Spirent Communications (OTCPK:SPMYY) appears to be in pole position to benefit from emerging technology trends such as the 400G product cycle and 5G adoption, which should ensure a strong near to medium-term growth outlook. There remains some cyclical risk going forward, but management is actively addressing this with the shift toward services and building out a broader customer base/end-market exposure.

These initiatives should eventually deliver a more recurring stream of revenues to the group, in addition to outright growth. However, as valuations have run up and shares now trade at c. 16x EV/EBITDA (a premium to its peers), I see better value elsewhere.

Benefiting From a 5G-Led Increase in Testing Volume

Spirent's primary aim is to offer 5G testing services across the entire value chain, improving time to market and reducing network complexity for service providers. Additionally, as c. 75% of 5G core spend is set to become virtualized by 2023, Spirent is in a prime position to capitalize through its portfolio of virtualized test and orchestration products.

On the RAN side, the company believes we are still at the early stages of 5G spending, with capex expected to double from $9 billion in 2020 to $23 billion in 2023. And with Open-RAN initiatives set to be introduced, we could see the entry of new players into the previously consolidated 5G infrastructure market, in turn, driving up testing requirements. As a result, the outlook for the business looks good, with management noting it has won an impressive 250+ deals in 2019 and the first half of 2020.

Source: Spirent Capital Markets Day 2020 Presentation Slides

Reducing Ethernet Cyclicality

Spirent also outlined new strategic opportunities available across WiFi, automotive, and cloud with its Ethernet solutions. With its customers and revenue streams broadening, the key benefit is that it helps mitigate much of the tech cyclicality seen historically. And while the Ethernet market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, Spirent believes it can still outgrow the broader market through its new products and services. On another positive note, the 400G product is also experiencing a less aggressive decline, while 800G is launching this quarter.

Source: Spirent Capital Markets Day 2020 Presentation Slides

A Shift Toward Services for Spirent

Spirent sees the current serviceable available market (SAM) at $3.7 billion, with the potential to grow to $4.4 billion in just over two years. The rationale is that instead of selling only a testing product to its customers, Spirent could also adopt an "as a Service" model, developing and running the tests for customers as well.

Source: Spirent Capital Markets Day 2020 Presentation Slides

Management's claimed benefits to customers are fairly significant, but it could take some time to build the credibility needed to turn this into a recurring income stream. In that sense, I agree with management's cautiousness in committing to financial targets at this point. In the longer-term, however, I do see the potential to build up to a c. 30% revenue contribution (implying up to c. $60 million in incremental revenue) from services. This would reduce the overall cyclicality of the business and puts it ahead of testing peers such as Viavi, which derives c. 10% of sales from services.

Surprising Cautiousness Around Financial Targets

Surprisingly, Spirent is only targeting c. 5% organic revenue growth, despite the optimism around its new growth initiatives. Nonetheless, in-line with the growth drivers and Spirent's initiatives, the market size appears notably larger than was presented in the prior Capital Markets Day event.

Spirent also does not expect to see any gross margin dilution despite the transition to services. According to management, the expanding leverage in the core product business should offset the drag of the lower-margin services revenue stream. Assuming Spirent achieves its target of lowering total costs to 53-54% of revenues (from 55% in fiscal 2019), this would imply 19-20% EBITA margins going forward. Furthermore, management's commentary indicating no "ceiling" on margins also points to a stronger margin outlook.

Encouragingly, Spirent is adopting a prudent approach to M&A, focusing mainly on scale and relevance in the core Cloud & IP space or the positioning space. Management will also consider customer base expansion opportunities in lifecycle service assurance. The balance sheet is notably strong, and the move toward c. 1x net debt to EBITDA should unlock plenty of cash for growth opportunities or capital return.

Source: Spirent Capital Markets Day 2020 Presentation Slides

Pricey Play on Multiple Technology Themes

The Capital Markets Day event reinforced Spirent's status as an attractive play on some very exciting technology themes, including 5G and the growth in data. While the growth outlook is not in doubt, shares have enjoyed a good run this year and now trade at c. 16x EBITDA, a premium to its peer group. As such, I am neutral at these levels. Looking ahead to the next trading update, I would continue to look for signs of upside to top-line estimates following a solid first half.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.