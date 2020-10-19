My expectations for AutoNation's prospects have gradually improved as I see it effectively addressing costs and reinvesting in areas of growth.

AutoNation can generate a range of $4.00-$7.00 in free cash flow per year, which implies an 8-13% yield to us presuming limited growth.

Despite COVID, AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and the auto dealer industry are experiencing a record year. The second quarter was the best earnings performance in the company's history. While new and used car volumes are down, dealers have been able to increase profit margins due to a variable cost operating model and lower inventories.

Auto dealers have a large variable component to their expense base as they can reduce headcount, ad spending and other costs when business slows. We saw evidence of this in 2008 which repeated in the first half of 2020. Their ability to reduce costs was far in excess of what I had thought which was a pleasant surprise.

AutoNation has been testing used car supercenters called AutoNation USA over the last two years. Given its success, it is investing an incremental $200MM to open another 20 over the coming three years. This is another potential area of growth for the company.

There is a lot of focus on online car shopping disintermediating traditional retailers like AutoNation in the used car market. Note that most traditional dealers have pivoted to online fulfillment. The legacy dealers have an inherent advantage both in terms of sourcing cheap cars from trade in and scale/density of existing dealerships to transport cars. Additionally, the cash produced by the parts and service business allows AN to reinvest in other methods of customer fulfillment whether they be online, in person, or omnichannel.

The 1-2 lot dealers will likely be the ones to suffer as they lack scale and density. The short-term disruptions to the business from COVID will accelerate changes and benefit those who have (AN) and hurt those who do not (smaller dealers).

AutoNation can generate a range of $4.00-$7.00 in free cash flow per year. This implies an 8-13% yield to us presuming limited growth. My expectations for AutoNation's prospects have gradually improved as I see it effectively addressing costs and reinvesting in areas of growth.

