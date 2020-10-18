Current movements in 5G related stocks will help to propel this company’s stock upwards as it gains in the 5G arena;

American Tower (AMT) has inked a 15-year lease deal with T-Mobile. The new deal will provide long-term revenue growth for American Tower while enhancing T-Mobile’s ability to provide 5G service. From an attractiveness perspective, American Tower is not necessarily the best value for an investment. However, from a purely 5G play, American Tower may present an investor with an attractive return, while simultaneously earning a 57% payout ratio with a dividend that has been rising 21.98% annually over the past 5 years.

Here is a look at the recent price movement for American Tower, to give a perspective of what I am talking about:

(Data Source: Trading View)

As you can see from the recent price activity in the stock, over the past few years, AMT stock has been moving higher and higher. American Tower is in the 5G arena. Because of this, the stock has been moving upwards along with a lot of the other company's stocks in the 5G world.

American Tower erects, owns and leases cell phone towers throughout the United States and other countries in the world. Currently, all of the industry is going through the conversion to the new 5G network. Over the years, this will enhance the mobile user’s experience a great deal. As more and more towers are converted, services are provided by providers, and software is converted to utilize the ultra-fast data, the need for these towers provided by American Tower will increase and solidify. Mobile users will demand more and more ensuring continued revenue.

Mostly, this rollout will take a few years and slowly creep into users’ everyday lives. During this time, American Tower will continue to ink these kinds of deals and expand their offerings to their tenants. Through this, the long-term revenue outlook becomes solidified.

From the company’s quarterly filings, here is a look at their revenue growth rates as well as projected revenue moving forward:

(Data Source: AMT Quarterly Report)

As you can see, the company continues to increase its revenues with their 2.4% YoY growth from the previous year’s same quarter. At the same time, the company also is increasing their net income to common stockholders to the tune of 4.0% YoY.

Property revenues and the future projections are what I wanted to consider, and here from their quarterly report shows what the company expects going forward:

(Data Source: AMT Quarterly Report)

The 4.7% growth rate in Organic Tenant Billings shows me that the company expects to see continued growth rates as well as the 2.4% growth in property revenue. Keep in mind, this report was released just last month on September 10th. The company has already factored in any COVID-related concerns with its revenue.

But, with regards to COVID and concerns for the company, the Work-From-Home (NYSEARCA:WFH) movement may very well be a positive for the company since so many individuals are going to be using their mobile devices over the office. Revenues could very well be higher from this simply because an office would likely have a bulk discount. However, the other side of that is that the use of so many devices throughout the community may drive up costs. But, 5G is meant to counterbalance the sheer volume and increase of mobile devices downloading so much data at any given time.

Nonetheless, the company’s projections likely have factored in a lot of what may, or may not, transpire to its business model from COVID by now.

There were a couple analyst projections that came out due to the inking of the deal with T-Mobile.

These price targets are all in line with each other and are roughly 17% - 22% increases over the next year. That is what I wanted to point out with this analysis. Also keep in mind that these targets coincide with the aforementioned ~22% increasing dividend yield rate.

First, the payout ratio for American Tower is 57%. Here on Seeking Alpha, the company has a dividend scorecard that is impressive in most areas, excepting one: Value

Dividend Scorecard: Category AMT Sector Relative Grade Description Dividend Safety B- The company's ability to continue paying current dividend amount Dividend Growth A+ The attractiveness of the dividend growth rate when compared to peers Dividend Yield F The attractiveness of the dividend yield compared to peers Dividend Consistency A- The company's track record for paying consistent dividends

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

That’s a big fat “F” in the value column; you just don’t get as much as you pay for these days. As the stock price continues to push higher and higher, the return to investor dwindles more and more based upon purchase price and versus the dividend. But, AMT, because of its position as both a dividend-yielding company and simultaneously a 5G play, giving you both an upwards movement in the stock price as well as the increasing dividend yield. Still, the value for this is weak.

Conclusion

As we saw about a decade ago, the rollout of 4G took a few years. During that time, the increase in availability of mobile handsets and software to accompany them took a couple of years to creep into our lives. It was a big deal then as the iPhone was still new - along with other competitor's models. 5G will be no different. But, then again, it is completely different. Mobile handsets are far more ubiquitous in our everyday lives.

Given that, 5G companies are doing well with the rollout. American Tower is poised to continue to increase their revenues throughout the rollout of 5G. The price targets for 1-year are about ~17% - 22% higher. At the same time, the dividend yield has been growing at about the same rate; ~22% annually over the past five years.

However, I am reluctant to purchase right now with the election just weeks away - there may be stock market jitters going into the election with uncertainty of the outcome. At the same time, the value rating is weak; I would like to see a price drop before I went long. For this, I am neutral on the stock at this time, but overall I believe the stock will achieve its price objectives and move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.