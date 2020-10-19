Subversive REIT: A New High-Flying Cannabis SPAC That Pays Monthly

"It's encouraging watching the industry grow in such a multi-faceted industry. We have one very small piece of it, but I think a very important one." Richard Acosta.

Shares in IIPR have increased by over 567% since the IPO in late 2017.

I’m curious. Who jumped on the Innovative Industrial (IIPR) train when the company went public in late 2016? If you did, you deserve a fist bump.

As viewed below, shares in IIPR have increased by more than 567% since the IPO in late 2017 - that’s something like 189% per year. What pandemic, I ask?

A few days ago, I wrote on IIPR explaining that iREIT is maintaining a “Spec Strong Buy” – even though shares have returned “more than 100% in the midst of a global pandemic.”

That article had more than 10,000 pageviews, validating the interest in the topic of cannabis REITs, and of course IIPR remains the only “pure play” weed-based REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Note that I said “New York Stock Exchange."

There's actually another alternative and that’s the topic of my article today.

Enter Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Last week I interviewed Richard Acosta, CEO of Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (SBVRF). Subversive is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, that was created “with the intent to aggregate commercial real estate assets in the cannabis space.” As Acosta explained,

“…it was an outgrowth of a private strategy that we began with a local family office here in Beverly Hills called The Inception Companies, who specialized in cannabis. We began that effort in 2018, in a private setting, and really took our time to refine the thesis… and to really scale this business and really take advantage of the opportunity.”

Acosta told me that the company is “on track to consummate the qualifying transaction in early November” and shares are now traded on the Neo exchange in Canada (SVX-U.NE) and accessible for US investors on the OTC listing under (OTC: SBVRF).

SPACs have been around a while, but in 2020 they have become “the topic du jour in Silicon Valley” but as Bill Gurley explains,

“Historically they have been a kind of back-door way for a company to go public, and as a result have historically had a sub-standard reputation. But in light of where we are in 2020, especially with regard to the degrading efficiency and sky-rocketing cost of capital through the structurally broken IPO process, SPACs may emerge as a legitimate third option for helping Silicon Valley companies efficiently and cost-effectively transition into the public markets.”

Here's a terrific video on how a SPAC works (Bloomberg)

As viewed below, Subversive has amassed a portfolio of 17 properties in nine states, that consists of more than 1.6 million square feet valued at approximately $201 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

Subversive plans to have a geographic presence in high-growth markets with the ability to expand into other states through future pipeline opportunities. Acosta told us that there are now “33 states that have legalized medicinal cannabis, and about 11 that are open for recreational use”. He added that “product cannot cross state borders. The operators need to actually recreate their infrastructure in every single market as they look to expand.”

As illustrated below, Subversive has a large west coast focus, in which California, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington are all big markets. Acosta explained, "we like the mature markets that have more of an experience in cannabis, we tend to find better value there for our investors.”

Source: Investor Presentation

Most of Subversive properties are considered “Industrial.” However the company does have unique exposure as well. Acosta explained,

“The portfolio is about 11% of retail itself. We're looking for really Main and Main real estate. We're looking for assets that are well-positioned that have higher traffic counts, primary markets only when it comes to retail and from an operational perspective, e-com, online sales, and pickup delivery.”

He added that “tech enabled transactions have really been a tailwind for canvas retailers… So we're looking for re-sale assets and operators with delivery licenses that have figured out the e-com aspect of their business. And that generally looks like curbside pickup, online ordering, if not full on delivery services.”

Source: Investor Presentation

Big Banks… No Problem!

Acosta told me that “one of the unique aspects of cannabis real estate is there are no banks stepping into this space in a big way” yet Subversive has managed “to tap into bank financing.” He adds that “select banks” have worked with Subversive to create pilot programs.”

The most intriguing part of the cannabis story are the wide profit margins that are generated. As illustrated below, Subversive is acquiring properties at cap rates in the low double-digit range:

Source: Investor Presentation

I asked Acosta whether or not the company was funding upfits (interior improvements) as a means to “juice year-one returns,” and he explained.

“We'd like to moderate our basis and our exposure in these assets. It really speaks again to residual value…You're in a $150 per square foot industrial market, and you see a cannabis trade happening at $300 per foot, on a mark to market basis.”

He added that the company intends to “moderate the basis” so it earns (returns) on as “close to traditional use per square foot in a given market.” And by doing so, the REIT will not “load us its basis with TI’s (tenant improvements) and equipment.”

It’s because of the lack of capital sources that has caused a supply-demand imbalance in the sector, which allows Subversive to establish outsized returns. Due to federal status, capital sources traditionally accessible to emerging industries are generally not available for operations or real estate assets in this sector.

The Stars Have Lined Up For Subversive

The U.S cannabis industry is highly fragmented with an estimated $30 billion if retail sales by 2023. Currently the business shapes up as follows:

Dispensaries and Retail Outlets: 4,000+

Wholesale Cultivators: 5,000+

Infused Product Manufacturers 2,500+

Testing and Labs Facilities: 150+

As viewed below, Subversive has a $500 million pipeline ($201 million initial portfolio) that includes embedded purchase options on three ROFOs (right of first refusal) associated with “top-tier credits” in the proposed portfolio.”

Source: Investor Presentation

Based on IIPR’s successes to date, it appears that Subversive has all of the ingredients for something special. The fundamentals are compelling, and the management team has deep experience:

Michael Auerbach, Chairman of the Board: Founded Subversive Capital as a vehicle to invest in radical companies the core missions of which subvert the status quo and require sophisticated government and regulatory strategies for success. Expert in the global cannabis industry and a significant shareholder and member of the boards of Tilray(TLRY) and Privateer Holdings, Inc. SVP at Albright Stonebridge Group, a global consulting firm where he has worked for the last five years.

Richard Acosta, Chief Executive Officer: Experienced real estate executive and private equity investor with 15 years-plus of real estate investment and portfolio management experience across various real estate asset types and in both corporate and asset-level transactions. Founder and CEO of Inception REIT, a private cannabis real estate investment vehicle founded in 2018. Previously Chief Financial Officer of SBE, a global hospitality company, and former Colony Capital (CLNY) portfolio company. Previously Director at Colony Capital and began career at Wells Fargo RE Merchant Banking.

Eric Clarke, Chief Operating Officer: Leads business development and operations for Inception REIT since 2018. Sourced, underwrote and structured $1B+ of potential debt and equity cannabis real estate investment opportunities. Unique combination of corporate development, marketing and commercial and cannabis real estate experience. Previously worked at IDS Real Estate Group in investment and asset management roles, including $1 billion+ of development and management of ~1 mm sf of industrial and office. Extensive entrepreneurial experience, including a successful 2017 exit as founder of an international lifestyle brand.

Mike Miller, Chief Financial Officer: Oversees all finance, accounting and investment management for Inception REIT as VP and has more than a decade of real estate experience. Previously served as acquisitions and project manager for the premier affordable housing developer in Los Angeles. Underwrote and structured over $100M in tax credit financed developments. Worked in the Investment Banking divisions of both Lehman Brothers and Barclays in New York.

Subversive is targeting an initial 7.5% annualized distribution yield paid monthly, along the lines of Realty Income (O) and STAG Industrial (STAG), that also pay monthly dividends.

Acosta informed me the that “from a transaction timeline perspective” the company is “on track to announce its final perspectives early next week (interviews was on Friday) and that puts Subversive “about two weeks away from the ultimate consummation of the transaction.” He summed it up,

“So, we’ve been moving fast and furious, it's been an interesting last couple of weeks. Certainly, SPACs are topical, cannabis is topical - now more than numbers - specifically on the political stage. And it's encouraging watching the industry grow in such a multi-faceted industry. We have one very small piece of it, but I think a very important one.”

