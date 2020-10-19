AWI should be able to generate $4-$5 in annual free cash flow, which implies a current yield of 6-8% that should be able to grow 5-7% per year over the long run.

Armstrong World (NYSE: AWI

AWI is a 129-year old designer and manufacturer of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension systems. 95% of its sales are for commercial use with the majority (70%) for repair and remodel (R&R). This translates to less sensitivity to new construction as R&R is a more stable revenue stream.

The US ceiling industry is consolidated with the top 3 companies controlling 98% of the market. AWI is the market leader with 65% market share. Because of a large previously installed base and exclusive distributor relationships, it's been able to increase pricing in the 5+% range annually.

On the second-quarter earnings call, management reiterated its medium-term targets of high-single-digit revenue growth and free cash flow growth of 10+% annually. I underwrite slower growth and still come up with a security price that is significantly higher than where it trades today. With low leverage and steady cash production, there are opportunities for the company to both buy-in its stock and make bolt-on acquisitions.

AWI should be able to generate $4-$5 in annual free cash flow, which implies a current yield of 6-8% that should be able to grow 5-7% per year over the long run. This is an excellent business at a cheap price.

