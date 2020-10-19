Week 43 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at Negative 32 and Positive 86 continuing a positive signal from October 5th following the recovery of President Trump from Covid-19.

The V&M Premium Portfolio is up +20.9% YTD with 10 different categories of V&M portfolio strategies beating the S&P 500 this year.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 148 out of 179 trading weeks (82.7%) not counting multiple gainers.

Last week LITB gained +37.2% and RYTM gained +8.13% with all four selections averaging +5.7% to the close again outperforming the S&P 500.

Two new sample breakout stocks for Week 43 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. Now up an average +241.2% YTD.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 179 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide more than 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80%, not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are at +241.21% compared to the S&P 500 +7.83% over the same period. The very best case perfectly timed returns at +465.4%, and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted average returns year to date, the returns are +17.06%.

So far YTD, 65 stock selections in the past 42 weeks have gained over 10% in less than 5 days with 33 of those short-term picks gaining over 15% and one pick as much as +132.6%. The 2020 MDA picks are on track for much higher breakout frequencies and % gains than last year's results as shown at the end of this article. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +10.82% and worst case average +0.40% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 8 prior events numbered below relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals on the S&P 500 chart below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article: An Election Year Correction Signal And Only The 3rd Negative Weekly MG Signal In 2020

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 43

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Fridays were by far the best day of the week. Thursday is now the only negative day of the week and has stayed as the average worst day nearly the entire year.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility ±2% move on Sep 23rd. Use caution as volatility tends to group in frequency. There have now been 42 daily moves greater than ±2% on the S&P 500 since February, including daily moves as large as -11.98%. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED. If the second half of 2020 continues like the first half we will have more record volatility days than 2008 during the financial crisis.

We can confirm the Fed bought $78.7 billion in domestic securities last week, up from $24.2 billion in domestic securities in the prior week. This week represents the largest stimulus action by the Fed since early June. These levels are again higher than pre-pandemic normal operations and positive for the markets. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.2 trillion. Studies are confirming what we have been measuring for years, the Fed impact is strongest from 2 to 4 weeks after balance sheet expansion: Quants Discover A Guaranteed Source Of Alpha: Just Trade Based On The Growth Of The Fed's Balance Sheet

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge turned positive again and the Fed has increased weekly stimulus to the highest levels since June's Week 25. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report above. (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - October 16: Markets Higher With Fed Easing $78.7 Billion At Highest Level Since June And September Retail Sales Numbers On Deck.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - October 14: Markets Mixed After +4.5% Gains In S&P 500 From October Bull Signal With Gold Back Above 1900 Level.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - October 12: Markets Continuing Higher In Bullish Pattern With Nasdaq +161 And Crude Oil WTI Above 40/Bbl

The Week 43 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of three Healthcare stocks and one Technology sector stock based on strong Friday scores. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the market open with 2 samples released each week to the public.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) - Technology / Software - Application Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

ChannelAdvisor Corp. - Technology / Software - Application Price Target: $22.00

(Source: FinViz)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

(Source: StockRover)

Pluristem Therapeutics - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $14.00

(Source: FinViz)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 43

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (CSCO) Cisco Systems +0.12% (INTC) Intel Corp. +1.77% MCD McDonald's +4.90% (WMT) Walmart +1.52% (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson +2.13% (PG) Procter & Gamble +5.42% (MRK) Merck & Co. -6.88% (CAT) Caterpillar +10.32% (NKE) Nike +9.48% (MCD) McDonald's +5.42%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond 30 Dow stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long-term total return:

The Dow pick for next week is:

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell is one of the most recent additions to the DJIA and shows strong positive momentum conditions since their addition to the Dow. All the investor sentiment indicators remain positive with high net inflows and likely continuation in the positive channel toward a retest of February all-time highs above 180/share.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Stocks : Mid-Year 2020 Selections are up +17.73% as value continues to hold up well led by LEN-B +52.7% and MTH +51.9% in the homebuilder sector.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio is up +20.9% YTD and remains nearly fully invested with the positive Momentum Gauge signals.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 900+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge signals!

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles and the Premium Portfolio is up over 22% to Aug 2020.

Now into our 4th year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying now - Click HERE



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.