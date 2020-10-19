This was a sharp drop from the same period last year, but this was to be expected given the divestment of Cracow which was contributing over 22,000 ounces per quarter.

We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and several companies reported their preliminary results last week, including Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), one of Australia's largest gold producers. The company reported fiscal Q1 2020 gold production of 170,000 ounces, down 11% year over year, with all-in sustaining costs hitting a new multi-year high of A$1,198/oz [$857/oz]. However, while costs have risen the past few quarters, they remain well below the industry average of $990/oz, and Evolution continues to be one of the few gold producers operating out of strictly Tier-1 jurisdictions. Based on the company's exceptional margins and an industry-leading dividend yield of 2.80%, I continue to see Evolution as a top-10 gold producer in the sector. All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Evolution Mining released its preliminary fiscal Q1 2020 results last week, and the headlines were quite disappointing for investors not familiar with the intermediate gold producer. The company reported quarterly gold production of 170,000 ounces, down 11% year over year, and all-in sustaining costs rose from A$1,018/oz to A$1,198/oz, an increase of 17% year over year. While these figures don't inspire much confidence, it's important to note that these results were largely to be expected after the divestment of the company's Cracow Mine last year, which contributes 22,000 ounces per quarter. Without this divestment, the company would have had flat production year over year, and the slight escalation is also due to lower gold sales. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, Evolution Mining's production has gone nowhere in the past two years, which is one of the drawbacks of investing in strictly large-scale gold producers. Unfortunately, these producers have a much harder time growing their production profiles due to their size and the lack of quality assets for sale worldwide. The good news is that Evolution Mining's investment in Canada with the Red Lake Mine acquisition should help boost production in the long term, with a goal of 200,000 ounces per year of gold production from the mine in FY2023.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Meanwhile, the company just submitted its Significant State Development [SSD] application to increase production at the Cowal Mine, with hopes to increase annual gold production to up to 350,000 ounces per year. Assuming it gets the necessary approvals and can turn around Red Lake, we could see Evolution grow its production to closer to 850,000 ounces per year in FY2023. This might seem far away, but it's important to note that Australian gold producers are six months ahead of the sector and are already in fiscal Q2 2021, while most gold producers are just beginning Q4 2020.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at Evolution's costs for fiscal Q1 2021, there's not much to like from the headline results here either, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at A$1,198/oz [$857/oz]. However, while costs have risen considerably over the last few quarters, the company has been fighting a much stronger Australian Dollar, which hasn't helped the company's costs with the company paying more for labor. It's also important to put these costs in context with the overall sector. This is because the industry average was $978/oz for FY2019 and should be above $1,000/oz in FY2020 after accounting for added costs due to COVID-19. Therefore, while a 17% jump year over year in costs is not ideal, these costs are still 15% below my estimated industry-wide costs for FY2020 (Evolution fiscal Q1 2021: $857/oz vs. estimated industry average: $1,010/oz).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to financial results, we can see that it was a strong quarter for Evolution, with fiscal Q1 net mine cash-flow of A$183.4 million, the third strongest quarter in the past three years for the company. While net mine cash-flow was down from fiscal Q1 2020 levels, it's important to note that the company had a headwind here from the Cracow divestment, which didn't contribute any ounces in fiscal Q1 2021. Given the missing 22,000 ounces on a 170,000-ounce production profile, the drop in net mine cash flow isn't surprising. The other headwind was hedging, with 25,000 ounces per quarter being delivered at an average price of A$1,872/oz [$1,357/oz]. Despite these two headwinds, the company finished the quarter with net debt of just $128 million and is on track to be net cash positive by the end of FY2020.

So, with net mine cash flow and production down double-digits year over year, what's the benefit to owning Evolution Mining?

(Source: Company Presentation)

The three main differentiators for Evolution Mining are margins, dividend yield, and operating jurisdictions, with the company being best in class for all three. As we can see above, the company had a leading dividend yield among its peers for FY2020 of 2.80% and a commitment to pay out 50% of free-cash-flow in dividends. Meanwhile, Evolution is one of the only gold producers with margins above 50% at a $1,750/oz gold (GLD) price. There are a few lower-cost producers in the sector with exceptional margins, but there is a dearth of them in Tier-1 operating jurisdictions. Based on Evolution's current production, more than 70% of its gold production comes from the #1 mining jurisdiction in the world: Australia.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The catalyst for a re-rating for Evolution in the long term will be an increase of production at Cowal and higher production, translating to lower costs at Red Lake, which would dramatically impact the company's already industry-leading margins. Currently, the company is working on an updated Feasibility Study at Cowal. The mine is one of Evolution's lowest-cost operations, with all-in sustaining costs of $720/oz for FY2021 based on guidance. Assuming Cowal's costs stayed below $750/oz with the increased production profile, this would drag down consolidated costs: currently estimated at $920/oz for FY2021. Meanwhile, a significant increase in Red Lake production combined with lower development costs should also help margins. This will allow Evolution to maintain its title as one of the five lowest-cost gold producers in Tier-1 jurisdiction while growing production, just behind Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which is the leader.

(Source: Company Presentation)

By only looking at the headlines, this looks like a disappointing start to the FY2021 for Evolution Mining, but I would argue this isn't the case. When adjusting for the Cracow investment, this production shortfall was to be expected, and Evolution is tracking in line with its FY2020 production guidance. Given Evolution's industry-leading dividend yield, organic growth profile out to FY2023 assuming approvals on Cowal, and exceptional margins, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. However, if we were to see a pullback below $3.85, I would view this as an opportunity to add exposure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.