operating assets and liabilities, FCF remained high. It could cover all its financial obligations and even increase its operations in the long run. Recently, it has acquired three companies and had an agreement with the fourth one. This is a testament to the company's strong capacity to increase its operations and generate more earnings for the following years. As estimated, FCF would be as high as net income and can still suffice and increase dividend payments in 2023.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

After going through a continuous decrease, the stock price reached its lowest point at $37.45 last March 23. Since then, it has slowly bounced back and started a bullish trend. Its current price is set at $69.38. With a PE Ratio of 21.63, it appears to be overvalued given the current earnings. But with the slow-moving yet consistent dividend increase, one can easily confirm its overvaluation. Using the Dividend Discount Model, they can check if investing in the company right now is a nice idea.

Current Price: $69.38

Average Dividend Growth: 0.04131168536

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $2.00

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.07005557728

Derived Value: $72.24620473 or $72.24

With this, we can see that even the dividends have not moved fast, the amount distributed and the estimated value showed that the shares here are worth the risk. The price is undervalued and may continue to increase for the next few days and weeks. But since the PE ratio and the Dividend Discount Model contradict, an investor is advised to also check the financials and be updated on the current activities of the company and market trends that may have an impact on price changes.

Catalysts for Further Growth

Emerson's Acquisition for Continuous Growth

(Emerson Completes Agreement To Acquire Progea Group)

Emerson Electric has recently reached an agreement to acquire Progea Group. The company is a provider of industrial internet of things (IIoT) or interconnected sensors, instruments, and other devices. These are integrated with computers' industrial applications such as manufacturing and energy management. This is a sagacious move on the company as it will help it in its software and industrial portfolio, particularly for manufacturing and automation applications. This is a win-win situation as it increases the efficiency of the company and the customer. Since this will streamline and integrate comprehensive machine and plant control systems, it will lower the cost of ownership which will capture more demand from the customers. As demand increases, it will generate more revenues and earnings. Hence, it will increase the ability of the company to pay more dividends and further develop its operations.

Emerson Acquired Open Systems International, Inc.

(Emerson Acquired Open Systems International, Inc.)

As the new fiscal year started, the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of Open Systems International, Inc. It is a good addition to the company as it specializes in technology software in the global power industry and other end markets. It also helps to digitize transactions to incorporate renewable energy sources and raise energy efficiency and reliability. Moreover, Emerson Electric specializes in power generation. The expertise of both companies will complement and increase its efficiency. It will reach the transmission and distribution sectors. It will also help the company to better monitor its day-to-day operations.

Key Takeaways

Emerson Electric has been in the industry for more than a century. With everything it has been through, it has proven its worth, strength, and capacity. It has survived various economic crises that staggered the market and dissolved many companies. Now that the pandemic continues to shake the global economy, the financial stability of the company is tested. Nevertheless, the company seems to withstand the negative effects of the restrictions it caused. Despite the decline in sales and earnings in the third quarter, the company continued to realize adequate amounts to satisfy its investors, pay the creditors, and further invigorate its operations. Given this, how ideal is the company to put your investments into?

Short-term investors: The stock price currently moves in a bullish trend with little volatility and does not indicate a continuous decrease. Its PE Ratio suggests overvaluation, but the Dividend Discount Model says otherwise. The financials of the company are in good condition that may push the price upward for the next few weeks until the 3Q Financial Report is released. I recommend an investor to wait for the price to dip before buying stocks here. Moreover, they should watch out for the company's press releases and current news that may affect the market trend.

Long-term investors: The existence of the company for more than a century and its good reputation as one of the Dividend Champions are some of the things that an investor must consider. However, dividend growth seems to be quite laggard. Despite this, the company made sure it had more than enough to pay and raise the dividends for many years. The sound financial health of the company, which is proven by the consistency of sales and earnings with FCF and some financial ratios, is an important indicator. Moreover, the acquisitions it has done recently can further stimulate its growth and dividend payments in the future. While a quick dividend increase is not guaranteed, security and stability are absolute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.