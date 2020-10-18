Regeneron announces FDA approval for Ebola treatment REGN-EB3

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) reported that the US FDA has given its approval to Inmazeb for treating infection caused by the Zaire ebolavirus in adult and pediatric patients, including newborns of mothers who have tested positive for the infection. Inmazeb is a combination of atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn. The company has used the same technology for developing this drug which it had used for developing COVID-19 antibody combination.

The company's PALM trial data was used for establishing the safety and efficacy of Inmazeb. This randomized, multicenter, controlled trial was started in 2018 in the DRC and involved 681 patients. George D. Yancopoulos of Regeneron said, "Decades of investment in our VelociSuite® rapid response technologies, the dedication of world-class scientists, and the courageous contributions of healthcare providers and patients, together with remarkable cooperation between leading international health organizations and governments, have led to this important moment."

The PALM Trial was jointly sponsored by the WHO, the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale and the National Institutes of Health. The trial was ended prematurely as a pre-specified interim analysis demonstrated the superiority of the drug over ZMapp and remdesivir with respect to mortality.

Adverse events that occurred in at least 10% of Inmazeb patients included rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing and elevation in fever. Out of these adverse events, only chills showed higher frequency with Inmazeb than ZMapp.

In July 2020, Regeneron announced its new agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Under this agreement, BARDA agreed to REGN-EB3 as part of HHS's goal of building national preparedness for public health emergencies. BARDA works under the aegis of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The company will now deliver an agreed upon quantity of the drug over the course of six years.

Regeneron collaborated with the WHO, the US FDA and other global organizations to develop Inmazeb under a compassionate use protocol. The drug was included in the four-arm PALM Trial. The company provides Inmazeb for free in the DRC through the MEURI protocol for compassionate use.

Inmazeb was previously called REGN-EB3 and has been developed using the company's VelocImmune® platform and associated VelociSuite® technologies. The drug works by binding to different, non-overlapping epitopes on Zaire ebolavirus glycoprotein. It neutralizes the ebolavirus by impeding its capability to infecting patients' and/or enlisting other immune cells for targeting infected cells and then eliminate them from the body. Inmazeb is administered as a single, weight-based intravenous infusion.

Analyst: The ebolavirus treatment candidate will not generate revenue for the company, as it is an orphan disease with about 20,000 people requiring treatment. The market is worth $56 million in 2020. More than that amount has been put into the development under a compassionate use protocol by government agencies. Regeneron has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion with the stock priced at $599.74 as of last close on 10/16/2020. The company has a debt of $2.22 billion and cash balance of $3.14 billion. Over 88% of Regeneron shares are held by institutions, while the public has less than 7% shareholding. There is a short interest of 2.05 million shares to be covered in the next two days.

Investment Thesis: The stock has shown steep run-up in the recent past but still have significant upside ahead. The company also has a number of catalysts including COVID-19 treatment coming up with the potential push to the stock.

Pluristem receives approval for Cohort II of Chronic Graft vs Host Disease Study

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) announced receiving the clearance from the safety committee for carrying forward its Phase I/II study by initiating the recruitment for Cohort II. The study will assess PLX-PAD cells for treating steroid-refractory chronic graft vs. host disease.

The potential of PLX-PAD cells in treating cGvHD patients and mitigating symptoms has been demonstrated by the preliminary data from Cohort I of Phase I/II study and previous preclinical data. Pluristem CEO and President Yaky Yanay said, "Pluristem is committed to contributing to the wellbeing and quality of life of our patients. cGvHD is an indication where we see a significant need to enhance the current course of treatment for this life-threatening condition among patients undergoing bone marrow transplants."

Cohort I consisted of six patients. These participants were given two injections of 150 million cells at an interval of a week. At the three-month follow-up, interim safety data showed the PLX-PAD cells to be safe. Further, no treatment related side effects were reported. Efficacy data showed that improvement in symptoms were reported by four out of six patients. This improvement resulted in the decline in the severity of cGvHD with significant decline in the necessary steroid doses for part of the patients.

This data served as the basis of commencing enrolment in Cohort II. This cohort will recruit 14 patients. These patients will be administered with four injections of 150 million cells.

Pluristem Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine company. It is mainly engaged in developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The company's PLX cell product candidates are believed to work by releasing an array of therapeutic proteins in response to ischemia, inflammation, muscle trauma, radiation damage and hematological disorders.

Analysis: Pluristem's cGvHD candidate is addressing a market that was $360 million in 2016, $510 million in 2021, and estimated to reach $640 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The market is crowded with several players in more advanced stages of development. The candidate may serve the company to demonstrate the efficacy of its platform for a host of addressable diseases. The company has a market capitalization of $272.92 million on a stock price of $10.68 as of 10/16/2020. The price is near 52-week high, and there is a short interest of over 6% to cover in the next two days. The public holds over 60% shares and insiders hold nearly 30% shares. The company has a cash balance of $45.78 million while debt is $1.58 million and cash burn in last fiscal (ended June 2020) was $29.5 million.

Investment Thesis: This positive news is expected to be a positive catalyst for the stock price. The company also has robust development pipeline for supporting its upward stock price movement.

AnaptysBio announces positive data from Phase 3 Imsidolimab trial

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) announced positive top-line data from an interim analysis of its Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab. The trial seeks to evaluate the performance of the drug candidate in treating moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis, a chronic, life-threatening, rare inflammatory disease with no approved therapies.

GALLOP trial enrolled eight patients with mean baseline value on the modified Japanese Dermatology Association severity index total score at 9. Paul F. Lizzul, chief medical officer of AnaptysBio: "We look forward to engaging with regulatory authorities to progress imsidolimab into Phase 3, and in doing so offer a potential therapeutic intervention for these patients with high unmet medical need."

The primary endpoint of the trial was improvement in the CGI scale on Day 29. Six out of the eight patients achieved this objective. Remaining two patients dropped out of the trial priory to Day 29 and hence were considered to have not achieved the primary objective. There was on an average decline of 29 percent in mJDA-SI score on Day 8 and 54 percent on Day 29. Genotypic testing indicated homozygous wild-type IL-36RN, CARD14 and AP1S3 alleles for all eight patients, suggesting that the drug candidate is broadly applicable to pustular diseases irrespective of genetic drivers.

Analysis: AnaptysBio imsidolimab is addressing a market expected to reach $13.1 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The company has a market capitalization of $657.47 million as of 10/16/2020 on a stock price of $24.08, which is midway through a 52-week range between $10 and $39.48. There is a massive short interest of nearly 25% or 4.5 million shares to be covered in 16 days. Institutions hold over 68% shares, hedge funds over 23%, and PE/VC firms 7.45%. Insiders hold less than 2% shares, and there is no visible public shareholding. The company has a cash balance of $377.88 million while last fiscal cash burn was $16.1 million. The Wall Street is strangely neutral on this company with a price target of $21.57, less than its current price.

Investment Thesis: The stock is currently trading considerably below its 52-week low. The company is also working on various other trails including ECLIPSE for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

