I have recently argued in favor of small-cap stocks, believing that their performance vs. large cap growth will eventually revert to the mean.

I have recently made an argument in favor of small-cap stocks. Here is the gist of the bullish thesis: (1) the recent underperformance of small cap against large cap growth seems unsustainable over the long term, especially once the economy finally rebounds, and (2) small-cap stocks can provide diversification within the equities market, more so now that correlations seem to be dropping quickly.

Today, I will present one actionable strategy to take advantage of the thesis above, particularly the first bullet point. It is best suited for investors that can track their portfolios more frequently than a couple of times per year, and involves the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (TNA).

A quick word on TNA

Before moving on, let's take a closer look at Direxion's fund.

The 3x leveraged ETF seeks to produce three times the daily returns of the Russell 2000, which in turn "measures the performance of approximately two thousand small-capitalization companies in the Russell 3000 index based on a combination of their market capitalization and current index membership". Direxion's website provides additional information and documents, including the always-important prospectus that any investor should read before committing money to this or any other ETF.

TNA is a highly-liquid fund that trades an average of nearly 14 million shares per day, according to Yahoo Finance. It has been around since 2008 and is one of the oldest (if not the oldest) 3x leveraged ETFs still in existence. The fund charges a hefty management fee of 1.12% per year, which is one disadvantage of using it over "plain vanilla" instruments.

Leveraged ETFs are usually deployed to express short-term trading views - even Direxion's website suggests so. This is true because the fund aims to leverage daily returns by three times, which can easily produce long-term results that are far from three times the performance of the Russell 2000.

However, the chart below shows that, over the past three years (the timing that I picked will make more sense further below), going long TNA has produced very much the same results as borrowing at the risk-free rate and allocating 300% of capital to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - rebalanced monthly to ensure that the leverage factor does not swing drastically. Therefore, I believe that TNA could conceivably work well for longer-term strategies, provided that the position is managed regularly.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The alpha overlay idea

If an investor believes that small caps will outperform large cap growth going forward, the simplest way to express the view is to sell some Nasdaq ETF shares, for example, and replace them with allocation to a Russell 2000 fund. However, through leveraged and inverse leveraged ETFs, one can add exposure to the small cap factor in "alpha overlay" style.

Alpha overlay is an approach in which the returns of a market-neutral strategy (e.g. long Russell 2000, short Nasdaq) can be added to or overlaid on top of any existing portfolio (e.g. a plain investment in the S&P 500). Because the correlation between the alpha strategy and the beta portfolio should be very close to zero, an investor can capture the extra returns (or losses, should he or she be wrong about the performance of the alpha strategy) without adding to the beta risk of the portfolio.

Let's put numbers around the idea. As I mentioned in my previous article, whenever the Russell 2000 underperformed the Nasdaq by more than 55 percentage points in the previous three years, it reversed course and outperformed in the following three years - by as much as 60 percentage points during the tech crash of the early 2000s. In other words, the performance of both indices relative to each other tend to revert to some sort of mean over the years (although one can always argue that "this time will be different").

Currently, the Nasdaq has been ahead of the Russell 2000 over the past 36 months by 68 percentage points (see below). This is just about the most "off-balance" that the indices have ever been, apart from the dot-com bubble days of the late 1990s. So let's pretend, for a moment, that I expect small caps to outperform large cap growth by 30 percentage points over the next three years. Let's also assume that I currently hold a simple S&P 500 portfolio.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

To take advantage of what I believe will be the outperformance of small caps in the next three years, I may choose to allocate 30% of my portfolio to a long Russell 2000, short Nasdaq position. However, I still want to be 100% exposed to the S&P 500 - the beta part of my portfolio. Using TNA and other leveraged ETFs, I could do the following:

Sell 30% of my S&P 500 position (SPY) for cash and keep the remaining 70% intact. With one-third of the cash raised, buy the ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (UPRO). The 10% portfolio allocation to this 3x leveraged S&P 500 ETF should effectively return my portfolio exposure to 100% S&P 500 - i.e. 70% SPY plus 10% UPRO. With another one-third of the cash, buy TNA. This should effectively add a long Russell 2000 position that is worth 30% of my portfolio. With the last one-third of the cash, buy the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ). This is a 3x inverse ETF on the Nasdaq. This should effectively add a short Nasdaq position that is worth -30% of my portfolio. Rebalance the portfolio often - ideally each month, but quarterly would probably be appropriate as well.

What to expect of the portfolio

Apart from a bit of "noise" that I would expect the leveraged ETFs to produce (i.e. some tracking error, some return deviation due to the timing of the rebalances, higher management fees), I would expect the portfolio described above to produce:

100% of the returns of the S&P 500, plus

30% of the difference in performance between the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq indices

Should I be right about small caps outperforming large cap growth by 30% over the next three years, the alpha overlay strategy could add about three percentage points of return on top of whatever the S&P 500 ends up offering, without extra beta risk. When investors seem increasingly concerned about capturing decent returns going forward, considering how expensive stocks and most other asset classes have become, looking for the "extra edge" in portfolio performance can be worth the effort.

