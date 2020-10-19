Earnings of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) surged in the third quarter due to unusually high income from investments in life insurance. The bank reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the third quarter, up from $1.40 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely decline from the third quarter’s level in the coming quarters but remain high on a year-over-year basis. Loan growth will likely drive the expected earnings increase. Meanwhile, an increase in operating expenses on the back of FRC’s expansion plans will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting FRC to report earnings of $5.73 per share for 2020 and $5.95 per share for 2021. The June 2021 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FRC.

Loan Growth Outlook is Rosy

FRC’s loans grew by 4.8% by the end of the third quarter from the end of June 2020. I’m expecting loan growth to continue to remain high in the last quarter of 2020 as the loan pipeline is currently quite robust. The management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that the pipeline is meaningfully strong compared to both last quarter and last year. The 6-week rate log volumes in one of the biggest loan segments, the single-family residential segment, is double the volume recorded for the same time last year.

FRC’s planned expansion in New York is also likely to drive loan growth in the coming quarters. As mentioned in the conference call, the management plans to open six new offices in the New York City area in the next fifteen months.

I’m expecting the loan growth to be lower than the historical average next year because I’m expecting the economic slowdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic to eventually take a toll on credit demand in FRC’s markets. Further, the upcoming presidential election has created uncertainty that can temporarily disrupt demand for credit in the commercial and industrial loan segment. Fortunately, a majority of FRC’s loans are to the home equity and single-family residential mortgage segments (57% of total loans), which are generally less sensitive to political uncertainties than the commercial segment. Considering these factors, I’m expecting FRC’s loans to grow by 5% quarter over quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, and 14.8% year over year in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expansion Plans to Drive Up Expenses

FRC’s non-interest expense increased by 6.8% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020. I’m expecting non-interest expenses to continue to increase in the coming quarters because advertising and marketing expenses will gradually normalize after the management slashed them in the second and third quarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. FRC reported advertising and marketing expenses of only $29 million in the first nine months of 2020 as opposed to $48 million in the corresponding period last year.

Further, the management plans to open offices in New York, as mentioned in the conference call. FRC plans to open six new offices in the New York City area in the next 15 months, including four offices in the Hudson Yards area of New York in the next 12 to 14 months.

While the expenses from the expansion will increase upfront, the benefits will take some time to trickle in. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the efficiency ratio to worsen to 64.8% in 2021, from an estimated 62.4% in 2020, and an actual ratio of 64.2% in 2019.

Limited Risky-Segment Exposure Helps Keep Credit Risk Low

FRC’s credit risks are limited as loan modifications made up just 3.7% of total loans, according to details given in the third quarter’s investor presentation. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects a majority of its clients to return to normal payments by the fourth quarter. However, I’m expecting loans to the hotel industry to continue to require payment accommodations well into 2021. People are likely to continue to avoid traveling for leisure and recreation until life returns to normal, which will likely happen months after a COVID-19 vaccine first becomes available. Fortunately, hotels and restaurants represented just 2.3% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

FRC's provision expense made up just 3bps of total loans in the third quarter. I’m expecting the provision expense to remain stable at the current level in the coming quarters because of FRC’s limited exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. As a result, I’m expecting FRC’s provision expense to make up 3bps of total loans in the fourth quarter of 2020, 13bps in full-year 2020, and 11bps of total loans in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $5.73 per Share

Loan growth will likely drive earnings in the year ahead, while investments in branch network expansion will likely constrain earnings in the coming quarters. Moreover, non-interest income will likely decline sequentially after unusually high income from investments in life insurance pushed it up in the third quarter. Further, higher preferred share dividends in the coming quarters following the recent issuance of new preferred stock will reduce the income available to common shareholders. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects total preferred dividends to increase to $18.5 million from the current level of $14.8 million. Overall, I’m expecting FRC to report earnings of $5.73 per share in 2020 and $5.95 per share in 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current dividend level and expected earnings for 2021 suggest a payout ratio of only 13%, which is lower than the 2014-2019 average of 16%. Therefore, there is room for a dividend raise. However, to be conservative I’m expecting FRC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.2 per share, which implies a forward dividend yield of only 0.6%.

Growth Appears to be Priced in

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, or P/TB, to value FRC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 2.03 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $58.6 gives a target price of $118.7 for the mid of next year. This target price implies a downside of 6% from FRC's October 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The slight downside shows that the market has already priced in the loan and earnings growth outlook. Consequently, I’m maintaining a neutral rating on FRC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.