The stock has been trending higher over the last few years with a trend channel defining the various cycles within the overall trend, excluding the first-quarter dip.

Trading activity has been increasing in recent years as more and more people are participating in the investment markets. Sites like Robinhood, Webull, and others are attracting new participants with fractional share trading and no commissions. This increase in trading volume is helping the exchanges increase revenue and raise awareness about other services they provide. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has seen its revenue grow by 6% per year over the last three years.

The company is set to report third-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, and analysts are looking for the growth trend to continue. Revenue is expected to increase by 9.7% while earnings are expected to grow by 14.2%.

The current consensus estimate is for EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $688 million. Earnings came in at $1.27 per share in the third quarter of 2019 with revenue coming in at $632 million.

Earnings jumped 26% in the second quarter compared to the previous year and revenue was up 32%. Earnings have grown at a rate of 12% per year over the last three years, and as I mentioned earlier, revenue has increased by 6% per year. Current expectations are for earnings growth of 18.6% for 2020 as a whole, and revenue is expected to grow by 9.7%.

Nasdaq's return on equity is average at 15%, but the profit margin is above average at 26.4%. The current valuations show a trailing P/E of 26.9, and the forward P/E is at 22. The company does pay a dividend, and the current yield is 1.5%.

Overall, the fundamental picture for Nasdaq is good. The company has been able to grow earnings and revenue in recent years, and both growth rates spiked in the second quarter. The management efficiency measurements are good, and the valuations aren't too high.

Ignoring the Extreme Panic Selling in February and March

I have recently pointed out a number of charts where there was a trend channel in place before the panic selling in the first quarter. The extreme selloff took the stock way below the lower rail of the channel and then it bounced right back up into the channel. Nasdaq is yet another one where this appears to be the case.

I have called the panic selling a black swan event that should be viewed differently than the periods before and after. In this case, there is a pretty clear trend line that connects the low from late 2018 with the lows in 2019. Now the lows from July and September also connect with that same trend line. There is also a parallel upper rail that connects the highs from the last few years.

The recent pullback from early August through late September brought the 10-week RSI and the stochastic indicators down out of overbought territory. The indicators didn't reach oversold territory, but they dropped down to similar levels to where they were last October. The stock went on a pretty decent rally after the oscillators dropped down to the middle of their respective ranges. The weekly stochastic indicators have just made a bullish crossover and that could be a good sign for the stock.

Sentiment Toward Nasdaq is Mixed

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Nasdaq, we see a mix of readings. Analysts are more bearish toward the stock, short sellers are neutral, and option traders are bullish. There are 19 analysts covering the stock at this time with nine "buy" ratings, 10 "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 47.4% while the average stock's buy percentage is in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.73, and that is slightly below average. One thing I did take note of is that the ratio is down because the average daily trading volume is up. Average volume jumped from 523K to 868K during the month of September. Short interest has actually been rising over the last few months, but the ratio has fallen because of the jump in volume.

The put/call ratio is the one sentiment indicator that shows some signs of excessive optimism. There are 4,680 puts and 6,148 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.76 which is below average. The average ratio falls in the 1.0 area. The total open interest only represents a little over one million shares, so it loses a little bit of relevance.

I would consider the overall sentiment picture neutral with the excessive pessimism from analysts being negated by the excessive optimism from option traders.

My Overall Take on Nasdaq

I think Nasdaq is set up to continue climbing. The fundamentals are good, and the increasing trading volumes should continue pushing earnings and revenue growth. The trend in the stock is pointing higher, and I like the fact that the stock looks to be setting up for another upward cycle.

As for the upcoming earnings report, I would be surprised if the company didn't beat the EPS and revenue estimates. Nasdaq has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last six quarters, and considering the spike in overall trading volume on the Nasdaq exchange, I expect the company to beat on both the top and bottom line.

Even though the company has beaten estimates, it hasn't always led to gains for the stock. In fact the stock peaked right around two of the last three earnings reports. Of course, in each of those instances, the stock was overbought based on the weekly indicators. When the company reported in April, the stock wasn't in overbought territory and it proceeded to rally for the next three months.

Given the current readings on the weekly oscillators, the history of beating estimates, and the overall trend in the stock, I expect Nasdaq to continue higher in the coming months.

