Additive Manufacturing could reduce energy use by 50 percent and reduce material costs by up to 90 percent compared to traditional manufacturing. - Michael Lewis

The ExOne Company (XONE) is a small-cap global industrials company that is involved in the business of 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM). The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines as well as other 3D printed products. The AM tech space is quite wide with various technologies ranging from material excursion to sheet lamination; within this AM space, XONE's expertise lies in binder jetting technology where it is considered to be the global leader. In my article, I will attempt to shed some color on the potential risks and rewards associated with an investment in the XONE stock.

Reasons to buy

Favorable prospects of the AM Industry

Source: XONE

COVID-19 may have slowed some of the momentum in the fast-growing AM industry, but I believe the long-term drivers are still intact and expect AM tech to take on greater prominence at the cost of traditional manufacturing. The current 3D tech market is estimated to be growing at an impressive CAGR of 20% (Source: XONE Q2 PPT). Scope for penetration remains attractive. Take for instance the molds and tooling segment which is worth $20bn, but currently, AM tech has only penetrated about 5% of this segment. As manufacturers chase ways to become more cost efficient, AM technology, where the process is cheaper, will likely become more popular. Through AM tech, one can eliminate a lot of unnecessary manufacturing processes and also reduce energy consumption. Worth noting that Tesla (TSLA) has been recently making moves to increase its exposure to AM tech.

Diversified end-markets

Source: XONE

Despite its relatively small sales base, I like that XONE is not reliant on any particular segment. The company has exposure to a wide range of end-markets including autos, construction, aerospace, energy, government, consumer products, and education, all of which account for c.50% of total sales. The remaining 50% comes from other defined industries that don't equate to more than 1% exposure on an individual basis. Also consider that no single customer accounts for more than 10% of XONE's revenue. This lack of concentration in any particular sector is quite unusual for a small company and helps reduce operational risk. It is also indicative of their far-reach.

Encouraging future prospects backed by growth in the diversified order backlog

Q2 results were adversely impacted by COVID-19-related disruptions. Group sales decreased by 26% on an annual basis, dropping to $11m. Sales of its 3D Printing machines (which are higher margin) fell by 47% on annual basis, with sales of less than $5m. Recurring revenue (which includes other 3D products, materials, and services) was a little more resilient, seeing a 3% annual growth. Going forward, I think we may see a pickup in the coming quarters. Firstly, traditionally, Q3 and Q4 have usually been good quarters for sales of its 3D printing machines (Source: Annual report 2019 commentary), and I expect some of the purchasing momentum to come back as the broad industrial recovery continues. There's also the low base effect from last year; the last Q3, the company had a rather weak quarter with group sales declining to $11m from $15m in Q2. Then, despite these near-term hiccups related to the health pandemic, XONE's order backlog has continued to grow quite consistently, indicating good revenue visibility for the next 3-4 quarters, In Q2, it hit a record of $38m, and since the end of Q1-2019, it has more than doubled since then.

Source: XONE

Healthy growth in the order backlog is indicative of the underlying demand for XONE's binder jetting tech. On account of the disruptions from COVID-19, C-suite execs across various manufacturing companies have been having conversations about revamping and reshoring their supply chains to bring them closer to the end-markets. XONE's binder jetting AM tech can help facilitate this with faster, streamlined processes as it is the only binder jet provider that can offer solutions for direct printing of metal, ceramics, sand molds, and cores used for metal casting.

Pick up in German manufacturing

Outside the US, Germany is the region where XONE is most exposed to (FY19: 39% of group sales, FY18: 41% of group sales). I've been quite enthused by the pickup in manufacturing momentum in that country. As highlighted yesterday in The Lead-Lag Report, the German manufacturing PMI gauge hit its highest point since July 2018. Incidentally purchasing activity growth was the fastest seen since Feb 2018. This bodes well for XONE's prospective order book.

Reasons to avoid

Loss-making and cash flow challenges

The most dispiriting aspect of the XONE story is that this is a company that has not been able to generate any profit since its inception. If this situation does not turn around quickly, the company's future as a growing concern remains at serious risk. The weak operating performance has filtered through to operating cash flows which have been negative for multiple years now. Pursuing an investment in a stock with such a weak operational and financial background is a risky proposition.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dollar risk

As highlighted recently in The Lead-Lag Report, the dollar had a solid month in September and any further appreciation may hamper XONE's reported revenue as most of its revenue comes from outside the U.S. (61% of FY19 revenue was non-US related) and it will have to deal with the currency risk.

Expensive valuations

Given XONE's loss-making challenges, viewing the stock's valuation via popular methods such as the P/E or EV/EBITDA is pointless. Yet still, if you're only measuring XONE's top-line worth, current valuations from a forward price to sales (P/S) perspective suggest that you are unlikely to find value at these levels as the stock currently trades at an 80% premium to its five-year average forward P/S multiple of 2.5x. Even on a price to book value basis, valuations remain challenging with the stock trading at a multiple of 5.4x vs. the historical average of 2.2x.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

As pointed out in The Lead-Lag Report, the broad industrials segment has enjoyed a strong run over the last three months outperforming the S&P 500. I feel conditions for the industrial segment appear to be generally favorable through the end of the year so the recent uptrend may persist. Interestingly, during this same 3m period, XONE has enjoyed an even better run than the broad industrial segment, outperforming its peer by almost 3x.

Source: Yahoo Finance

After this strong run, you do wonder if there is much juice left. Looking at the company's short interest data, you could argue that much of the strong performance in recent months could be on account of a short squeeze rather than any significant underlying buying momentum. Since June, the level of short interest has come down from 23% to 15%, and currently, the days to cover are not much at a little over three days (in June, it was 14 days), so that angle may not be as attractive anymore.

Source: YCharts

Whilst the backlog and top line may likely improve sequentially, the company's ongoing operational and cash flow challenges make me wary. Valuations too are not cheap, so I would be neutral.

