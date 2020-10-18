Key Takeaways From The First Week Of Earnings Season

Third-quarter earnings season has started, and the pace will only pick up over the next two weeks (check out Seeking Alpha's excellent summary of upcoming catalysts). While it is too early to reach definitive conclusions about the performance of Corporate America in the current period, a few early takeaways can probably be already drawn.

Today, I briefly share with Seeking Alpha readers what I have seen of earnings season so far.

Bird's Eye View

First, let's take a bird's eye view of the whole earnings period. According to FactSet, analysts project a YOY drop of about 20% in the S&P 500's earnings. To be fair, this estimate is likely to be off (possibly too conservative, as was the case in the second quarter) since guidance has become a thing of the past in 2020, and analysts have had less reliable points of reference to use in their projections.

In both the financial service and airline spaces, companies have posted EPS well ahead of consensus, with United Airlines (UAL) being the only exception that I can quickly pull from memory. However, share price reactions to these earnings beats have been mixed at best, suggesting that investors are probably more concerned about the future than they are excited about past results that have been "less disastrous than expected".

Wall Street vs. Main Street

Banks continue to face a similar dynamic observed in the second quarter. Wall Street has been doing great, while Main Street shows increasing signs of weakness. Underwriting fees have been strong, especially due to a white-hot IPO market. Sales and trading revenues do not look bad either, although the institutional business in general has lost some momentum compared to an outstanding second period of 2020.

See chart below depicting the strong performance of each major bank in the key institutional sub-segments.

Any bank that is more heavily exposed to interest income and the consumer vertical has been suffering more. Among Big Banks, Citigroup (C) failed to impress, while JPMorgan (JPM) stood out for its solid execution once again. I have to think that regional banks and pure-play consumer banks like Capital One (COF) will have the hardest time impressing investors in the third quarter, although mediocre performance may have already been priced into these stocks.

Still in consumer banking, it has caught my attention that revolving loan balances have been dropping sharply (down low teens on average, see chart below), while deposits have been climbing fast (nothing new here). These are the telltale signs that consumers are or have been shifting to defense mode now that the extra unemployment payments have decreased and the next fiscal stimulus package remains a big question mark.

The Endless Pain in Airlines and Energy

In airlines, the picture looks terrible across the board. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United have delivered revenue declines of at least 75% that lagged consensus by a bit. The latter has been bragging that its third-quarter revenue metrics will basically be "less worse" than those of the other two legacy carriers, which is a sad badge of honor.

All that investors seem to care about is cash burn (see chart below on the legacy carriers), as they expect a long winter in the airline space. And I am not talking only about the December-to-March cold season, but a deteriorated landscape for the entire industry over the next several quarters.

The other sector that continues to struggle, with no clear end to the pain in sight, is the energy space. To be fair, only Schlumberger (SLB) in the oil and gas services industry has weighed in on third-quarter performance so far. But I would be surprised to see a different narrative emerging from the rest of the biggest names in the sector.

The name of the game for now and likely for the next several quarters is aggressive cost containment and cash preservation. Investing in this theme only makes sense, in my view, in the case of hardcore bargain-hunters who do not mind sitting patiently on their positions and enduring quite a bit of volatility in the foreseeable future.