Women Bear Brunt Of The Pandemic Recession - To The Detriment Of The Overall Economy

These greater job losses are having a material impact on their household finances, causing greater cutbacks in spending and forcing more households to take on more debt - which will ultimately slow and delay the economic recovery.

Half a year after the U.S. job market began to crater from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, the recovery is far from complete. In my last article, I examined the overall trends, concluding that gathering headwinds suggest that the recovery will slow further or even reverse absent another round of robust stimulus; in this article, I examine the recession’s differential impact on different demographic groups, especially women.

Jobs are the single most important metric of a country’s economic vitality. They provide consumers with the means and the confidence to spend, which collectively accounts for over two-thirds of GDP, and jobs correlate strongly with many direct measures of individual economic well-being: income, wealth, spending, even mental health. The unemployment rate matters too, but more as an imperfect gauge of labor market conditions. Unemployment soared from its lowest level in over 50 years (3.5%) to its highest level since the late 1940s (14.7%) in just two months. Over the past six months, the unemployment rate has fallen back to under 8%, shedding over 60% of the pandemic surge (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Economic downturns tend to have disproportionate impacts on lower-income and less-educated workers, as well as on ethnic minority households, and this COVID recession is no different. For example, about 46% of people surveyed by the Census Bureau in their “Household Pulse Survey” during the first two weeks of September reported that they or a household member has experienced a loss of employment income since the pandemic began. But this share varies widely by pre-recession income, ranging from 32% of people in households making at least $200,000 a year to 55% of people in households making less than $35,000 annually (Figure 2). Again, similar patterns are seen in every recession.

Figure 2

A Disproportionate Impact on Women

This recession is most unusual in one key respect: women have lost relatively more jobs than have men. In the last recession, for example, the number of employed men declined by 7.5% compared to only 4.1% for women. But the trends are reversed in this recession. The overall employment/population ratio - that is, the share of people working - dropped sharply in March and April, followed by a modest partial recovery that stalled out this summer. The overall ratio for all workers is still down 7 percentage points since February. But the rate fell further for women than for men, and this disparity has endured: The share of women working is down 8.4% this year, while the share of men working is down 6.6% (Figure 3)

Figure 3

One reason is the unusual nature of this downturn. A typical recession hits the goods-producing sectors (like factories and mines) while services endure shorter, less severe cuts. In the last recession, for example, almost 20% of goods-producing jobs were lost compared to only 4% of service-providing jobs (Figure 4, left). This pattern has been reversed in the COVID recession, however, as the pandemic has sharply limited the social interacting fundamental to most service provisions. Thus, services jobs are down more than goods-producing jobs (Figure 4, right). Women tend to hold relatively more service-sector jobs than men, and so their job prospects have been hit harder.

Figure 4

But the pandemic’s impact on working women goes further. Surveys and other anecdotal evidence suggest that countless women have been forced to choose between working and caring for their children, as many schools and child-care facilities are still closed. We can’t put exact figures on this trend because the government does not publish timely labor force data sorted by parental status. But we can surmise the significance of this issue by observing the difference in job loss between single and married people. Job losses have been greater among all single people throughout the pandemic, though more for women than for men (Figure 5). Plus, a greater share of the female workforce is single, magnifying the impact on women overall.

Figure 5

Certainly, other factors may contribute to the greater job losses among single persons, such as the mix of jobs they hold, but a key explanation is that single parents must bear more of the schooling and child-care responsibilities themselves during the pandemic, as can be inferred by the disparate decline in labor force participation rates. Since February, on the eve of the pandemic, 3.8% of women have dropped out of the labor force - that is, neither working nor looking for work - compared to only 2.5% of men (Figure 6).

Figure 6

These job losses are having a material impact on household finances and spending. In the Census Bureau’s latest Pulse survey cited previously, 34% of women reported moderate to severe “difficulty paying usual household expenses in the last 7 days,” compared to 30% of men. Similarly, a greater share of women than men have cut back on restaurant spending; have cancelled medical appointments; and report little or no confidence in their capacity to pay next month’s rent. Women also report a greater increase in credit card usage. These gender gaps track closely with the differential in joblessness experienced during the pandemic.

A Most Unusual Recession

The COVID-19 Recession is unprecedented in so many ways: the ferocity and speed of the downturn, the strength of the initial recovery, the disruptions to our normal lives. To these overall impacts, add the greater impacts on women, the opposite of the typical pattern in a recession. Relatively more women have lost their jobs because this recession, unusually, has hit services jobs harder than good-producing jobs. And more women are dropping out of the labor force altogether to care for their children as schools and day-care remain shuttered in much of the country.

As a result, more women than men have been forced to cut back on spending, and women are going into greater debt to meet normal household expenses. Similar hardships are being experienced by lower-income and ethnic minority families; these latter trends are more typical of recessionary impacts.

Much of the nation’s productive capacity will remain idle or underutilized until we have effective COVID-19 treatments and/or vaccines. Until then, women will bear a disproportionate share of the economic pain, along with lower-income and less-educated workers, as well as on ethnic minority households.

In addition to the immediate impacts of this “K-shaped recovery” on the affected households, more indirect impacts will be felt on the businesses that serve them, ranging from the landlords that house them to the stores that sell them merchandise, especially more discretionary and aspirational goods. Together these impacts will ultimately also slow and delay the full economic recovery.

