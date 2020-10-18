Well, 2020 is about to end soon, and thank heavens for that - and I guess it's time to analyze STWD's prospects in the near term.

Where you really get in trouble is if the market is dropping and the economy's slowing down and you don't take action. - Alan Mulally

Way back in December 2019, I analyzed Starwood Property Trust's (NYSE:STWD) prospects in 2020. That post discussed issues faced by WeWork (WE), the nervousness of Barry Sternlicht about the Democrats winning the elections, and the strangulation of physical retail by e-commerce. Despite the headwinds, the stock looked bullish on the charts at $24.60 at that time, but then COVID-19 and the economic downturn have combined to push it down to $15.80 as of October 12, 2020. Despite the bullish charts in December 2019, my recommendation was to avoid investing in it and play it as a tradable stock.

Image Source: @leadlagreport on Twitter

Well, 2020 is about to end soon, and thank heavens for that - and I guess it's time to analyze STWD's prospects in the near term.

The Decline in Commercial Property Values

Commercial properties are typically valued on a net operating income basis, which is calculated by deducting expenses from gross rental income. The economic downturn and the virus have cut deeply into occupancy levels and rents. Tenants are defaulting, renegotiating, or postponing rents. This has led to a considerable lowering of the prospective net operating income, and STWD has disclosed to the SEC that until the virus is contained, business activity is going to be negatively impacted and commercial property values are likely to fall.

Image Source: GreenStreet.com

As per Green Street, commercial property prices tanked 9% in August 2020. What's alarming is that distressed commercial real estate lost 27% in value, and that's a very big number. What's even worse is that analysts believe that the decline in values has just begun.

Borrower Blues

STWD's infrastructure and commercial lending businesses face trouble from borrowers who have obtained loans to build retail and hotel properties.

Image Source: STWD's SEC Filing

The company expects a significant increase in delinquencies, deferrals, or refinancing requests. It also fears that if the disruption continues, several such borrowers can become insolvent. It is likely that the company's principal and interest collections from this group of borrowers will be negatively impacted until things return to normal.

The Fear of Margin Calls

As of Q2 2020, STWD had $11.6 billion in debt in its consolidated balance sheet. The debt was adequately covered by $10.4 billion of loans held as investment and $2.2 billion in properties on the asset side. A large part of the debt is secured by STWD's properties and loans.

Image Source: STWD's SEC Filing

Now, because of the distress in the hotel and retail sector, or other sectors, and also because of the falling property prices, STWD's lenders can ask the company to top up margins, leading to a liquidity crunch in a market wherein fundamentals are deteriorating. If this were to happen, STWD is likely to borrow funds at a higher rate to pay up margins, miss its interest covenants, or sell its investments, most probably, at a loss. This adds to the gloom and doom data you read about above.

Summing Up

Before you read my summation, listen to what STWD's billionaire founder, Barry Sternlicht, recently said:

About a third of NY hotels could go bankrupt. The commercial real estate scene is going to get ugly. Millennials don't want to live in NY. They are migrating to lesser dense cities. It is very hard to value retail properties. It will take a very long time for the real estate situation to normalize.

I would rather go by what STWD's founder is saying, and by the company's disclosures to the SEC, without caring about the hefty dividend yield of 12.25% or analyst upgrades.

Factors that should matter to an investor are:

Some or many of the company's borrowers, especially the hotel and retail clients, can default, drilling a hole in its loan portfolio and revenues. Commercial property prices are falling, and analysts suggest that the decline has just begun. Barry Sternlicht is also pessimistic about commercial real estate. STWD's lenders may call on the company to top up margins, leading to a liquidity crunch. Office occupancy is very low, and analysts estimate that just 26% of the workforce will return to offices by December 2020. It could lead to more deferrals, defaults, and/or rental renegotiations.

