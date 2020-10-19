I've been slowly building my position in the company to where it now stands above 1.2%.

During COVID-19's more extreme months, I published articles on General Dynamics, one of the foremost defense contractors on the globe.

In my original COVID-19 timed article on General Dynamics (GD), I made a case for the company being significantly undervalued and offering amazing return potential. While for a time, the company reverted and came close to breaching fair value, we find ourselves with General Dynamics still trading at what I consider to be an appealingly discounted earnings multiple - at least at the time of my last article.

That makes it relevant to update my company thesis for GD to see where we stand, and what sort of returns we can expect from General Dynamics going forward and going into 3Q20.

General Dynamics - How has the company been doing?

Like most companies, General Dynamics has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Initially, there were revisions and guidance changes, but as we move into 2Q20 and start looking at 3Q20, things for the full year start showing more clarity.

GD's impacts have been positive insofar that all of the company's US operations remain open and fully operational - same with European ones.

Looking at raw numbers for 2Q20 - raw numbers obviously being one of the best ways to look at impacts - we find that the impacts upon the company have been quite marginal.

Oh, a 130 bps margin drop is of course nothing to sneeze away, and earnings drop is also something to note - but none of the trends above shows the sort of worrying picture that would be suggested by the valuation drop in the company that we're seeing.

To find heavier impacts, we need to dig into the company's operating segments. You also find that you can't simply look at segments that were negatively impacted everywhere else. Why?

Because Aerospace, for instance, actually delivered sequential revenue growth to $1.97B (from $1.69B) despite COVID-19. Combat Systems and Marine Systems also delivered single-digit revenue growth, both on a quarterly and semi-annual basis, and the company generated 100% of its net earnings in 2Q20 in Free cash flow.

Aside from the margin pressure, it doesn't exactly seem like a company in the midst of a world-devastating pandemic. Nor does the more than $15B growth in company backlog, up to $132.3B, making it the highest backlog ever, spell disaster for General Dynamics.

During the quarter, the company was awarded two Columbia-class submarines contracts, and all of the trends delivered a 1H20 EPS of $4.61, which according to company calculations, would have trended toward $5.86 with COVID-19.

Despite the growth in Aerospace, the company calculates a 100 bps Aerospace impact as the most significant negative COVID-19 trend, coming to a $0.77 EPS impact for that segment alone.

Looking at Aerospace specifically, the company delivered 32 Gulfstream aircraft (up from 31 YoY during non-pandemic), got EASA certification for the G600, moved forward with G700 test flights, and with Gulfstream sales activity showing promising signs of recovery and growth.

Combat Systems continued chugging along with a 1H20 revenue growth of 5.1% YoY, with double-digit growth in Ordnance and tactical systems and more sales of Abrams tanks, making it the 17th consecutive growth quarter for Abrams sales. The segment is simply performing extremely well despite everything.

Going to IT, we find more COVID-19 impact due to travel restrictions and customer site access limitations. The segment nonetheless managed a double-digit EBITDA margin and maintained its submitted bid rate as well as its backlog, but quarterly and half-yearly results were heavily impacted.

Mission systems grew by 5.8%, with the U.S Army and Navy being strong customers, continuing to build to the company's 1.1X book-to-bill ratio for the segment. Again, with customers like these, pandemics aren't what you need to worry about - it's cut in defense spending, which we aren't seeing under this administration. That makes it a positive.

Marine Systems, as the last segment, delivered strong revenue growth for 2Q20 and 1H20, up 7.6% for the half-year due to Columbia submarines orders and NASSCO growth. Even the Bath Iron Works strike really had no material impact, and the $870M worth of orders for the subs is only the initial payment with another $10.7B delivered once congress pushes it through. The company estimates the Marine contract value at $56.9B, making it the highest ever. This backlog will continue to fund the company's long-term growth.

The company's full-year earnings forecasts have grown more conservative. From an expected diluted 2020 EPS of $11.3-11.4, the company now expects around $11-11.1. However, with a dividend of no more than $4.08, with $4.37 expected for 2020, this comes to a less than <50% EPS payout ratio on these pressured results.

Let's take a look at the company's current valuation, the heart of the matter here.

General Dynamics - What is the valuation?

The stars are surely favoring investors when companies like General Dynamics are trading at no more than 12.7X average weighted earnings. Based on current forecasts for the years 2020-2023, GD has a 4-year average EPS, including COVID-19 impacts, of $12.88. This means that at the current valuation, the 4-year average forward multiple is 11.02X. This makes, coupled with the company's superb fundamentals including A-grade S&P rating, less than 40% debt to cap, a 29-year growth streak in dividends, 37% NTM payout ratio, a 97/100 "Very Safe" SimplySafeDividend ratings, one of the safest Industrial companies/Cyclicals I follow.

In my work, I try to combine the two perspectives of Quality (Fundamentals) with Opportunity (Valuation), and General Dynamics rises above the rest of the class-1 ranked companies here by a significant margin at this time. I seldom use hyperbole, but to me, the stock "screams" a "Buy" at such a valuation.

Even ignoring the company's premium valuation and forecasting only a return to a fair value 15X based on these earnings, capital invested at this point has the potential for a 68.43% total return, or 17.63% per year including dividends - on a company with GD's caliber and quality. Despite some recovery, this is still what I would call a once-in-a-decade opportunity. No, 3% yield isn't "up there." But the safety you get here when investing is equaled by nearly nothing.

Including any sort of premium here expands the potential returns to nearly 90% over 4 years, or 22% per year based on a forward earnings multiple of 16.8X, which is the 10-year historical average. I don't view it as unlikely that the company will return here, based on a record-high backlog and continuing orders.

Even if you believe that the company, for some reason/s, would continue trading here for the next few years, you'd still be making nearly 10% per year, or 35% in 3.5 years based on a forward 11X earnings multiple.

Often times, local investors with Scandinavian background ask for my ideas (not advice - ideas) even if they don't happen to be clients of mine. I'm usually pretty open with my ideas, because I don't see what I do as anything complex or part of any sort of secret strategy. When people ask me what sort of production/industrial company they could look at, I say "General Dynamics." This company has everything you're looking for in a dividend stock that can be considered safe in the long term.

I view the target price for GD as something close to a 15-16X FY20 earnings multiple, bringing us to a price range of $165-176. That makes GD 15-23% undervalued, and my personal preference here is for the higher undervaluation, based on the company's excellent 2021-2023 earnings forecasts.

That forms the backbone of my continued GD thesis.

Thesis

General Dynamics is a class-1, superb company trading at a rare undervaluation. Even if the company performs below par, you're likely to be rewarded with some excellent, potentially market-beating returns. There's only one reason I view as valid in why you should shun General Dynamics, or companies like Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT), or Raytheon technologies (RTX).

The fact is, the qualities which make General Dynamics good, can also be an argument for why they at times go down. The heart of the matter is the defense contract revenue - about 50% of the company - which in times of conflict wind-downs can be under extreme variability. This is a fairly unique aspect to the industry here. There is also the not inconsiderable matter of the ethics of investing in a company that researches, develops and manufactures products made to, if not kill other people, at least keep them in check or be used as a deterrent in war. I am personally not bothered by investing in the industry - this is a legal, profitable and admirable business under excellent leadership - but this is a choice each investor needs to make. Arguments could be made that products by many companies ruin people's lives - defense is just one of the more self-evident of these. (Source: General Dynamics: Cheap For The First Time Since 2013)

I don't view the risk as a solid reason for not investing here - though you certainly may do so. However, I do realize that some people pursue more ethical investment philosophies and strategies that include, but aren't limited to, excluding companies in fossil fuel, weapons, tobacco, and others. I myself have a list of companies that I do avoid for one reason or another - and this is a very personal part of my investment philosophy.

My point is, there are reasons to avoid investing in General Dynamics - but company quality and valuation aren't reasons that should be part of that consideration.

Aside from the company's business, which includes weapons, this is a quality company trading at what I view to be a 23% undervaluation going forward.

That makes it an unequivocal "BUY" in today's market.

Thesis

A 15-16X FY20 earnings multiple target that brings a price range of $165-176 makes GD 15-23% undervalued at today's share price. It is therefore a "Buy."

