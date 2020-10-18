The latest setback makes shares look very compelling, although competition is aiming to break into the profitable franchise as well.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) has seen a very tough week. Shares sold off from levels near $300 to $220 in response to disappointing research results, wiping out the entire gains for 2020. Shares look very compelling if we consider the balance sheet, current earnings and operational momentum. Yet, while shares probably represent a decent risk-reward here, I fear that this could become a value trap which prevents me from initiating a position.

What Happened?

The immediate trigger for the sell-off was the update which Vertex provided on one of its clinical programs which target small molecule correction of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

The issue at hand is that Vertex had to decide to stop Phase 2 trials of VX-814, as the company ran a study to increase functional levels of AATD. The problem was that elevated liver enzymes were observed, with 4 out of the 50 patients seeing doses at more than 8 times the normal upper limit of AST/ALT liver enzymes, all while no meaningful increases in AATD levels were seen. The company could only conclude to halt the study.

While the VX-814 study has been stopped, the company hopes to make progress with the Phase 2 trials of VX-864, based on a different structure. Data from this study is expected in the first half of 2021.

Updating The Thesis

Shocking to see is that my last take on Vertex dates back February 2018. I concluded that valuations were getting rich despite the CF dominance, with shares trading around the $160 mark at the time. Founded in 1989, Vertex has taken a long time to really come around as the fortunes for the business turned in 2012 when the FDA approved KALYDECO for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

This is a life-threatening disease impacting about 1 in every 75,000 people in the developed world as a result of defective CFTR genes. However, there are more than 2,000 mutations of this gene, with KALYDECO addressing the G551D mutation, a market with 4,000 patients in the US, Europe and Asia.

ORKAMBI approval was obtained in 2015 to target the so-called F508del mutation, much more prevalent with some 20,000 patients in the same geographic region. The company generated product revenues of $2.5 billion in 2017 as the company managed to post small profits in the meantime.

With shares awarded a $42 billion valuation early in 2018, quite some good news was baked in at the time. This was certainly the case as the company had a working product for 31,000 of the 75,000 target population of CF patients and the cost of treatment was quite high already, just like the revenue multiple attached to the business.

What Happened?

The reason to be cautious at $160, about two and a half year ago, has only been partially right. After all, shares have risen nearly 40% ever since to $220 at the moment (although they nearly doubled if we look at recent highs). The nearly 40% return works down to about a 12-13% return on an annual basis, quite solid indeed.

During 2018, the company obtained some further FDA approvals to allow usage of KALYDECO and ORKAMBI for children at younger ages. These approvals and solid organic growth resulted in 2018 product sales up 40% to $3.04 billion as GAAP operating earnings quadrupled to more than $600 million, with adjusted operating earnings doubling to $1.1 billion. The company furthermore guided for CF revenues to grow further to a midpoint of $3.50 billion in 2019.

On the research front, there was a great deal of good news throughout 2019. It all started with Fast Track Designation by the FDA for CTX001 to treat Sickle Cell Disease, a co-development with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). In April, the FDA did the same for CTX001 in treating Beta Thalassemia. Further improvements were seen in its core of already approved products for which the company obtained label expansions and new drugs to treat a wider scope of CF patients in terms of the nature of the disease and wider age cohorts.

This continued to pay off as product revenues for 2019 came in at $4.16 billion, half a billion ahead of the guidance. GAAP operating profits of $1.2 billion translated into net earnings of around $4.50 per share, with adjusted earnings even higher as the company operated with $15 per share in net cash. While a +$200 per share valuation translates into sky-high earnings multiple around 40 times, momentum was still very strong and anticipated to be strong going forward, with the company guiding for another sequential billion increase in sales towards $5.2 billion in 2020.

By now the company has four marketed drugs, all focusing on CF. Sales of KALYDECO were largely flattish at a billion, with ORKAMBI sales actually down a bit to $1.2 billion. This was offset by sales of SYMDEKO essentially doubling to $1.4 billion and TRIKAFTA already generating $420 million in sales in its debut quarter, after FDA approved came in late in October 2019 for CF patients 12 years and older, with at least one F508del mutation, instead of two.

First-quarter sales this year rose 77% to $1.52 billion, as the company hiked the full-year sales guidance to $5.45 billion. Revenues came in at the same dollar amount in the second quarter, marking 62% revenue growth. Consequently, the company hiked the sales guidance to $5.8 billion. With 260 million shares outstanding, the $5.5 billion net cash position is equal to about $21 per share!

This caused shares to run up towards the $300 mark as earnings per share are running close to $10 per share already as a run rate. After the setback seen in the pipeline, valuations no longer look very demanding. With operating assets now valued at $200 per share, the earnings multiple comes in around 20 times earnings.

What Now?

Truth be told, valuation multiples have fallen a great deal as the company has delivered on great operating leverage. After all, a 15 time sales multiple two and half year ago has narrowed to just 20 times earnings.

This is driven among others by TRIKAFTA which is designed to treat up to 90% of CF patients and has seen great operating momentum since its approval almost a year ago. That said, part of this great run up is driven with patients on ORAKAMBI and KALYDECO being transferred to the new product.

While everything looks good in terms of the past research results and how the underlying business is performing at this point in time, the problem is not really seen in the "current" performance.

While growth looks very promising and results in very modest valuation multiples, there are some concerns as well. This relates in part to the expense of the treatment as well as the fact that the company is a pure play on CF, with competition hunting this lucrative market segment as well with alternative therapies such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

This means that while the valuation looks compelling here given the growth and history, this might become a value trap. After all, in essence, this remains a pure play which is posting fat profits on the back of high revenues per patient, while having essentially created a monopoly position.

This is the reason why I am not initiating a position at these levels even as it is time to get upbeat on the shares if we look at the valuation in isolation.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.