Summary

J.D. Gardner started ETF firm Aptus to attack what he terms the "behavior gap" in investing, whereby investors routinely underperform their underlying investments by "performance chasing"

Aptus' flagship fund, DRSK, attacks the behavior gap frontally by limiting drawdowns through the use of maturity date bond ETFs and broad index puts.

Yet, DRSK has managed to handily beat the S&P 500 in 2020 by taking advantage of the "sporadic asymmetry" offered by buying a basket of stock calls.

Gardner joins Let's Talk ETFs to explain the philosophy behind DRSK and why he believes Aptus has cracked the code to tamping down risk without giving up on strong returns.

This article includes a full transcript of the podcast that was posted last week.