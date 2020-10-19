Ultimately, at close to 13x free cash flow multiple, there's too much negativity being priced in here.

Enterprise-spend slowing down could be broader than just Cisco.

Even though Cisco's guidance is not as strong as many had hoped, details matter.

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) points towards poor guidance -- once again. But looking beyond its lackluster guidance, Cisco is estimated to make $13 billion in free cash flow over the coming twelve months, putting its stock trading at approximately 13x free cash flow.

Even if the company is struggling to gain strong traction in the post-COVID world, investors can be assured that a lot of negativity is already being priced into Cisco's stock.

Cisco's Stock is Very Cheap at 13x FREE CASH FLOW

(Video)

Top-Line Tell a story, But It's Only One Story

News that Cisco had suffered from a reduction in Enterprise and Commercial spending had a pronounced impact on the stock, with the stock selling off on the back of its Q4 2020 earnings.

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

Further, the announcement that CFO Kelly Kramer was stepping down, not only pushed the stock down but it has meant Cisco's stock stayed down:

In this vein, we can see that Cisco's Q1 2020 guidance doesn't look all that promising, with Q1 2021 pointing towards negative 10% y/y growth rates.

Source: author's calculations, **midpoint guidance

But there's more here than meets the eye.

At the time, when Cisco announced that it wasn't immune to the slowing economy, it appeared at the time to be a lone-case, and investors were quick to throw in the towel on this investment. However, it now appears that slowing IT spend may be broader than we were at first lead to believe.

For example, while it's still very early into the earning season for us to be 100% sure, the announcement that Fastly (FSLY) saw some of its enterprise customers slowing down their IT usage also had a huge impact on its share price.

For now, the market appears to believe that these are isolated cases, but it may be unreasonable to argue such an assertion. What's more, I suspect that there will be a lot more of these reports over the coming few days and weeks ahead.

Cash Flows Tell The Other Story

Putting aside the litigation settlement with Arista Networks (ANET) and Cisco's cash flows from operations were flat y/y at $15.4 billion.

During fiscal 2020, Cisco's free cash flow was approximately $14.6 billion. However, Cisco consistently purchases smaller companies to round out its portfolio, with some years reaching slightly more than $2 billion -- as was the case with fiscal 2019.

Assuming that Cisco is likely to be on the defense throughout fiscal 2021, we should not be expecting Cisco to be making large acquisitions over the coming twelve months.

Consequently, a reasonable back of the envelop calculation estimates that Cisco's fiscal 2021 free cash flow is likely to hover around $13 billion.

Given that Cisco's market cap is $170 billion, this puts the stock trading for roughly 13x its conservative free cash flow for 2020.

Valuation -- Why Cisco Makes a Lot of Sense

Amidst tech stocks, there are not many companies generating as strong free cash flow as Cisco.

To illustrate, Cisco did point to the fact that Webex, Cisco's videoconferencing platform, was up double digits during Q4 2020, and that some of its customers were now converting from free trials into paid subscriptions. My point?

Admittedly, Zoom (ZM) is now a household verb, while Webex is not. Zoom is growing very fast, at more than 350% y/y, while Webex is growing at closer to 10% y/y.

But could it possibly be the case that this first-level type of analysis could already be priced in?

Indeed, consider this, Cisco's free cash flows are more than 10 times bigger than Zoom's revenues, yet Zoom's market cap is bigger than Cisco's!

Does this immediately imply that Zoom is overpriced and Cisco is undervalued? Most likely, yes. But it also reinforces that Zoom has a lot of hope being priced into its valuations, whereas Cisco is pricing in too much negativity.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway here is that investors can be reassured that they are not paying for a ''story'' stock. Nobody can make the case that shareholders are paying a premium to participate in the household name.

Even if customers are delaying their IT commitments until they have more visibility, that side of the thesis is already more than priced into the stock.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.