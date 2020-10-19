More Non-Traditional Options For Parking Cash

Introduction

This is the fourth in a series of articles on options for parking your cash while waiting for redeployment in equities. The first in early 2016, the second in the fall of 2017, and the third just over two months ago. Over time, the options for stashing a pile of cash and getting a decent return have become fewer. Today, the options are truly slim. The Dow and S&P market indexes are pushing all-time highs after nearly 11 years of a bull market. The Nasdaq has already recently set an all-time high, and bond yields are near all-time lows. While this is great for investors who were already in the bond and equity markets, it is a very tough environment for finding and making new equity or bond investments today. Under these conditions, what is an investor to do to park excess cash and still get a real return on that cash?

There are a couple of Warren Buffett quotes that come to mind that I believe are applicable to our current environment. The quote below is one that speaks to being highly selective in making your investments.

"I call investing the greatest business in the world... because you never have to swing. You stand at the plate, the pitcher throws you General Motors at 47! U.S. Steel at 39! and nobody calls a strike on you. There's no penalty except opportunity lost. All day you wait for the pitch you like; then when the fielders are asleep, you step up and hit it."

The quote above is from 1974, and today, GM is selling for around $33 per share and US Steel (X) is selling for under $9. It was certainly to Buffett's advantage to let those two pitches go by without taking a swing. Buffett's advice is even more applicable today with the markets at or near all-time highs with the possibility of a deep and long recession during the next 12 months. My translation of Buffett's quote above is to be very selective going forward with new investments. The other Buffett quote that is applicable today is about seizing opportunity.

"Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful."

My way of interpreting this second quote is to take a step back from investing or trim your positions when investors are bidding equities up into a froth. The other side of this same quote suggests that you should be ready to invest when other investors are running from the market and driving the prices of equities down. The less elegant translation is, "Sell high and buy low." Today, I believe we are in the former situation of having high and increasing equity valuations with potentially poor returns over the next few quarters. So, where should an investor put their idle cash while waiting for the market to offer better valuations?

Where to Stash Your Cash

Everyone should have some cash on hand, whether to cover emergency expenses, six months of living expenses, or when you just don't want to commit more money to stocks or other long-term investments. For the past couple of years, the interest rates offered by the big banks and brokerage houses on their traditional money market funds and other deposit savings vehicles have been nothing short of abysmal, averaging about 0.1%. This is just about the equivalent of putting your money into a mason jar on the kitchen counter or under the bed mattress. My philosophy is that all your money should be working for you all of the time. While I believe everyone should have a couple months of living expenses stashed in a highly liquid account (checking, money market account, savings account, etc.), non-emergency cash assets should be earning a positive return. For me, 0.1% just doesn't cut it as an adequate return on my non-emergency cash assets. There are better alternatives than traditional bank deposits and money market funds for where to stash your cash, but the options have become fewer.

Closed-End Fixed-Income Funds

I'm certain that the idea of using a closed-end fund (CEF) to hold idle cash will be over the top for some readers. Some of the comments I received on my last article offering up the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) challenged that recommendation as being a viable option for holding cash reserves. CEFs are yet another half step further away from traditional options for holding cash reserves. My view is that these are not "normal times," and to continue to get a decent return on idle cash requires a bit of "out-of-the-box" thinking.

So, rather than putting all my idle cash into PFF or its close cousin the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX), I spent the last month looking for suitable CEFs to use as a repository for excess cash holdings. The four CEFs I converged on for a more detailed review are listed below:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Inc. (FFC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP)

I'll start off with a summary table of these four CEF plus PFF. Yes, it is a bit of apples and oranges to compare levered CEFs to an indexed ETF, but I do so using PFF only as a reference to a similar fund with which I'm already comfortable.

(Source: Author)

The distribution yields for each of the four CEFs are quite similar, with a maximum spread of only 50 basis points. There are some differences in the relative Beta, the premium/discount to Net Asset Value (NAV), leverage and current price versus January 1, 2020.

Because published absolute Beta values currently include the extraordinary volatility of the March pandemic crash, I chose to use a subjective relative Beta between the four CEFs. RNP clearly has a higher/larger relative Beta than the remaining three CEFs, and the explanation for this is rather straightforward. RNP holdings are listed as Preferred + because the fund also holds a fair amount of REIT common stock. Common shares are traded much more frequently than preferred shares, and common shares are at the bottom of the capital stack after preferred shares and bonds. We would expect the common share component of RNP to be more volatile. This doesn't disqualify RNP from consideration, but investors need to understand and consider the additional market risk that RNP carries over the other three CEFs.

The premium/discount to NAV varies significantly between the four funds. Both DFP and FFC are currently priced at a premium to NAV, with JPS and RNP selling at a discount to NAV. Later, I present a three-year comparison for price versus NAV for all four of the CEFs. For now, readers should understand that if you buy into a CEF selling at a premium, you do have the additional risk to recovering your capital investment, should the fund liquidate shares of its holdings. For that reason, I try to avoid paying a premium to NAV. The four charts below provide the price of the CEF versus its NAV over the last three years.

(Source: CEF Connect)

The charts show that there are times for all four CEFs when they have been priced either close to NAV or at a discount. RNP most often is priced at a discount to NAV. Buying at a discount negates the potential for capital loss risk upon liquidation, even though liquidation potential I view to be very unlikely for all four CEFs.

All four CEFs employ leverage to juice their capital return and yield, with RNP levered a bit less than the other three. Investors' takeaway here is to understand that in a flat or falling rate market, as we have now, leverage is your friend and helps the fund manager improve capital returns as well as distribution yield. However, when interest rates reverse and head back higher, CEF leverage generally works against you by magnifying capital losses.

I made up the "Versus YTD Price" row moniker myself. I thought it would be useful to know how well the CEFs valuations have recovered from the March pandemic lows compared to their valuations at the start of 2020. For example, DFP has not only recovered fully, but its current price is 4.2% above its January 1, 2020 price, and RNP's current price remains 12.3% below its January 1, 2020 price. This is easily understood for RNP because its holdings include a significant fraction of REIT common stock which remains under pressure. RNP's current valuation can be considered a positive or a negative, depending on your point of view. If you have confidence that COVID-19 will be conquered in the next few quarters and the economy (and REIT valuations) will recover as a result, you have roughly a 12% potential capital gain on top of your distributions to look forward to. The negative view is simply that RNP has higher market risk than do the other three CEFs.

The last line in the table above provides a hint about the type of investments each CEF holds, but doesn't provide sufficient detail on the holdings. The four charts below show the percentages of each type of security the CEFs hold.

(Source: Author)

The holdings for DFP and FFC are very similar with the majority of holdings in preferred stock. JPS has a majority of holdings in bonds and RNP a majority in stocks, in particular, REITs.

Finally, we should also look at credit quality of the holdings of each CEF. This is particularly important when the economy hits a rough patch, putting pressure on companies' earnings and balance sheets. The charts below show the aggregate credit ratings for DFP, FFC and RNP. A significant fraction of JPS's holdings are bonds from non-US-based companies. These typically are not rated by any of the major US rating agencies.

(Source: Author)

Conclusion

I found the choice between these four CEFs to be a difficult one. Since I already hold a significant number of REIT common shares in my portfolio, with a couple more on my watch list, I ruled out RNP for my own portfolio. In addition, I think the market risk is significantly higher for RNP versus the other three CEFs. I wouldn't feel comfortable using RNP to hold idle cash nor recommending RNP to others for that purpose. However, for an investor looking for a balanced income-oriented CEF, I think RNP would be a good choice.

For the purpose of parking idle cash given my existing portfolio holdings, I lean towards FFC and JPS. FFC is currently sporting a 7% premium to NAV, so I'll wait and watch to hopefully open a position at a discount to NAV or at least a price closer to NAV. For now, I'll focus on JPS to hold some of my cash assets while waiting for the market to present reasonable equity valuations.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund, or other investment mentioned in this article before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.