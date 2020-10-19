At a fully diluted enterprise value of $67 million for an early-stage explorer, the stock may not be cheap, but is worth watching as more results come in.

The company is currently completing another 8,000 metres of drilling with three rigs across multiple targets, fully funded with cash on hand.

Sun Peak Metals (OTCPK:SUNPF) is a junior explorer focused on the gold and base metal Shire project in northern Ethiopia. The company is focusing on targets that are similar to the Bisha and Asmara deposits in Eritrea, both of which were discovered and advanced towards production by members of the Sun Peak management team and later sold to major Chinese mining companies.

Since listing on August 17th, the company’s share price has traded within a range around C$1 per share, initially selling off after going public before settling down around the $1.10 level currently.

Share price since listing

(Source: YCharts)

Shire Project: Prospective Exploration Targets for High-Grade VMS and Gold Deposits

Sun Peak’s gold-copper Shire project in northern Ethiopia is located in the Arabian-Nubian Shield, a region that is highly prospective for precious and base metal deposits but has had very little modern exploration. This is changing as these developing mining jurisdictions stabilize and update their mining codes, enticing exploration investment from majors and juniors alike. The Shield hosts several high-quality mines from Centamin’s 11-million-ounce Sukari gold mine in Egypt to Barrick’s Jabal Sayid JV in Saudi Arabia, a VMS system containing over 33 million tonnes grading 2.4% copper and 0.4 g/t gold. Sun Peak is led by an exploration team behind two recent discoveries in the region with the same style of mineralization.

Project location

(Source: Company presentation)

The Shire project is made up of four separate exploration licences. The Meli and Terer properties contain the most advanced targets and are being explored under a joint venture agreement with a private Ethiopian company, where Sun Peak can earn up to a 70% interest in the projects. The remaining two licences, Nefasit and Adi Dairo, are earlier-stage projects and are 100% owned by Sun Peak.

Altogether, these four licences add up to 900 square kilometres, a sizable land package with 24 priority targets identified by the company to date. Sun Peak is targeting two styles of mineralization for new discoveries: volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and orogenic gold deposits. The VMS style targets contain high-grade gold and copper along with silver and zinc as by-products, and management believes their property packages are geologically similar to the ground where they discovered the Bisha and Asmara projects to the north in neighbouring Eritrea. It is also interesting to note that gold major Newmont (NEM) holds land adjacent to Sun Peak’s licences.

Property package overview

(Source: Company presentation)

In the first quarter of 2020, Sun Peak completed its first exploration program on the Shire project. The drilling included 19 holes for a total of 2,162 metres split between the Terer exploration licence (Argo and Keel targets) and the Meli project.

Meli Property

The Meli exploration licence is 100 square kilometres in size and is located southwest of the company’s other project areas. The tenements are surrounded by land held by Newmont, which has been drilling in the country.

The project is subject to an earn-in agreement detailed later in this article, and local project partner Ezana is currently mining the oxide cap of this zone, with a small estimated resource of 70,000 ounces at 6.23 g/t gold. Ezana also drilled 75 holes in the area, primarily shallow holes only to define the gossan that it’s currently mining. A few holes targeted the deeper sulphide zone, but only two holes were fully assayed for all metals. Sun Peak is focusing on the deeper sulphide potential of this area, where the company believes there may be multiple VMS targets at depth.

Initial drilling earlier this year, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, included seven holes at the Meli Main VMS gossan for a total of 746 metres. The best results came in the first three holes, which targeted the eastern part of the deposit and showed the deposit was thicker and higher-grade in this area compared to the other four drill holes:

ML-001: 15.30 meters of 3.18 g/t gold, 25.0 g/t silver, 2.2% copper, and 1.4% zinc (6.46 g/t gold-equivalent)

ML-002: 37.23 meters of 2.45 g/t gold, 29.4 g/t silver, 2.4% copper, and 1.3% zinc (5.96 g/t gold-equivalent)

ML-003: 35.43 meters of 2.52 g/t gold, 22.3 g/t silver, 1.8% copper, and 1.5% zinc (5.36 g/t gold-equivalent)

(Gold-equivalent calculated at today’s spot prices)

Based on the drill hole locations provided, Sun Peak appeared to be targeting deeper extensions of the deposit by setting its rigs up further south from historical drill collars. Looking at the cross-sections provided in the June 18 news release, ML-001 is an infill hole that shows good continuity with the widths and grades of historical hole RD-DH-49 (15.1 metres of 2.6 g/t gold, 37.8 g/t silver, 2.4% copper and 1.0% zinc, or 6.1 g/t gold-equivalent).

Drill holes ML-002 and ML-003 are depth extensions below historical holes RD-DH-25 and RD-DH-26. These results are very encouraging, because they show much thicker intercepts at good grades. ML-002 is arguably the best hit among both new and historical drilling across all targets, grading 6.0 g/t gold-equivalent over an estimated truth thickness of 36 metres. Meli appears to remain open both down dip and along strike, and will be a primary target in the next phase of drilling that is currently underway.

Meli drilling cross-section

(Source: Company presentation)

Terer Property

The Terer exploration tenements are under the same JV agreement with local partner Ezana as the Meli project. Within this 180-square-kilometre licence area, Sun Peak drilled 12 diamond holes for 1,420 metres targeting VMS mineralization at the Argo and Keel targets.

Argo target drill results

(Source: Company presentation)

These results from initial drilling are not as exciting as those at Meli. Drill hole AR-001 contains the best hit and carries high copper grades of 6.3%; however, it appears the result is within the supergene zone in an area of known drilling, whereas the deeper results showed narrow intersections and low grades for both base and precious metals.

Keel target drill results

(Source: Company presentation)

Drill holes KL-005 and KL-006 showed better gold grades than at Argo, but these results still aren’t that exciting as they were testing areas with existing drilling. KL-006 was the best result in this area with 17.85 metres of 3.95 g/t gold, 45.5 g/t silver, 1.4% copper and 1.6% zinc (6.7 g/t gold-equivalent). At a depth of over 150 metres from surface, a zone with this thickness and these grades could be economic in an underground mining scenario; however, this target is early stage and the metallurgy in this style of polymetallic mineralization could turn out to be complex.

While the company’s initial plan appeared to be focused on the Terer licence and less so at Meli, this year’s initial drilling was more successful at Meli than at Terer. In the June 18th news release detailing the results, management noted that the drilling at Meli "exceeded expectations" and it appears to be the priority project moving forward.

For this year, the company is currently completing an 8,000-metre diamond drilling program that started this month. Sun Peak is using three drill rigs for the program and should have results back in the coming months. The program includes further drilling at Meli, but also other key targets on the Terer and Nefasit licence areas.

The Meli and Terer licenses are part of a joint venture agreement with Ezana Mining, the private Ethiopian group that owns the licence areas and has done limited exploration and small-scale mining in recent years. The JV agreement allows Sun Peak to earn up to a 70% stake in the two properties by completing the following.

Earn-in details

To acquire an initial 51% stake in the projects, Sun Peak must solely fund $5 million in exploration expenditures by December 4th, 2022 (with at least $2 million being incurred by June 4th, 2021)

To get up to 67.5% ownership, the company must complete a feasibility study and apply for a mining licence, while funding at least $1 million in annual exploration expenditures during this period

When a mining licence is granted, Sun Peak will have an option to buy another 2.5% for $6 million (valuing the projects at $240 million by this point), bringing its total interest to 70%

As of January 31, 2020, Sun Peak had spent $1 million to date. With the further drill programs planned for the rest of this year and 2021, it shouldn’t have an issue reaching the first milestone to earn a 51% stake. The company has enough cash on hand to meet the initial funding goal, at which point it’ll become the majority owner of the project. The remaining steps to reach a 70% interest will be more difficult and could be many years away, given the project areas do not even have defined resources at this stage.

While there are downsides to this style of arrangement, and Sun Peak does not have an option to bring its ownership to 100% outright, it is beneficial to have an established local partner with a significant project interest when you’re working in a developing jurisdiction like Ethiopia. The earn-in deal also gives the company flexibility, as Sun Peak can walk away from the JV at any point without penalty, although it will forfeit any interest it would have earned up to that point.

Management and Company Structure

While Sun Peak was originally planning to list around March of this year, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process and the company eventually listed on the TSX Venture on August 17th. Now public, it is led by a management team that is well-experienced at drilling for VMS discoveries in East Africa, having successfully done so for two other companies in recent years.

CEO Greg Davis and his executive team have been exploring in East Africa together for almost 20 years. They had their first success in the region as part of the discovery team behind the Bisha VMS deposit in Eritrea, which was put into production by Nevsun Resources. Nevsun was ultimately acquired in a $1.4 billion cash deal by Zijin Mining in 2018.

The core of what is now Sun Peak had moved onto another project in Eritrea, running a junior company called Sunridge Gold where CEO Davis and his VPs of Exploration and Project Development had the same roles. The team made more discoveries at Sunridge’s Asmara project, which contained multiple VMS deposits in the same style as those found at the Shire project. The team progressed Asmara through the exploration and development stages, completing permitting and acquiring a mining licence, before selling the project in April 2016 to a Chinese mining company for $65 million in cash.

The management team is backed by a strong slate of directors, including Chair David Awram, a co-founder and senior VP of Sandstorm Gold (SAND), and Stephen de Jong, the CEO of Integra Gold, which was bought out by Eldorado Gold (EGO) for $590 million in 2017.

Share structure (as of September 30, 2020)

Common Shares Issued and Outstanding 78,438,634 Share Purchase Warrants (at C$0.16) 8,957,130 Stock Options (at C$0.35) 4,200,000 Fully Diluted 91,595,764

With the warrants and options being well in the money at this point, we’ll take the fully diluted shares outstanding of 91.6 million, giving Sun Peak a current valuation of roughly C$100 million (US$75 million). While this appears quite rich for an early-stage explorer in an emerging mining jurisdiction, we also note that the market is currently strong for both gold and copper stories, and many juniors with low-quality projects and management teams have enjoyed 200-300%+ share price gains in this current bull market.

In 2018, the company raised C$1.75 million at $0.15 per share, and in 2019, it raised C$12.8 million at $0.35 per share and another C$1 million at $0.40, for a total of C$15.6 million at an average cost of $0.33 per share.

As of August, Sun Peak still has approximately C$11.5 million in the bank and is currently trading at $1.10 per share. This is already a 233% return for insiders and early backers of the company, and the share price could see some selling pressure once the initial hold and escrow periods end on these shares.

Insiders own approximately 30% of the company, which is a great start, but it will be telling to see if management maintains its stake in the future as the company completes further financings to fund drilling. It is also positive to see that some members of management have been buying shares on the open market around current prices.

Concluding Thoughts

Sun Peak Metals is an early-stage exploration company focused on the Shire project in northern Ethiopia. Some of the targets in the company’s property package have historical drilling on them completed by the local partner, mostly targeting near-surface oxide deposits for small-scale mining. New drilling by Sun Peak is targeting deeper sulphide mineralization in the search for high-grade VMS and orogenic gold deposits.

For early-stage exploration, you want to back successful teams that know the region, have a good share structure and can raise and prudently manage the capital required to advance a project through resource estimates, economic studies and permitting towards an eventual exit for shareholders. This new company ticks most of those boxes and has a first-mover advantage in an exciting, untapped region.

Initial results in 2020 show some encouraging results, intersecting thick and high-grade VMS mineralization at the Meli project in particular. However, much of the drilling has been in areas that have already been drilled previously, and with a fully diluted enterprise value of $67 million, this new gold-copper explorer will have to have a successful follow-up round of drilling to justify its valuation.

The company is well-funded to complete its upcoming exploration plans and satisfy its initial 51% earn-in into the Shire project. There are a very small number of junior explorers with quality projects and teams that aren’t simply recycling ideas from the last bull market. We are watching Sun Peak with interest, but given the valuation, will hold off on deciding whether to buy in until the results come in from the ongoing 8,000-metre drill program.

