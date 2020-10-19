The ECB and the BOJ have pushed their yields below the once-unthinkable line of zero. The Fed may also be motivated into negative interest rates if the Democrats win the upcoming US elections.

They have pushed down interest rates for their nations, in an attempt to control the debt of their respective governments, as all of the governments borrowed more and more money to support their economies during the pandemic.

The central banks have increased their assets by 38.5% in the last twelve months, which has had a profound effect on both the bond and equity markets globally.

There is nothing more important, more telling, and nothing that resonates more with the markets - all of the markets - than the actions of the central banks. Here we have the only people on the planet that can print money, legally, and toss it out into the winds on their own whim of when it is needed. The rules differ slightly from place to place, but the center of it is the same. They are the drivers, and we are the participants that are just going along for the ride.

This was not always the case. For most of the last twenty-five years, they were restrained by their own mandates. They reacted to inflation, they responded somewhat to the angst of their governments, and they allowed the bond vigilantes to flourish in their proud enthusiasm. Our pandemic changed all of this, and now they lead, while we follow and try to outguess their next moves. You can go along, string along, or come along, but there is no value in fighting the central banks when you are playing chicken with the folks that make the coins of the realm from keystrokes on their computers.

Currently, the world's major central banks have assets, in U.S. dollars, of $26.8 trillion. This breaks down into the Fed with $7.1 trillion, the ECB with $7.7 trillion, the Bank of Japan with $6.5 trillion and the People's Bank of China with $5.5 trillion. The Fed had been leading the pack for a while, but now the ECB has sprung ahead as the medical and economic crisis in Europe has worsened.

As a barometer of the change, the central banks have increased their assets by 38.5% in the last twelve months, which has had a profound effect on both the bond and equity markets globally. They have pushed down interest rates for their nations, in an attempt to control the debt of their respective governments, as all of the governments borrowed more and more money to support their economies during the pandemic. They created a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell" as the spillover effect pushed up the prices of equities.

It is also interesting to note the relative valuations. As a percent of their local currencies for their GDP, it shows the following:

Central Bank Percent of GDP Fed 34.40% ECB 53.10% BoJ 125.70% PBOC 36.00%

It is also of interest to consider what the ECB and the BOJ have done, which is to push their yields below the once-unthinkable line of zero. Virtually every country in Europe, through five years, now has negative interest rates. The exceptions being Italy and Greece, which are barely above zero and their sovereign debt yields are 30-40 basis points less than the 5-year Treasury. This demonstrates the power of the central banks, as the relative economic valuations for these countries makes no sense on any standalone economic basis. The Fed has resisted crossing the zero interest rate line, but any slowdown in our economy, or increase in our economic pandemic, could change this in a heartbeat.

The Fed may also be motivated into negative interest rates if the Democrats win our upcoming elections. There could be tremendous political pressure put on the Fed if this occurs. I take no position here, but I just point out the possible reality taking place with a new Democratic Administration.

For those of you that concentrate on equities, I have a hint for you today. Keep your eye on the assets of the Fed, because every increase in assets has also increased the price of the S&P 500. There is an absolute correlation here, and it is something to pay attention to now. It is a mistake to conclude that the Fed's actions only influence the bond markets.

Lastly, I warn, once again, about our upcoming elections. Have some extra cash, take some profits while you can, take a long and hard look at both your equity and bond positions. Caution is advised. "Preservation of capital" is on the forefront once again, as significant changes could be on the horizon.

None of us know what exactly will happen, but all of us know that the vote will be contentious, and that is what is ringing my warning bell. If I am being too conservative, fine, so be it. I am a cautious fellow, with no apologies. Holding on to the money that you have is a whole lot easier than making new money. You may trust me on that one.

"How is it possible to expect that mankind will take advice when they will not so much as take warning."



- Jonathan Swift

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.