However, right now, this does not pose a substantial threat to the company's dividend streak given the uncertainty regarding the timing of such a tax hike as well as uncertainty surrounding its FY2021 and FY2022 earnings power.

High-yielding Altria, an investors' dividend darling, is already facing multiple challenges and could soon be confronted with another one.

The odds are high that the Democrats will win the presidency, and thus, Biden's proposed tax reform is something investors should pay attention to.

It's less than a month left until the hotly expected and heated-up 2020 Presidential Election Day arrives. With all the signs pointing towards a more-than-likely victory by the Democrats (according to some polls, it could even be a landslide), investors should perform their due diligence on what impact this change in power could have on their investments.

While I don't want to judge any policy actions enacted under President Trump, I think it is widely accepted that economically, the biggest change he implemented is the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA). As a result, the top US corporate tax rate was slashed from 35% down to 21%, and on average, that resulted in a combined federal and state tax rate of 25.9%, which is 13pp lower than earlier.

Should the Democrats win the presidency, keep the House of Representatives and potentially even claim the Senate, then corporate America needs to brace for some significant tax hikes.

With the 2017 TCJA, U.S. companies have benefited enormously from a lower tax rate, and those who are paying dividends have very often used that external boost to their earnings power to raise dividends aggressively. One of these is Altria (MO), which is already facing multiple challenges (decline in the smoking population, heavy regulation, multi-billion dollar failure with JUUL) and could soon be confronted with another one.

Let's find out about the proposed changes in corporate tax rates, how that might affect Altria and, ultimately, what this means for dividend investors.

Impact of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act for Altria

Prior to the big 2017 tax reform, the U.S. had the highest tax rate within the G20 with an average statutory corporate tax rate (SCTR) of 39.1%, according to figures from the Congressional Budget Office.

Back then, the official corporate tax rate in the U.S. was 35%, and thus, a reduction to 21% as it happened effective January 1, 2018 was one of the biggest-ever tax reforms.

Companies did not benefit equally though, as even before the tax reform, dozens of companies were paying far less taxes than the 39% due to special tax laws, tax allowance and different taxation in the U.S. and abroad. As a result, the effective corporate tax rate (ECTR) was significantly lower at 18.6%.

(Source: Author's visuals compiled with data from Congressional Budget Office)

A company like Altria, though, 100% of whose business is done in the United States, had a much higher tax rate (between 31% to 33% in respective quarters) prior to the tax reform, as it couldn't benefit from loopholes in international tax law:

(Source: Altria SEC Filings 10-Q)

Following the tax cut, the company's adjusted tax rate dropped to a range 23-25% in subsequent quarters, and thus provided an enormous external boost to its earnings power.

(Source: Altria SEC Filings 10-Q)

Altria, which now prides itself as a Dividend Aristocrat, has an impressive dividend track record, and with a dividend policy targeting a payout ratio of around 80% of adjusted earnings per share, the tax reform led to significant dividend growth.

Altria Group's target dividend payout ratio is approximately 80 percent of adjusted earnings per share. The present annualized dividend rate is $3.36 per common share. The company hiked its dividend twice in 2018 by 6.1% and 14.3%, and while that growth unsurprisingly declined sharply in the following years with the latest dividend hikes coming in at 5% and 2.4%, the EPS payout ratio is still around 80%.

As a result, the proposed tax reform under a Biden presidency would naturally lift the payout ratio above 80%, and thus raises a question as regards what that would mean for dividend investors.

Biden's Tax Plans

Although it is by no means guaranteed that the Democrats will win the election and potentially both chambers of Congress, it is prudent to analyze what impact the proposed tax reform could have on Altria.

The Biden campaign has said it plans to raise the rate businesses pay from the current 21% to the proposed 28% to help fund sweeping initiatives the former vice president has promised.



(Source: Biden advisor declines to ‘litigate’ timing of a potential corporate tax hike while U.S. struggles with coronavirus pandemic - CNBC)

Right now, following Trump's tax reform, the US no longer ranks at the top spot of the G20 with the highest tax rate. In fact, the TCJA reduced the US corporate tax rate to 21%, resulting in an average combined federal and state rate of 25.9%.

As a result, the top US corporate tax rate, including the average state corporate rate, is now lower than that of all other leading economies in the G7 except the United Kingdom (with a 19 percent rate).



(Source: Tax Policy Center)

If we look at tax on corporate profits in relation to GDP, we can see that on that dimension the U.S. ranks lowest at 1.06% of GDP, whereas other big economies like Germany with 2.14% and the UK with 2.88% show a substantially higher share. The OECD average is at around 3%, and thus sharply higher compared to the US.

(Source: Tax on corporate profits - OECD)

As a result, the proposed tax reform under the Biden legislation does not look outlandish and appears rather unlikely to be rejected in Congress assuming the Democrats win convincingly. If the Senate remains under GOP majority, it could be more delicate and different to pass such a reform, but I also wouldn't rule it out.

The big unknown, however, is whether raising taxes in times of humanitarian and economic crisis is a given. The timing of such a tax reform could be delayed, but even if it is, it is likely only a matter of time.

Impact on Altria

For the most recent Q2/2020 quarter, Altria reported earnings before income taxes of $2,565 million and net earnings of $1,943 million, translating into an adjusted tax rate of 24.4%. At the same time, its quarterly dividend amounted to $0.84 prior to the latest dividend raise to $0.86. This translates into an EPS payout ratio of 77%, and thus, within close range of the 80% target payout ratio.

Over the last couple of years, the company's payout ratio has always been hovering in that range, as the dividend pretty much advances in sync with its earnings growth.

To model how a potential Biden tax reform could impact Altria, we are considering three scenarios:

The corporate tax rate is raised to 28%, and Altria's adjusted tax rate climbs from its current level of 23% to 25% up to 28% flat. The corporate tax rate is raised to 28%, and the company's adjusted tax rate climbs to 31% reflecting the same gap between its adjusted tax rate and the "official" corporate tax rate as today. The corporate tax rate is raised to 28%+ so that the company's adjusted tax rate reaches its pre-2017 levels of around 32.5%.

Now starting off with Altria's most recent Q2/2020 figures, this results in the following metrics:

(Source: Altria SEC Filings - author's modeling and visualization)

It turns out that in each of the three scenarios, the company's payout ratio would exceed its 80% target payout ratio, and it would require between 5.7% to 12.7% EPS growth in order to achieve the target payout ratio again. At least for FY2020, any of these required EPS growth rates would be unrealistic, with guidance projecting growth between 0% to 4% amid these extraordinary times.

However, even if we assume that the proposed tax reform could become effective within one year of a Biden presidency, i.e., January 1, 2022, this does not pose too much of a threat to Altria's target payout ratio. The only thing which is dead certain is that it will only be Altria's last resort to cut the dividend, and thereby break its impressive dividend track record. Instead, I believe that if Trump loses the election, Altria's next dividend hike will only be of cosmetic nature - say, 1% or by a penny - in order to maintain the streak and, at the same time, prepare for higher taxes in the future.

On top of that, while Altria's EPS payout ratio is likely to exceed its target range, unless the company manages to get back to its previous EPS growth path between 6% to 8% in 2021, its FCF dividend payout ratio is much healthier and leaves Altria some financial room of maneuver to bridge the gap between earnings growth and the expected negative tax impact on its payout ratio.

(Source: Altria financials on Seeking Alpha - Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio; author's visualization)

It's unclear if that risk is one of many already priced into a stock which is boasting a monster yield of almost 9% or whether a Biden victory would create even more downside. Investors willing to accept that level of risk can lock in one of the highest yields among large-cap companies and get paid to wait.

Investor Takeaway

A change in presidential power and a potential change in the balance of power in Congress tends to create uncertainty and open up opportunities. Altria has been a big beneficiary of the 2017 tax cut and has boosted its dividend significantly in order to keep with the tax-induced earnings boost.

Under a Biden presidency, a proposed tax reform could mildly or even substantially send the company's dividend payout ratio beyond its target payout ratio. However, right now, this does not pose a substantial threat to Altria's dividend streak given uncertainty regarding the timing of such a tax hike, as well as uncertainty surrounding its FY2021 and FY2022 earnings power.

I will carefully watch the outcome of the election and monitor potential policy changes, but in the end, I am not concerned that Altria's dividend streak will break even if the Democrats win the election. Much more important to the company's ability to sustain and grow its dividend is that its business gets back to growth next year and beyond, and that it manages to successfully transition from traditional combustible cigarettes to a healthier noncombustible future.

Meanwhile, I and fellow investors get paid to wait and collect a heavy 8%+ dividend.

One final word

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.