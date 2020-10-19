Lessons From The Dot-Com Collapse

History repeats itself. While money can be made riding a bubble, investors should remain humble and take actions to mitigate downside risk.

It was the year 2000. I was at a party hosted by my stepmother. One of her good friends was a freshly minted MBA, suffering from the hubris and arrogance that typically is ingrained into business students (myself included).

During the party, I overheard someone ask my stepmother's friend about Nortel stock (which had just fallen significantly from its highs). Without hesitation, she proudly proclaimed, "It'll be back". No rationale. Just unabashed confidence.

Of course, we all know now Nortel didn't come back.

Nortel stock - once a shining beacon of late 1990s telecom buildout - subsequently declined from a high of $124 per share to $0.39 per share. Alongside this collapse, the technology benchmark Nasdaq Composite Index lost almost 80% of its value.

(Source: Greater Fool)

During the Internet stock bubble of the late 1990s, traditional investors like Warren Buffett were ridiculed. I recall investors saying Buffett had lost his touch and didn't understand the paradigm shift and growth opportunity leveraged by new internet stocks. In contrast, we now know that it was the momentum investors that were wrong.

Warren Buffett describes the degree of enthusiastic irrationality and blind risk-taking in Berkshire Hathaway's 2000 annual report:

Nothing sedates rationality like large doses of effortless money. After a heady experience of that kind, normally sensible people drift into behavior akin to that of Cinderella at the ball. They know that overstaying the festivities - that is, continuing to speculate in companies that have gigantic valuations relative to the cash they are likely to generate in the future - will eventually bring on pumpkins and mice. But they nevertheless hate to miss a single minute of what is one helluva party. Therefore, the giddy participants all plan to leave just seconds before midnight. There’s a problem, though: They are dancing in a room in which the clocks have no hands.



Last year, we commented on the exuberance - and, yes, it was irrational - that prevailed, noting that investor expectations had grown to be several multiples of probable returns. One piece of evidence came from a Paine Webber-Gallup survey of investors conducted in December 1999, in which the participants were asked their opinion about the annual returns investors could expect to realize over the decade ahead. Their answers averaged 19%. That, for sure, was an irrational expectation: For American business as a whole, there couldn’t possibly be enough birds in the 2009 bush to deliver such a return.



Far more irrational still were the huge valuations that market participants were then putting on businesses almost certain to end up being of modest or no value. Yet investors, mesmerized by soaring stock prices and ignoring all else, piled into these enterprises. It was as if some virus, racing wildly among investment professionals as well as amateurs, induced hallucinations in which the values of stocks in certain sectors became decoupled from the values of the businesses that underlay them.

Everyone was right, yet everyone was wrong

The introduction and mass adoption of the internet revolutionized commerce and communications around the world. Because of the internet, nearly infinite amounts of information are at your fingertips and communications is instantaneous. Going back to the days of snail mail and library research is unthinkable today. The efficiencies unlocked by the internet over the past 25 years are huge and continue to this day. The internet did indeed create a new paradigm that many didn't understand in the early days.

Like every bubble throughout history, the massive gains made available by new technology were translated into financial speculation. The world entered virgin territory, but the classic law of gravity still remained. The huge opportunities that lay ahead drew investors like moths to a flame, driving up valuations of newly listed internet stocks.

One such company was Sun Microsystems, which saw its stock take a round trip from $5 to $64 to $5 within just a few years.

(Source: The Felder Report)

Despite the rapid growth opportunities, valuations couldn't be ignored forever.

After the bubble popped, in a March 2002 Bloomberg interview, Scott McNeely, former CEO of Sun Microsystems, commenting on Sun's valuation - which, at its peak, hit 10 times sales:

At 10 times revenues, to give you a 10-year payback, I have to pay you 100% of revenues for 10 straight years in dividends. That assumes I can get that by my shareholders. That assumes I have zero cost of goods sold, which is very hard for a computer company. That assumes zero expenses, which is really hard with 39,000 employees. That assumes I pay no taxes, which is very hard. And that assumes you pay no taxes on your dividends, which is kind of illegal. And that assumes with zero R&D for the next 10 years, I can maintain the current revenue run rate. Now, having done that, would any of you like to buy my stock at $64? Do you realize how ridiculous those basic assumptions are? You don’t need any transparency. You don’t need any footnotes. What were you thinking?

Today, a valuation of 10 times revenues seems quant. Even the classics like Proctor & Gamble (PG) and Coca-Cola (KO) sell for 5.06 and 6.26 times revenues respectively. 10 times sales is nothing. Zoom (ZM) trades at a whopping 107 times revenues.

Are higher valuations justified?

Yes.

Right now, growth is a scarce resource. And when something is scarce, it becomes more valuable. And when revenue is growing at high double-digit rates, that scarce resource becomes incredibly valuable.

Cloud computing, blockchain, AI, virtual communications, etc. are all taking over the world. A decade of change is being compressed into a year, and companies in these industries are reaping the benefits. The beneficiaries are quickly growing revenues and cash flows.

This is why the valuations for digital companies (like Zoom, Microsoft (MSFT) and DocuSign (DOCU)) have expanded since the March 23rd low. At the same time, this is why old-world value names with slow or negative growth, like AT&T (T), Prudential (PRU) and Altria (MO), have remained cheap.

Moreover, the risk-free rate is near all-time lows (10-yr. US Treasury yield is 0.734%) and will remain very low for the foreseeable future. Discount rates applied in valuation models are consequently much lower than even just a couple years ago, resulting in premium valuations.

I believe higher valuations are justified. But to what degree.

The table below compares the valuation and revenue growth of a sample of new-world tech companies. There are numerous stocks with similar high price-to-sales profiles.

Company Price-to-Revenue Ratio 1-yr. Revenue Growth Zoom (ZM) 107 190% Slack Technologies (WORK) 23 51% Twilio (TWLO) 34 58% Shopify (SHOP) 62 60% DocuSign (DOCU) 37 41% CrowdStrike (CRWD) 49 86% Datadog (DDOG) 60 81% Fastly (FSLY) 50 45%

Shopify provides a great service and is growing rapidly, but does it deserve a price-to-revenue ratio of 62?

Just as it is difficult to value a company in secular decline, it is difficult to value a company with seemingly infinite growth prospects. Prospects change. To rely too heavily on extraordinary expectations is to set up for disappointment.

For example, on October 14th, Fastly revised revenue guidance down by just 5-6% and the stock plummeted by 30% overnight. The reason the stock cratered was that investors have priced in extraordinary expectations. The slightest deviation causes investors to shoot first and ask questions later. Maybe Fastly stock price quickly recovers, maybe it doesn't. Bubbles have a way of persevering. But this serves as an example of the risk that comes with extreme valuations. Essentially, valuations for many companies are so far beyond the normal that many are priced for perfection. Anything else will send them tumbling.

Won't people exit positions before collapse?

Nope.

History shows that many investors get burned when bubbles pop. Read through the comments on the Seeking Alpha news item announcing Fastly's revised revenue guidance. Many investors continue to load up on growth names at any opportunity. The overwhelming opinion is that these companies will continue to rise in value, and emboldened by recent success, many investors are all in. So far, this has been the right strategy, just as it was from 1997 to 2000. However, like my stepmother's MBA friend in 2000, many investors will remain hyper-confident well past the very end.

My point is two-fold: 1) Fast-growing companies can experience a down-shift in expectations and, therefore, a valuation compression (or complete collapse like after 2000), and 2) overconfidence can cause investors to ignore potential downside risks.

Conclusion

I admit that I'm more of a tortoise than a hare. I prefer boring, stable, proven companies that grow steadily over time. I like companies that pay me to invest and that I don't need to watch every minute of the day. Still, I understand the desire to tap into growth opportunities while the music still plays.

My advice to investors investing in companies with extreme valuations is two-fold:

1) Recognize that you might be wrong about the prospects for some of these high-growth companies. For all you know, more companies could revise guidance lower over time. If you remain humble about your forecasting abilities, you will be less likely to make extreme bets that could ruin you.

2) Consider diversifying into holdings that might not necessarily excite you or make great (virtual) cocktail conversations. These could be more traditional, boring companies or other asset classes like corporate bonds or gold. Have a backup in case growth expectations for momentum names don't work out.

Are you a value investor or a growth investor? Please use the comments section to share your favorite growth and value stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.