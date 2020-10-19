Reader Favorites And Rogues 9/9 To 10/8 Show 35 Dividend Dogs Ready To Adopt

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield September-October ReFa/Ro showed 35.4% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack for October.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: ENLC; MRCC; CGBD; KNOP; AINV; PNNT; FSK; OFS; RVI; USAC They averaged 15.28% annual yield. (Four made all-three lists: USAC, RVI, PNNT, and KNOP.).

September 8 to October 9: Arnold article readers mentioned 56 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant, fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha Editors missed in September.

This month one reader complained about my personal preference for dividend stocks whose payouts from $1K invested equal or exceed their single share prices. It's a signal that the stock has a worthwhile dividend, nothing more nothing less. I'm so committed that I'm working on a book about the concept.

In August, readers scoffed at the high dividends attributed by both YCharts and Yahoo! Finance to CVI, an energy stock that cancelled its dividend, OTCPK:BPOSY, the Belgian postal service that skipped its March semi-annual payout, and SVC a REIT that scaled it quarterly payout back to $0.01. Those aforementioned hit the bottom of the August list by yield.

In June, two doubtful dividend dogs stood atop the yield list. The OXLC closed end investment company sported a 40% dividend down to 19.57% in July, and SCM had converted to a Q-pay from a MoPay but finally, on June 30, announced a $0.25/Q payout amount.

In my April S&P 500 Aristocrats dog article, I used the ticker O and its data for a listing labeled Emerson Electric and also failed to catch the spin-off of OTIS and CARR from the newly minted RTX entity resulting from the merger of UTX and RTN, thanks to readers' sharp eyes. Another spotted airlines still listed among Warren Buffett's Berkshire holdings due to my missing Warren's off-hand comments in his annual meeting in March.

Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented) but beware, Yahoo and Morningstar are no better and do the same. Recently YCharts has improved its service by not posting a forward-looking dividend amount based on cancelled or discontinued payouts.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until this May, too. Yet another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm now describing beta as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Below are 51 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and from September 8-October 9. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 10/15/20.

Note that this month readers mentioned thirty-five stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding its single share price: USAC; RVI; OFS; FSK; PNNT; AINV; KNOP; CGBD; MRCC; ENLC; SCM; AMLP; GLAD; XOM; EARN; GOOD; ENB; BTI; BP; T; NRZ; CNQ; EVA; PBCT; BNS; TRP; STOR; SU; RDS.A; WBA; BEN; AIG; SYF; BAC; ADT.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 37.02% To 140.26% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To October 2021

Four reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 40% accurate by Wall Street estimates.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 15, 2021, were:

source: YCharts

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) was projected to net $1,402.60, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RVI.

BP (BP) was projected to net $952.24, based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% under the market as a whole.

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) was projected to net $897.80, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 138% over the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $497.88 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $478.52, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 31% greater than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) was projected to net $436.48, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 75% over the market as a whole.

Pennant Park Investment Corp. (PNNT) was projected to net $421.25, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SMHB.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $396.07, based on the median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) netted $386.82 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% below the market as a whole.

British America Tobacco (BTI) netted $370.24 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.4% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

source: depositphotos.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

51 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 10/15/20 for 51 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

51 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, USA Compression Partners, Led 51 By Yield In October

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 51 selections plus one exchange traded fund [ETF].

Of the leading ten, the top reader-mention by yield, was an energy sector representative, as mentioned, USA Compression Partners LP. Second place was occupied by a real estate sector representative, Retail Value Inc. [2].

Third through sixth and eighth and ninth places were occupied by six financial services sector representatives: OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) [3]; FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) [4]; Pennant Park Investment Corp. [5]; Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) [6]; TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) [8]; Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC) [9].

Seventh place went to the lone industrials representative in the top ten, KNOT Offshore Partners LP [7]. Finally, another energy sector member acted as the backside bookend for this collection, EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 28.13% To 125.33% Gains To October 2021

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 36.4% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To October 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 10/15/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (2); real estate (1); financial services (6); industrials (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 30.42% Vs. (32) 47.09% Net Gains by All 10 To October 2021

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 35.4% less net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The eighth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Retail Value Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 140.26%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for October 15 were: EnLink Midstream LLC; Pennant Park Investment Corp; OFS Capital Corp; Monroe Capital Corp.; Apollo Investment Corp., with prices ranging from $2.76 to $8.33 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for October 15 were: TCG BDC. Inc.; USA Compression Partners LP; Retail Value Inc; KNOT Offshore Partners LP; FS KKR Capital Corp, whose prices ranged from $8.83 to $15.85.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 50 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: amegalo; belz; cak1956; chicagotim1; Eformula; Have you Forgotten; InDivGrowthWeTrust; jimklawyer; Kyle54; labman106; Larkony; lowRisklucy; Madeline Bray; Mikeil;minnesota72; Novavax Op Warp Speed; Peter70; pmbrandt; Prof Ed Re; scottygdog; SilverSun; SleepyInSeattle; SmellDawg; westph15.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 56 October ReFa/Ro

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

Note that this month readers mentioned thirty-five stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding its single share price: USAC; RVI; OFS; FSK; PNNT; AINV; KNOP; CGBD; MRCC; ENLC; SCM; AMLP; GLAD; XOM; EARN; GOOD; ENB; BTI; BP; T; NRZ; CNQ; EVA; PBCT; BNS; TRP; STOR; SU; RDS.A; WBA; BEN; AIG; SYF; BAC; ADT.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: depositphotos.com

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.