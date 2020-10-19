Buying Gold On Weakness Makes Sense For The Next Few Months

The market seems to be expecting further equity gains, and has become complacent on downside risk. This tells me the time is ripe to hedge.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the merits of gold as an investment option, given the current state of the market. This is an asset I have been bullish on in 2020, although I took a more neutral stance mid-year, only to find renewed optimism now. As we approach the upcoming election and new year, I believed there are persuasive tailwinds for gold, although it is not likely to be a straight climb higher. In fact, election years often coincide with volatility for gold.

Over the past few decades, there is typically weakness in the spot price in the immediate aftermath of the election, but then the price will climb higher. I expect a similar trend to play out in 2021, so would use any short-term weakness to add to my position. Further, stimulus efforts have stalled recently, with the Trump administration, House Democrats, and Senate Republicans all with different expectations on what a new package should look like.

Post-election, I expect we will see additional stimulus to make up for the current deadlock, which should lower the value of the dollar and increase the value in gold. Finally, equity prices are at high levels, and sentiment surveys show asset managers are overweight stocks. For investors who see this as a contrarian indicator, this offers support for using gold as a near-term hedge.

Background

First, let us take a look at recent performance. When gold hit the $2,000/oz level, I shifted to a more cautious outlook, even though I maintained my position. With gold now hovering near the $1,900/oz level, I see a bit more value in the asset. As a result, while gold has maintained a holding pattern over the past month, and stocks continued their move higher, I built on my position to now represent around 8% of my investment portfolio. To get a sense of the market environment, consider the graph below, which shows the 1-month return of the spot price in gold, the S&P 500, and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU):

Source: CNBC

With the presidential election less than a month away, along with the temptation to make some adjustments ahead of 2021, I wanted to take another look at gold. After review, I continue to see value in building positions on any short-term weakness, and I will explain why in detail below.

Gold Usually Gaps Up After Election Years

When it comes to making investment decisions now, I believe investors need to focus on what 2021 will look like. With the end of the year approaching, this makes logical sense, but it is especially relevant during presidential election years. With a change in administration likely, and the Senate up for grabs, 2021 could be a much different investment environment than what we have seen over the past four years. With this in mind, it is worth considering how various asset classes perform immediately following presidential election years. When it comes to gold, the answer is often big swings.

To illustrate, let us take a look back at the spot price of gold during previous election cycles. Similar to what we are seeing now, gold often faces pressure right around election time. In fact, if we look at past election cycles, we see gold either flat-lined or declined in three out of the last four election years:

Source: Bloomberg

With this in mind, investors may be wondering why it would make sense to buy an asset during an election cycle, when it usually displays weakness during said cycles. While a very valid concern, the take away from the historical graph is that this weakness is often temporary. After 2004, when gold was treading water around election time, and after 2008 and 2016, when gold had seen sharp declines right around election day, the metal entered a multi-year rise on all three occasions. The exception, of course, is 2012, when gold was rising heading into the election, and then dropped off significantly in the months (and years) that followed.

My point here is not to say gold is a sure thing right now. Commodities are notoriously difficult to forecast, and often experience quite a bit of volatility. But we can use history as a guide to determine that, under circumstances similar to what we are seeing right now, gold tends to rise in value and offer pretty strong returns. Given the current resistance, coupled with some bullish tailwinds on the horizon, I view current levels for gold quite attractively.

Stimulus Has Stalled, 2021 Should Correct That

A second reason for why I believe gold will perform well in 2021 has to do with my expectations for further stimulus measures from Congress. As investors are likely aware, Congress has been at a bit of an impasse recently on further pandemic-related spending. The three parties involved, President Trump, the Senate (led by Republicans), and the House (led by Democrats) all have different ideas for how money should be allocated, and how much. The end result has been no major spending bills in months. While it is possible they will come to an agreement before the election, I would expect any finalized bill to be smaller than what the market, as well as businesses and households, may be hoping for. As a result, I expect there will be appetite post-election, in early 2021, to put another spending bill forward.

The logic here is fairly straightforward. First, I do not believe the pandemic will be resolved until the second half of 2021. Therefore, additional government assistance will probably be necessary to support businesses, households, and consumers. Second, no matter who wins the presidential election or which political party holds control of the Congressional houses, there will be a major incentive to use the government's purse to support the economy. The politicians/party in power will want to act boldly to make an immediate impact, in order to validate the voter's decision to choose them.

Expanding on this point, I do not forecast the political party or administration in power will face much difficulty in passing further stimulus post-election. The Covid-19 response has already been quite significant, so the ship for fiscal restraint has already sailed. Further, the response from the rest of the world has also been quite significant, so the U.S. may feel pressure to keep the foot on the gas if other countries continue their support measures as well. To get a sense of how significant the economic stimulus has been so far, we can compare the federal responses to this crisis with that of the 2008-09 financial crisis. As the graphic below shows, the current response by the developed world vastly exceeds what we saw post-2008:

Source: McKinsey & Company

My takeaway here is there will be appetite in Washington to spend more come the new year, and we already have the precedent in place for Congress to continue to go big on these efforts. Even if we do see another spending bill before November 3rd, I believe it is very likely we will see more in 2021.

Investors Loaded Up On Stocks, Cost To Hedge Is Cheap

Now that I have discussed a few reasons why I like gold in isolation, I want to touch on the relative value I see in it right now. Specifically, this relates to its usefulness as an equity hedge. As my readers know, I tend to favor high grade bonds (both munis and corporates) as my primary equity hedge, but my other preferred asset class is gold. This is because the precious metal helps protect against inflation and equity volatility, especially over the long term.

With this in mind, let me explain why I find it appealing at the moment. Despite gold seeing some weakness recently, it does appear quite expensive, sitting at over $1,900/oz, which is high in absolute terms. However, equity prices are similarly pricey, making me reluctant to increase my broad market exposure by a significant amount. After all, the major indices are sitting near all-time highs, yet we are in the middle of a global pandemic, in addition to a presidential election.

The market seems to be shrugging off these risks and, in fact, asset managers have recently been increasing their equity exposure as prices have climbed. Specifically, when stocks slid in September, money managers increased their equity positions to a level just under a 2-year high, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM). To illustrate, the NAAIM exposure index, which collects responses weekly, has almost doubled from its four-month low of 53% in early September, to just under 103% last week, as shown below:

Source: NAAIM

What I takeaway from this is that sentiment is quite bullish right now, and that makes me cautious. Even under normal circumstances, I would have to consider a contrarian move here, but when I factor in the headwinds facing the U.S. economy right now, it is simply a no-brainer to me to get more defensive.

For more support, another metric I follow is the cost to hedge against large-cap stocks, measured by the cost to employ the S&P 500 Collar Index strategy. This involves staying long the S&P 500, but also utilizing options strategies, buying puts and selling calls, to protect against downside risk. Given the complacency that has entered the market, the cost of employing this strategy has dropped recently, sitting near its 1-year average, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

The point to emphasize here is that investor sentiment is pretty heavily bullish at the moment. Equity exposure has risen among asset managers, and the cost of protection has dropped considerably from earlier this year. When market sentiment gets this one-sided, I see merit to hedging, and gold is a perfectly sound way to do so.

Bottom line

As gold hit new all-time highs, the bulls came out in force, only to be disappointed by its performance over the past few months. While this weakness could very well continue through election season, as history suggests, I believe investors would be well served to buy in to that weakness. Over the longer term, gold performs well during periods of high government spending, which is a scenario I see occurring in the new year. Further, the risk in equities has me concerned, with economic fundamentals becoming very disconnected with the stock market. With bullish sentiment on the rise, a contrarian play could be warranted. Therefore, I am looking to add to my gold position if weakness persists, and would encourage investors to consider if this option is right for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.