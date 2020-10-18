Prepared by Tara, Senior Advisor at BAD BEAT Investing

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock has gained 50% since our recommendation to buy on the COVID-19 pullback. That is great. But we have to tell you that we still like the stock. The company should do well. There is an expectation for home improvement spending to increase nearly 10% into 2021 and that is bullish. Another round of stimulus could drive homeowners to spend even more. We still like the name. We think $300 is coming. This year has been a massive win for home improvement. This stock is a great long-term buy. While there remains upside, short-term traders should look to take some profit over $300. The valuation is getting stretched and the growth seen recently in sales and earnings is likely to slow a bit when the economy normalizes, but growth will remain. Still, on pullbacks, you should be considering the stock. In a few weeks, Home Depot will report its third quarter and we expect it to be strong. Let us go over the Q2 results so you know what key metrics we will be watching for when the quarter is reported. We will also discuss our expectations for 2020.

We expect sales to be strong in Q3 as they were in Q2

Sales growth had consistently been in the mid-single digits for Home Depot. In Q2, the year-over-year comp was stellar. This led to sales up big versus last year, as reported. The company saw Q2 sales of $38.05 billion. This was a 23.4% increase compared to Q2 2019. We expect strong double-digit percentage increases to be reported in Q3 as well.

We have to say Q2 was really impressive. The revenues surpassed our expectations by $3 billion. They were way above consensus, beating by $3.41 billion. We are banking on another billion dollar beat in Q3. There is no indication that sales slowed, and there was some heavy hurricane action in the southern U.S. which may lead to some surprise sales.

Let us talk about comparable sales. We expect double-digit comparable sales increases in Q3. Comparable store sales are one of the most important indicators we watch in retail. They give a very clear indication of traffic and total ticket purchases. Well, comparable sales were up nicely in Q2. In fact, they were one of the largest highlights of Home Depot's report. They came in +23% in Q2, and comparable sales for U.S. stores continue to drive this, coming in at +25%. This is unheard of, and might never happen again, to be honest. Even though we expect a strong Q3, these comps were just jaw dropping. Keep this in mind. It is not the norm. Average ticket sales were up 10.1% to $74.12, while sales per square foot were up 23.5%.

All of these results, which matter very much, take us back to where things are going. We think Q3 will be strong, but that sales growth will likely normalize a bit into Q4 and into 2021. The truth is, no one really knows, other than the company itself, if it is checking its sales numbers daily or weekly. We are bullish, but a lot of this is priced in. That is the reality. We think a good report with significant beats against these expectations will drive shares over $300, barring broader market weakness. Still, we think that Home Depot has benefited from being an essential business, and has seen boosts from the "stock-up" craze of supplies and from the spending of stimulus checks.

Expect Q3 earnings to grow solidly

We expect strong sales growth with good cost controls in Q3. This should drive strong earnings. We are looking for $3.00 EPS in Q3. With revenues rising massively in Q2, our earnings expectations were crushed. Home Depot surpassed our expectations by $0.40 per share. The company has historically been exceptional at managing its expenses. In Q2, EPS were up 27% year over year. Net earnings for Q2 2020 were $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2019. These results were way above analysts' overall expectations, surpassing them by $0.34. The earnings per share bump also reflects the company's buyback. Home Depot also bumped its dividend by 10% and now pays $6.00 per year per share, or $1.50 quarterly. This is on top of buying back stock. A great name.

Strong 2020 expectations

As we have said, sales and earnings are elevated. This extreme growth will normalize some into 2021, and that could cap upside in the stock. We think that comparable sales remain strong but then normalize into next year back to the single digits.

It is an early estimate for next year, but we think 2021 comps will remain positive overall. We are now targeting overall double-digit percentage growth for the rest of 2020. Given the first half of 2020, we think that earnings are going to be stellar. For 2020, we are still looking for $10.95-11.40 in earnings. Shares are not too pricey at 25x forward EPS, but are not cheap. If we get another pullback, say $10-$15, you should definitely consider buying shares. Having exposure to a blue chip at these levels would be solid. Expect a great Q3.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.