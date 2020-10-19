Overall, there remains a lot to like about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - that BIP has navigated through COVID-19 unscathed is particularly impressive. The latest Investor Day event reinforced the underlying resilience and the rich acquisition pipeline, with Brookfield as well-positioned as ever to leverage its platform to add value to target businesses. Going forward, expect more of the same - BIP signaled it would continue to be acquisitive, with a focus on data and energy midstream. That said, I find it hard to make a compelling case here given BIP's valuation, with more asymmetric opportunities present elsewhere in the Brookfield complex, in my view.

Business Model Resilience

In a testament to its resilience, BIP's FY20 FFO per unit is still expected to increase YoY despite the COVID-19-driven shutdowns. While this might seem surprising, it is worth highlighting that ~70% of BIP's business exposure is in Utilities, Energy, and Data - segments that have been largely insulated from the economic shutdowns. Relatively speaking, BIP's energy sector exposure (~85% long-term/take-or-pay) has been less of a concern than the transport business, but as evidenced by the quarterly results, exposure to the latter has been manageable as well.

The reported organic growth of 8% YoY in 1H20 is in line with the consolidated 6-9% long-term organic growth rate. BIP also maintains a solid financial position, with $3.5 billion of liquidity and no debt maturities due in the next five years. Given that 85% of the debt is also non-recourse, there is ample downside protection here. The recently created BIP-C security (BIPC) also helps in this regard, as it broadens the investor base and gives BIP a liquid currency for future deal-making.

Buy, Enhance, Sell, Repeat

Given BIP's liquidity position, the company is well-positioned to continue doing what it does best - the core of its strategy remains deploying capital, enhancing, and, eventually, disposing of assets. Though the dollar value of capital recycling has been increasing, returns have shown little sign of deteriorating - a key positive. Case in point - BIP is currently targeting a very impressive >15% return, having generated $500 million in proceeds YTD with an 18% IRR.

Per management, another $700 million of disposals are expected in the next three to six months as well, which means capital recycling will continue to be a key funding source going forward. Beyond the near term, BIP also expects to monetize ~$4 billion in proceeds by end-FY22 and $7.5 billion in the next five years through asset sales.

Highlighting the Rich Deal Pipeline

Despite the onset of COVID-9, FY20 has been relatively active on the capital deployment front, with >$1.7 billion deployed. There's more to come - management believes it is on the cusp of an infrastructure investment "super-cycle", given the backdrop of massive data infrastructure build-out, over-indebted governments, and industrial companies, with contrarian opportunities also ever-present in energy midstream and transport. BIP will invest >$2 billion/year over the next 3-5 years, with ~70% going toward the data and energy sectors.

Of note, BIP recently acquired tower assets from Reliance Jio, citing increased consumer needs for connectivity and wireless communications in India. Given their cash generation potential and growth trajectory, BIP continues to be on the lookout for similar opportunities (including data centers, fiber to the home, and even fully integrated operators). The official preference is for telecom towers, followed by data centers and fiber-to-the-home deals.

Outlook Gets Brighter from Here

Investors should gain a great deal of comfort from the latest guidance that FFO/unit in 2020 is set to be slightly higher than the $3.06 (split-adjusted) reached in 2019. Embedded in the guide is an expectation for the 2Q normalization to continue into 2H20.

Bears might nitpick on the seemingly optimistic guide given the COVID-19 resurgence, but I think the bigger picture is more important - BIP's ability to achieve per-unit growth in this environment is a major win, particularly given it comes despite delays in closing investments. For instance, the eight-month delay for acquiring the Indian telecom towers and the ~$30 million FX impact from the depreciation in the Brazilian real. If we were to normalize for the shutdown and the Brazilian real, FFO/share could have increased by a very impressive >15% in 2020, pointing toward a strong recovery ahead in 2021.

Fairly Priced

On the whole, I like BIP but am neutral on the stock. Resilience is a key selling point - the company's long-term contracts and diversified business model drive a stable cash flow stream, as well as steady, predictable distribution growth. But the stock seems appropriately valued at ~$47, relative to my ~$40 target price (based on a target 5% yield on forward numbers). In my view, there are more compelling opportunities present elsewhere in the Brookfield complex (see my articles on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). Potential downside risks include economic weakness, execution risk, and FX fluctuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.